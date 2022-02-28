Check Out Some of the Best Laptop Mounts for Trucks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Laptop mounts for trucks can be a very smart investment if you spend a lot of time on the road. We have gotten so used to seeing the mounts in fire and police department vehicles, delivery fleet vehicles, and emergency medical service cars, but the reality is – laptop mounts can just be as useful for anyone that does business on the road. And like the business and home office monitors, laptop mounts for trucks come in a variety of brands and sizes. Most of the truck laptop mounts will neatly secure on the passenger seat rail. And in addition to holding laptops, most good mounts can hold a variety of tablets. Here’s our roundup of some of the best laptop mounts for your truck.

Best Laptop Mounts for Trucks

RAM Mounts RAM-VB-185-SW1 No-Drill Laptop Mount

Top Pick: This has to be one of the best laptop mounts for trucks. This mount does not require any drilling. It’s easy to install it on the passenger side using the available seat bolts. The universal laptop tray accommodates a variety of laptop sizes ranging from 10 to 17-inch-wide screens. You can also easily switch out the laptop tray with a tablet holder whenever you want. This mount is made of marine-grade aluminum and powder-coated steel, and if that’s not enough, it is also backed by a lifetime warranty.

Mobotron MS-526 Heavy-Duty Laptop Mount

Runner Up: If you are looking for reasonably priced heavy-duty laptop mounts for trucks, then this Mobotron is a great option. Like many other mounts on this guide, this mount does not require any drilling as it perfectly secures on the passenger seat rail. The hand control pan allows for 360 degrees of horizontal motion and 180 degrees of vertical movement while the sure-grip laptop deck provides extendable sliding brackets for a secure fit.

AA-Products T-100AT Laptop Mount

Best Value: Sometimes a simple laptop mount is all you need to get by your workday. While it is amongst the most affordable mounts we have seen, the T-100AT still packs incredible features. The adjustable T-tray for instance can fit a wide variety of screen sizes – anything between 12 and 15.4 inches. The handy swivel control arm allows for a variety of adjustments including a 180 degrees tilt and a full 360 degrees rotation. Like many other mounts, the T-100AT does not require any drilling. Simply fasten it to the passenger seat rail and you are good to go.

Mount-It! FBA_MI-7410 Laptop Mount

This laptop mount from Mount-It! is designed to fit a variety of autos including sedans, buses, police cars, trucks, and more. The mount does not need any drilling. Simply anchor the base of the stand on the passenger seat and bolt it up for a sturdy hold. The laptop tray accommodates laptops and tablets with screen sizes between 12 and 15.4 inches. The Velcro belts provide a secure fit while the adjustable steel arm and three swivel joints allow you to tilt the tray to 180 degrees, rotate the stand a full 360 degrees, and adjust the height a full 12.5 inches.

Mobotron MS-426 Laptop Mount

Like the MS-526, the Mobotron MS-426 does not require any drilling. You just need to screw the base to the passenger seat rail. Thanks to the secure grip tray, this mount can hold anything from a lightweight tablet to a heavier laptop. It can hold 17 lbs. when the truck is parked and 11 lbs. when on the move. The knob-screw and the quick-release lever allow for quick adjustments.

AA-Products T-70N Tablet and Laptop Mount

If you just need a simple laptop or tablet mount that you can easily mount and uninstall, then you should check out the T-70N. This mount uses the quick-release technology that allows for easy uninstallation. The extendable telescopic arm allows you to easily place your device where you need it. The Velcro straps will keep your laptop or tablet secured.

Bracketron Laptop Mount

The Bracketron laptop mount is designed to accommodate laptops ranging from 10 to 17 inches. The heavy-duty 30-millimeter aluminum tubing and high-strength alloy locking joints are easy to assemble and are also steady when on the go. The telescopic arm allows for easy height adjustments, extending from 13 to 21 inches.

What to Look for When Buying Laptop Mounts for Trucks

There are certainly a number of things that you need to keep in mind when looking for the best laptop mounts for trucks. The build and capacity for instance is going to be important. You need to think through your needs, your tablet or laptop weight, available space, and so on. Let’s dive into some of these.

Build and Capacity: This is extremely important keeping in mind that the mount will be holding your laptop while on the move. Many durable mounts are constructed of aluminum or steel. You need to make sure that the mount can comfortably hold your laptop weight.

This is extremely important keeping in mind that the mount will be holding your laptop while on the move. Many durable mounts are constructed of aluminum or steel. You need to make sure that the mount can comfortably hold your laptop weight. Tray Size: Many mounts are designed to accommodate the common laptop and tablet sizes. You however need to pay special attention to these specifications if you have a larger sized laptop.

Many mounts are designed to accommodate the common laptop and tablet sizes. You however need to pay special attention to these specifications if you have a larger sized laptop. Adjustability: The ergonomics of using a laptop inside your truck can be a little tricky. Depending on how you want to setup your mount, you may encounter issues getting your laptop close enough for a comfortable operation. You, therefore, need to ensure your preferred mount provides a great range of adjustability. Some good choices will offer you 180 degrees tilt and a 360 degrees rotation for the most comfortable orientation.

The ergonomics of using a laptop inside your truck can be a little tricky. Depending on how you want to setup your mount, you may encounter issues getting your laptop close enough for a comfortable operation. You, therefore, need to ensure your preferred mount provides a great range of adjustability. Some good choices will offer you 180 degrees tilt and a 360 degrees rotation for the most comfortable orientation. Installation: Many laptop mounts will easily secure on the passenger seat rail. Some even come with a quick-release technology that allows for super quick mounting and uninstallation. Stay away from any mounts that require significant modifications to your truck.

Many laptop mounts will easily secure on the passenger seat rail. Some even come with a quick-release technology that allows for super quick mounting and uninstallation. Stay away from any mounts that require significant modifications to your truck. Ventilation: This is just as important as finding a sturdy mount. Laptops generate a decent amount of heat and if you intend on doing a lot of work inside your truck you need to make sure your mount provides a well-ventilated tray that will keep your machine cool and functioning.

