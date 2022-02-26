Explore Strategies for Success with B2SMBI FORWARD 2022

What does it take to focus on developing and planning the success of your small business for 2022 and beyond? B2SMBI FORWARD 2022 is going to answer these questions and more by hosting more than two dozen virtual keynotes, panels, and workshops. This includes the CEO of Small Business Trends, Anita Campbell.

Campbell will address the challenges and opportunities of small businesses in a digital ecosystem based on 15 years in the segment. In addition to Campbell, speakers from Accenture, Alignable, Aweber, Comcast Business Strategy, GM Small Business, Verizon, Netsuite, and many others will be taking part in this two-day event.

Among the topics that will be covered are opportunities, challenges, and:

Customer experience

Mastering the new SMB segmentation

The risks and rewards of personalization

The real world applications of virtual

Branding

Influencers

Your tech stack future

The future of COVID litigation

In partnership with Accenture, the event will take place online from March 1-2, 2022. You can register for your free all-access pass by clicking the red button.

