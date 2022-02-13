42 Memorial Day Message Examples for Small Businesses

Memorial Day is a national holiday to mourn and recognize America’s veterans who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. The day is observed on the last Monday of May and is marked with parades, services, a moment of silence, or visits to cemeteries and memorials. It is a day where we remember and grieve for those who died in wars and deliberate on the price of war while also paying tribute to our fallen heroes.

Why You Should Send a Memorial Day Message

Memorial Day is used to honor those that have given their lives in the US Civil War, the World Wars, and other conflicts. By sending out Memorial Day messages to clients, co-workers, employees, and our bosses we:

Recognize the sacrifices made for us: The day is used to not only recognize the sacrifices of brave military personnel but also to recognize and also thank their comrades in arms, friends, and family. It is a holiday where we are all united in recognizing sacrifices made by our armed services.

It is patriotic: As an American business sending commemorating Memorial Day to coworkers and clients can help reflect your patriotism. Despite our political differences, Memorial Day brings us all together for a common cause to value the sacrifices made for all of us and unite us all as one people. Use the day to be a great example for others to follow.

It helps to thank those who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms: As a business, you should show that you value the sacrifices made for you and indicate that you not only honor them but will never forget them.

Helps build teams: Being a national holiday it helps bring people together under one cause and recognize that we are united. You can also use the day to inspire all of them for being responsible citizens and patriots.

What Do You Include in a Memorial Day Message from a Business?

Celebrating Memorial Day weekend is the perfect opportunity to take a step back and remember those who have played a part in creating the life we enjoy. The accompanying messages through cards, social media posts, and event banners can help bring attention to our fallen soldiers. And you can always use printing services to make it easier. Your Memorial Day messages should:

Keep it short: It is always best to not write a lengthy message often three or four lines will suffice. You will also need to acknowledge the sacrifices made by others for us, be respectful, and that the nation will not forget their service.

Include good quotes on honor: The message should include some good quotes on honor to help the mourning families and veterans find peace and consolation

Include quotes on sacrificing: This is for us to praise the sacrifices made by the American military men and women.

Include quotes on freedom: we should stress in our messages that freedom does not come free and easy. The freedoms and liberties we enjoy came by way of a heavy sacrifice that is why we will need to express our gratitude to those who have passed.

Include quotes about serving one’s country: The day is meant to honor those that have selflessly served their nation and use the opportunity to recognize one’s duty to the nation.

Memorial Day Messages to Send Warm Wishes to Clients

Here are some inspiring Memorial Day greetings to send to clients:

1. Wishing you a warm and Happy Memorial Day (Name of client). Let us remember all our heroes who have left us while saving our lives and our country.

2. Memorial Day is the day celebrated in honor of all those who kept the faith and fought for it till the last breath. Let us remember and thank them all. Wishing a very Happy Memorial Day to you

3. Freedom doesn’t come overnight. You have to nourish and nurture the idea with your blood and sacrifices. We are fortunate to have such wonderful army men and women in our country. Happy Memorial Day.

4. We are fortunate to be born as American citizens as we have a strong history to look back. We are born in a country of brave men and women who brought us peace and happiness. Happy Memorial Day

Memorial Day Messages to Send to Other Businesses

If you are lost for words on what do you say to a business on Memorial Day? Here are some great options:

5. Let us remember all our heroes in uniform who made ultimate sacrifices to defend our country from the enemies on this special day. Wishing you a warm and Happy Memorial Day.

6. On the occasion of Memorial Day, let us bow our heads in silence to remember and honor the sacrifices of hundreds of men and women who gave their lives for the country. Happy Memorial Day.

7. We are honored to be carrying such a strong legacy of brave American soldiers who are real-life heroes. Let us be proud of such an amazing history. Wishing you a very Happy Memorial Day.

8. We are a country of brave souls who fought for the pride of the country shed their blood and gave away their lives for the countrymen. Happy Memorial Day to you and your family.

Memorial Day Messages to Send to Co-Workers

Share your patriotism and gratitude by sending these Memorial Day messages to your co-worker.

9. Let us celebrate the pious day of Memorial Day by remembering all the national heroes who fought for the country and its honor.

10. To make this life worthy, let us take inspiration from our brave soldiers who fought for the freedom of America…. Have a Happy Memorial Day.

11. I wish all my co-workers a very Happy Memorial Day…. May each one of us take inspiration from the brave soldiers and the patriotism they have for the country

12. Pray for them and work for the country to make it a meaningful Memorial Day.

13. Let us never forget the price we have paid to get this independence…. Let us always remember the sacrifice of every soldier…. Happy Memorial Day.

14. Real heroes never die. They always live in our hearts to inspire us, motivate us, and guide us in our lives. Sending you warm wishes on Memorial Day in remembrance of the true heroes we lost.

15. Let’s remember our fallen service members with pride this Memorial Day.

16. Let us honor all the veterans and also all the servicemen for whom the nation always comes first…. Warm greetings on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day Message to Employees Examples

If you are wondering What do you say to employees on Memorial Day, here are some suggestions:

17. On Memorial Day, let us remember all those who gave away their comforts and lives so that we can enjoy 365 days of our lives with our family. Wishing you a Happy Memorial Day.

18. As I think of you on Memorial Day, I wish to celebrate this day which honors the spirit of the great nation USA and the glory of army men and women. Happy Memorial Day to you.

19. Memorial Day is not a day to honor just the veterans but it is also a day to honor those who lost their lives. Sending you warm wishes on Memorial Day to thank all those who fought for the country.

20. Don’t let their sacrifices fade away with passing time but always keep them fresh in your memories to thank them. Happy Memorial Day.

21. Sending you warm wishes on this day of remembrance.

22. To the loved ones we have lost. You are forever in our hearts and minds. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

23. May God bless everyone who is mourning the loss of a loved one today. Be strong and cherish the moments of happiness.

24. Thank you to all those who have guarded my freedom and peace in my beloved country.

Examples of Memorial Day Messages to Send to Your Boss

You can also send your own Memorial Day message to your boss. Below are some to choose from:

25. We are forever grateful for the ultimate sacrifice of those who died protecting the United States of America. May their courage and dedication will never be forgotten.

26. Warm wishes to you and your family on Memorial Day. Our deepest gratitude goes to our beloved sons and daughters who gave us a chance to make this world a better place.

27. We appreciate all the great deeds and sacrifices done to grant us a chance to enjoy freedom.

28. I promise to keep the memory of the sacrifice of those who have died for my country.

29. I wish you a blessed Memorial Day and a cloudless future.

30. To the loved ones we have lost. You are forever in our hearts and minds. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten

31. We are forever thankful for all the good memories you gave us. We hope you know how grateful the people are for what you did for our country.

32. With the deepest admiration, we should strive to live by the liberties and principles for which our bravest soldiers fell.

Memorial Day Quotes to Add to Your Message

Below are some famous Memorial Day quotes to take inspiration from.

33. Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a

lifetime.” – Adlai Stevenson, Politician

34. It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God such men lived.” – Martin Luther King, Civil rights advocate

37. Our nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes that we can never fully repay.- President Barack Obama

38. Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices. – President Harry S. Truman

39. In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved. – President Franklin D. Roosevelt

40. As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them. – President John F. Kennedy

41. No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave. – President Calvin Coolidge

42. How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes. –Maya Angelou, Poet

Use These Memorial Day Message Examples to Create Your Own

Though Memorial Day is a sad but noble day of honor always remember to include gratitude and pride in your message. Always remember that Memorial Day remembrances cannot be imagined without remembering not only the deeds of those who lost their lives but also why our heroes have sacrificed themselves so that we remain free. Some examples you can create on your own can go like these:

We are forever grateful for the ultimate sacrifice of those who died for the United States of America. May their courage and dedication will never be forgotten.

May our eternal gratitude for the sacrifice our men and women made bring us peace and hope for a better tomorrow.

We are mourning those who died for the United States to remind ourselves of worthy ideals, virtues, and priorities. May their sacrifice be a constant reminder of things that matter!

Let us come together to pay homage to those who died to leave us with a free nation. Happy Memorial Day.