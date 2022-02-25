The Most Popular and Best Selling NFT Collections This Week

The usual collections are still trending in the top for this week’s most popular and bestselling NFTs. The top 10 NFTs of what is trending on nonefungible.com will give you a glimpse of what the market is doing.

Make sure keep track of all the marketplaces as a way to have your fingers on the pulse of NFTs. This is one way you can find out about the hottest a latest drops.

Most Popular and Best Selling NFTs of the Last Week – February 25, 2022

1. CryptoPunks

Last 7 days: $37,013,216

Number of Sales: 57

Highest Price: $354,317

10,000 unique collectible characters with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain. The project that inspired the modern CryptoArt movement. Inspiration for the Ethereum ERC-721 standard that powers most digital art and collectibles.

2. Bored Ape Yacht Club

Last 7 days: $36,398,953

Number of Sales: 485

Highest Price: $1,503,758

BAYC is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs—unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Ape doubles as your Yacht Club membership card and grants access to members-only benefits.

3. The Sandbox

Last 7 days: $7,882,643

Number of Sales: 606

Highest Price: $54,720

The Sandbox is a community-driven UGC-voxel platform where users own their LAND and host their creative magic. Users may buy, sell, and trade their voxel creations on secondary markets and truly become a part of this user-built world where everything you see is built by and for the community.

4. Doodles

Last 7 days: $6,273,024

Number of Sales: 189

Highest Price: $173,882

Doodles come in a joyful range of colors, traits, and sizes with a collection size of 10,000. Doodles are a funky bunch that like to role play or transmogrify themselves into delicious treats. Some are not Doodle-sapiens at all! Holding a Doodle allows you to participate in coordinating the Doodles Community Treasury.

5. Decentraland

Last 7 days: $4,369,341

Number of Sales: 284

Highest Price: $938,700

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. LAND in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive experiences such as games.

6. Cool Cats

Last 7 days: $4,113,762

Number of Sales: 138

Highest Price: $50,205

Cool Cats are a collection of programmatically, randomly generated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The 1st generation consists of 10,000 randomly assembled cats from over 300k total options. Cool Cats that have a variety of outfits, faces and colors – all cats are cool, but completed outfit cats are the coolest.

7. CyberKongz

Last 7 days: $2,539,723

Number of Sales: 195

Highest Price: $197,981

Welcome to an alternate reality, where evolution took a different route and weird apes roam the earth. Some appear normal. Some look weird. And some are just cool! A few CyberKongz are super rare and even animated! Maybe some of them look familiar!

8. FLUF World

Last 7 days: $2,180,506

Number of Sales: 231

Highest Price: $42,235

FLUFs have been programmatically generated from 270 attributes across 14 categories to be entirely unique by at least three degrees of separation. This also excludes their expression, dance, scene, and soundtrack. FLUFs are stored as ERC721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

9. Art Blocks

Last 7 days: $2,174,634

Number of Sales: 730

Highest Price: $293,930

Storefront for genuinely programmable and on-demand generative artwork that is stored directly on the Ethereum blockchain. Pick your style and mint! Each piece is randomly generated by an algorithm defined by the artist, there are endless possibilities to what your unique generation could look like.

10. VeeFriends

Last 7 days: $1,396,842

Number of Sales: 37

Highest Price: $163,530

10,255 token NFT project consisting of 9400 admission tokens, 555 gift goats, and 300 access tokens; including many one-of-ones. The main ambition of this project is to create meaningful intellectual property and create an extraordinary community.

ALSO READ:

Image: Larvalabs, Opensea