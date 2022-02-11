This Week’s Most Popular and Best Selling NFT Collections

Bored Ape Yacht Club continues to dominate as it takes the number one spot yet again this week. However, there are two new entries in the top 10 that have been raking in millions of dollars over the past week.
Best Selling NFT Collections This Week
The top 10 NFTs with total sales across all platforms according to NonFungible are:
1. Bored Ape Yacht Club
- Last 7 days: $60,598,804
- Number of Sales: 683
- Highest Price: $781,850
BAYC is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs—unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Ape doubles as your Yacht Club membership card and grants access to members-only benefits.
2. CryptoPunks
- Last 7 days: $24,778,538
- Number of Sales: 115
- Highest Price: $7,718,811
10,000 unique collectible characters with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain. The project that inspired the modern CryptoArt movement. Inspiration for the Ethereum ERC-721 standard that powers most digital art and collectibles.
3. The Sandbox
- Last 7 days: $10,357,669
- Number of Sales: 847
- Highest Price: $84,467
The Sandbox is a community-driven UGC-voxel platform where users own their LAND and host their creative magic. Users may buy, sell, and trade their voxel creations on secondary markets and truly become a part of this user-built world where everything you see is built by and for the community.
4. Art Blocks
- Last 7 days: $8,493,305
- Number of Sales: 5,439
- Highest Price: $222,884
Storefront for genuinely programmable and on-demand generative artwork that is stored directly on the Ethereum blockchain. Pick your style and mint! Each piece is randomly generated by an algorithm defined by the artist, there are endless possibilities to what your unique generation could look like.
5. Doodles
- Last 7 days: $8,429,595
- Number of Sales: 208
- Highest Price: $81,925
Doodles come in a joyful range of colors, traits, and sizes with a collection size of 10,000. Doodles are a funky bunch that like to role play or transmogrify themselves into delicious treats. Some are not Doodle-sapiens at all!
Holding a Doodle allows you to participate in coordinating the Doodles Community Treasury.
6. Decentraland
- Last 7 days: $7,732,690
- Number of Sales: 417
- Highest Price: 392,400
Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. LAND in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive experiences such as games.
7. CyberKongz
- Last 7 days: $4,547,025
- Number of Sales: 396
- Highest Price: $130,626
Welcome to an alternate reality, where evolution took a different route and weird apes roam the earth. Some appear normal. Some look weird. And some are just cool! A few CyberKongz are super rare and even animated! Maybe some of them look familiar!
8. Cool Cats
- Last 7 days: $4,353,530
- Number of Sales: 136
- Highest Price: $96,848
Cool Cats are a collection of programmatically, randomly generated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The 1st generation consists of 10,000 randomly assembled cats from over 300k total options. Cool Cats that have a variety of outfits, faces and colors – all cats are cool, but completed outfit cats are the coolest.
9. FLUF World
- Last 7 days: $3,922,675
- Number of Sales: 419
- Highest Price: $76,979
FLUFs have been programmatically generated from 270 attributes across 14 categories to be entirely unique by at least three degrees of separation. This also excludes their expression, dance, scene, and soundtrack. FLUFs are stored as ERC721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.
10. Ethereum Name Service
- Last 7 days: $3,170,275
- Number of Sales: 19,204
- Highest Price: $218,560
Secure and decentralized name service for both on and off-chain resources using simple, human-readable names. ENS eliminates the need to use long and illegible wallet addresses on Ethereum, Bitcoin and other blockchains. First in its class, supported by over 100 wallets and applications, ENS is paving the road for Ethereum usability.
Total Sales
This week both the number of sales and total dollar value of the sales were down. However, the average sale price increased from $2,806 to $2,280. Even with lower sales and dollar value of the sales, more than half a billion dollars of NFTs were sold.
- Number of Sales: 245,524
- Dollar Value of Sales: $559,989,086
- Average Sale in USD: $2,280
- Primary Sales: 86,677
- Secondary Sales: 158,847
ALSO READ:
Image: Depositphotos, OpenSea