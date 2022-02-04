The Most Popular and Best Selling NFT Collection this Week

This week the top 10 collection list has different entries compared to last week. Important to note about our list is these are the overall best sellers and not a particular peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs.
Most Popular and Best Selling NFTs of the Last Week – February 4, 2022
Take a look at what is trending this week.
1. Bored Ape Yacht Club
- Last 7 days: $171,623,938
- Number of Sales: 1,822
- Highest Price: $1,307,050
BAYC is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs—unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Ape doubles as your Yacht Club membership card and grants access to members-only benefits.
2. CryptoPunks
- Last 7 days: $37,879,810
- Number of Sales: 143
- Highest Price: $3,093,322
10,000 unique collectible characters with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain. The project that inspired the modern CryptoArt movement. Inspiration for the Ethereum ERC-721 standard that powers most digital art and collectibles.
3. Doodles
- Last 7 days: $19,175,479
- Number of Sales: 521
- Highest Price: $692,807
Doodles come in a joyful range of colors, traits, and sizes with a collection size of 10,000. Doodles are a funky bunch that like to role play or transmogrify themselves into delicious treats. Holding a Doodle allows you to participate in coordinating the Doodles Community Treasury.
4. CyberKongz
- Last 7 days: $16,364,911
- Number of Sales: 1,127
- Highest Price: $261,410
Welcome to an alternate reality, where evolution took a different route and weird apes roam the earth. Some appear normal. Some look weird. And some are just damn cool! A few CyberKongz are super rare and even animated! Maybe some of them look familiar!
5. Art Blocks
- Last 7 days: $15,147,681
- Number of Sales: 3,879
- Highest Price: $473,898
Storefront for genuinely programmable and on-demand generative artwork that is stored directly on the Ethereum blockchain. Pick your style and mint! Each piece is randomly generated by an algorithm defined by the artist, there are endless possibilities to what your unique generation could look like.
6. The Sandbox
- Last 7 days: $14,022,500
- Number of Sales: 1,479
- Highest Price: $304,748
The Sandbox is a community-driven UGC-voxel platform where users own their LAND and host their creative magic. Users may buy, sell, and trade their voxel creations on secondary markets and truly become a part of this user-built world where everything you see is built by and for the community.
7. Cool Cats
- Last 7 days: $12,138,510
- Number of Sales: 361
- Highest Price: $128,838
Cool Cats are a collection of programmatically, randomly generated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The 1st generation consists of 10,000 randomly assembled cats from over 300k total options. Cool Cats that have a variety of outfits, faces and colors – all cats are cool, but completed outfit cats are the coolest.
8. FLUF World
- Last 7 days: $8,947,072
- Number of Sales: 839
- Highest Price: $79,582
FLUFs have been programmatically generated from 270 attributes across 14 categories to be entirely unique by at least three degrees of separation. This also excludes their expression, dance, scene, and soundtrack.
9. DeadFellaz
- Last 7 days: $7,114,774
- Number of Sales: 623
- Highest Price: $42,787
Each unique Deadfella is randomly generated from a combination of over 400 individually drawn traits, including over 50 different outfits. Deadfellaz each have different eyes, noses, mouths, heads, and bodies – with no traits explicitly gendered to allow all genders to find representation.
10. Decentraland
- Last 7 days: $6,116,392
- Number of Sales: 366
- Highest Price: $1,326,000
Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. LAND in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive experiences such as games.
Total NFT Sales
According to NonFungible overall, there were:
- Number of Sales: 296,135
- Dollar Value of Sales: $831,088,615
- Average Sale in USD: $2,806
- Primary Sales: 87,117
- Secondary Sales: 209,018
What the sales data shows is the NFT market doesn’t look like it is slowing down. But more importantly, the secondary sales is almost two and a half times as much as the primary sales. This means primary buyers are making money on their investment and there are a lot of secondary buyers if the NFT is popular enough.
So, keep an eye for the latest drops and see if you can catch a bargain.
Images: Depositphotos, OpenSea