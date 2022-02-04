The Most Popular and Best Selling NFT Collection this Week

This week the top 10 collection list has different entries compared to last week. Important to note about our list is these are the overall best sellers and not a particular peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs.

Most Popular and Best Selling NFTs of the Last Week – February 4, 2022

Take a look at what is trending this week.

1. Bored Ape Yacht Club

Last 7 days: $171,623,938

Number of Sales: 1,822

Highest Price: $1,307,050

BAYC is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs—unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Ape doubles as your Yacht Club membership card and grants access to members-only benefits.

2. CryptoPunks

Last 7 days: $37,879,810

Number of Sales: 143

Highest Price: $3,093,322

10,000 unique collectible characters with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain. The project that inspired the modern CryptoArt movement. Inspiration for the Ethereum ERC-721 standard that powers most digital art and collectibles.

3. Doodles

Last 7 days: $19,175,479

Number of Sales: 521

Highest Price: $692,807

Doodles come in a joyful range of colors, traits, and sizes with a collection size of 10,000. Doodles are a funky bunch that like to role play or transmogrify themselves into delicious treats. Holding a Doodle allows you to participate in coordinating the Doodles Community Treasury.

4. CyberKongz

Last 7 days: $16,364,911

Number of Sales: 1,127

Highest Price: $261,410

Welcome to an alternate reality, where evolution took a different route and weird apes roam the earth. Some appear normal. Some look weird. And some are just damn cool! A few CyberKongz are super rare and even animated! Maybe some of them look familiar!

5. Art Blocks

Last 7 days: $15,147,681

Number of Sales: 3,879

Highest Price: $473,898

Storefront for genuinely programmable and on-demand generative artwork that is stored directly on the Ethereum blockchain. Pick your style and mint! Each piece is randomly generated by an algorithm defined by the artist, there are endless possibilities to what your unique generation could look like.

6. The Sandbox

Last 7 days: $14,022,500

Number of Sales: 1,479

Highest Price: $304,748

The Sandbox is a community-driven UGC-voxel platform where users own their LAND and host their creative magic. Users may buy, sell, and trade their voxel creations on secondary markets and truly become a part of this user-built world where everything you see is built by and for the community.

7. Cool Cats

Last 7 days: $12,138,510

Number of Sales: 361

Highest Price: $128,838

Cool Cats are a collection of programmatically, randomly generated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The 1st generation consists of 10,000 randomly assembled cats from over 300k total options. Cool Cats that have a variety of outfits, faces and colors – all cats are cool, but completed outfit cats are the coolest.

8. FLUF World

Last 7 days: $8,947,072

Number of Sales: 839

Highest Price: $79,582

FLUFs have been programmatically generated from 270 attributes across 14 categories to be entirely unique by at least three degrees of separation. This also excludes their expression, dance, scene, and soundtrack.

9. DeadFellaz

Last 7 days: $7,114,774

Number of Sales: 623

Highest Price: $42,787

Each unique Deadfella is randomly generated from a combination of over 400 individually drawn traits, including over 50 different outfits. Deadfellaz each have different eyes, noses, mouths, heads, and bodies – with no traits explicitly gendered to allow all genders to find representation.

10. Decentraland

Last 7 days: $6,116,392

Number of Sales: 366

Highest Price: $1,326,000

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. LAND in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive experiences such as games.

Total NFT Sales

According to NonFungible overall, there were:

Number of Sales: 296,135

Dollar Value of Sales: $831,088,615

Average Sale in USD: $2,806

Primary Sales: 87,117

Secondary Sales: 209,018

What the sales data shows is the NFT market doesn’t look like it is slowing down. But more importantly, the secondary sales is almost two and a half times as much as the primary sales. This means primary buyers are making money on their investment and there are a lot of secondary buyers if the NFT is popular enough.

So, keep an eye for the latest drops and see if you can catch a bargain.