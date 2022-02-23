The Latest Small Business Grants in New York

New York is a hub for many industries, from artists to tourism centers. Many of these industries have struggled mightily in recent years. But there are several grant opportunities within the state to support recovery.

New York Small Business Grants

Here are some New York small business grants to consider.

New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program

The New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program provides flexible grant assistance to businesses harmed by the pandemic. Viable small businesses, micro-businesses, and arts and cultural organizations can apply. Grant amounts vary from $5,000 to $50,000 depending on company revenue. The online application portal is live now. Or businesses can apply by phone.

Tourism Return-to-Work Grant Program

The Tourism Return-to-Work program incentivizes employment growth in the tourism industry. Any state tourism business, including accommodations, transportation, and tour companies can apply for funding to grow their teams. Eligible businesses must have hired or plan to hire at least two full-time employees in the first half of 2022 and demonstrate pandemic-related financial hardship. Grants may provide up to $5,000 for each new employee.

Grants to New York Child Care Facilities and Daycare Centers for New Programs

New York State offers various grants for licensed and registered child care programs and daycare centers to support child care needs throughout the state. Eligibility varies by location. Valid state license and participation in a video orientation is also required. The deadline for this current round is May 19.

Meet In New York Grant Program

The Meet in New York Grant Program aims to incentivize conferences, meetings, and trade shows in the state. These activities generate significant tourism and economic activity that has been lacking in the past few years. Grants may cover a portion of event costs and facilitate discounts through related tourism businesses. For example, the program may partially pay for hotel blocks so event organizers can offer discounts to attendees. Venues with capacities of at least 250 are eligible to apply.

Restaurant Resiliency Program

New York’s Restaurant Resiliency Program offers $25 million in grant funding to select restaurants and food banks. Specifically, eligible restaurants may work with food banks to provide meals to distressed and under-represented communities. Grant funding goes to food banks, which can then use it to cover meals from restaurants. Food businesses can apply to participate in the program online. And food banks then reach out for assistance.

NYSCA Arts Funding

The New York State Council on the Arts administers over $100 million in funding to artists and arts organizations throughout the year. The organization generally offers at least four rounds of funding for various programs throughout the year. Each opportunity targets artists with different specialties and experience levels.

New York Foundation for the Arts Grants

The New York Foundation for the Arts provides over $3 million in grant funding annually. Creative entrepreneurs or individuals pursuing various artistic careers may apply to various programs throughout the year. Specifically, there are emergency grants for those experiencing medical issues, awards for distinguished visual artists, and fellowship programs for new artists.

New York State Biodefense Commercialization Fund

New York State offers $40 million in grant funds to startups and academic centers working on certain biodefense initiatives. Specifically, funds may be used to develop solutions for serious infectious disease threats, including vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostic tools. Organizations can use funds to hire, fast track intellectual property, or expand availability of viable treatments.