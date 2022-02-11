In the News: Small Business Grants From California to New England

One of the greatest things about regional grants is they are able to address issues they are dealing with locally or statewide. This makes it possible for public and private grants to help small businesses in communities dealing with specific problems. From California to New England, this week’s roundup includes grants in several different states across the country.

With 4.2 million small businesses, California leads all other states. And there are many grants that address the needs of small businesses in the Golden State. With grants starting from $2,000 to $10,000 they are available for entrepreneurs looking for micro grants, training, technical assistance, paid family leave, and pandemic-related relief. Some of the industries they will support include child care, cottage food, green technology, retail, manufacturing, and others. If you are in California please read the article:

Going all the way to the east coast, there are several grants for New England small businesses. It starts with the Power Forward Small Business Grant which supports entrepreneurs in the area. The $12.5 million Rhode Island Rebounds Small Business Grant Program and the Restaurant and Nightlife Relief Grant program in Massachusetts are some of the funds available in this region. Get more detail in the article:

The SBA is also helping out with 10 new grant opportunities for established Minority Serving Institutions aspiring to host a Women’s Business Center. Private or non-profit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status are eligible to apply for the grant. The article has more details about the grant:

Small Business News Roundup – February 11, 2022

Here are the rest of the headlines affecting small business owners this week:

Alignable’s Small Business Labor Poll was conducted among 6,367 small businesses and 60% of the respondents say labor shortage is still plaguing them. And the struggle is affecting a range of industry segments across the country. Labor Shortage Plaguing Small Businesses For some industries, labor shortages are catastrophic.

Small business owners certainly aren’t immune to the current inflation situation. And they’re raising prices to combat the effects inflation is having on their businesses. In fact, more small business owners say they’ve raised prices to counter inflation this year than at any point since way back in 1974.

American Express has announced the launch of its first all-digital consumer checking account for eligible U.S. consumer card members.

A new Consumer Culture Report has revealed dining out as the most popular expense consumers intend to spend most of their disposable income on in 2022. Consumers Plan to Spend Majority of Disposable Income on Dining Out The report was compiled by 5W Public Relations, who are one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the United States.

Loan approval rates from all types of lenders continue to rise in very small increments, according to the Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index released February 8. The report includes loan approval rates through January 2022. Although approval rates are rising, they’re rising in the same slow-growth pattern that’s existed for more than a year.

In its annual report on Feb. 2nd Meta (formerly Facebook) threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from EU users. This comes as EU regulators are working on new legislation that would prevent Meta from transferring, storing and processing the data of Europeans on servers that are based in the U.S.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that a select number of their Taxpayer Assistance Centers will be open on Saturdays during this filing season.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the launch of Journey 6, an eLearning platform geared towards providing women-owned small businesses resources to compete and succeed for federal government contracts.

The BizBuySell Insight Report for 2021 reveals small business acquisitions picked up in 2021. So much so, the sales beat pre-pandemic levels in the 4th quarter. This bodes well for the coming year. And according to BizBuySell, transactions are expected to strengthen in 2022 as more sellers return to market.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX aerospace company has launched a new Premium tier for its Starlink satellite internet service. SpaceX Taking Reservations for Starlink Premium Internet Service Starlink Premium is much more powerful than the basic Starlink service, with over double the antenna capability.