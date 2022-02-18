In the News: Small Business Grants and Commerce Dept. Export Help

Helping small businesses is extremely important because they account for 99.9% of all U.S. businesses, representing 32.5 million companies. Whether it is public or private grants or providing invaluable help with expertise, they all contribute to making small businesses more productive.

When it comes to grants, making money available delivers immediate help. And this week’s roundup starts with a grant to help the self-employed, which by the way total 14.6 million individuals. These are mostly private grants starting at $1,000 for freelancers and going all the way up to $25,000 or more. If you are self-employed take a look at the article to find out more:

The next grant comes from one of the more famous Tequilas in the world, Don Julio, which is offering $100,000 in total. Small businesses can receive a $20,000 grant to put towards achieving business objectives and growth. Additionally, grant recipients will also get national visibility. Get more details in the article:

Even though money is very helpful, for some small business owners acquiring the expertise to improve their company is just as valuable. To that end, the Commerce Department and Goldman Sachs are partnering to help small businesses with exports. The goal is to facilitate export-led growth for small businesses. If your small business exports anything, read the article for more:

Small Business News Roundup – February 18, 2022

Here are the rest of the headlines for small business owners from the past week.

The hitman that was hired to murder a Miami federal airport officer was paid using a PPP loan granted to help small businesses during the pandemic. PPP Loan Money Used to Hire a Hitman New court records show that Jasmine Martinez received a $15,000 PPP loan, which she claimed was to help keep her one-employee beauty salon in operation, last April.

A new poll shows the extent inflation has had on small businesses. The latest CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey confirms that a growing number of small business owners are rising prices to offset increases in supply costs.

The end of 3G is here and AT&T along with the other carriers will be shutting down their network this year to make room for 5G.

As tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, energy prices for small businesses could rise even higher. And with the price of a barrel expected to hit $100 (first time since 2014), an increase in the national average price is sure to follow.

Video streaming platform Rumble has waded into the recent Joe Rogan and Spotify controversy by making an offer to stream his popular podcast. Rumble CEO Makes an Offer to Joe Rogan Spotify recently removed a lot of the Powerful JRE podcast episodes due to the offensive language being used in them, as well as other problematic dialogue.

I have worked with a lot of family businesses over the past 20 years and the dynamics they face fascinate me. While everyone is not quite like the Roy family on the hit TV show “Succession”, there are unique issues that every family faces.

Today, home services provider Thumbtack released their latest Economic Sentiment Survey report, revealing that many home services professionals are raising their prices due to the current economic climate.

Visa has announced a plan to use their partnership with the NFL partnership to help small businesses ahead of the Super Bowl. Visa Waiving Fees on Authorize.Net for Small Businesses During Super Bowl Promotion They will be waiving fees for Authorize.Net – Visa’s third-party payment platform for small businesses – over the Super Bowl Weekend.

Some big businesses are stepping up to support local, independent brands with small business grant opportunities. This week, FedEx opened up applications for its tenth annual Small Business Grant Contest. And Capital One unveiled a new grant program for Black-owned businesses. Read about these small business grants and more current opportunities below.