In the News: Grants Helping Women and Minority Small Businesses

Addressing the financial barriers women and minority small business owners face when they are looking for funding helps the communities they do businesses in. These business owners almost always hire local workers, which further goes to improve the overall community. However, more often than not they have difficulty in getting the funding they need to make improvements, buy equipment, or even make payroll during hard times.

Grants help address these gaps to keep their business operations so they can continue to serve their communities. In this week’s roundup, there are several opportunities for women and minorities to apply for said grants.

The first one has a list of small business grants for women and minorities. With amounts ranging from $2,000 to $25,000, these grants provide help across a range of needs for these groups. Read the article to find out more details about the grants:

Wells Fargo is donating $20 million to support Atlanta small businesses, which will be distributed by United Way of Greater Atlanta and Invest Atlanta. The funds will go to local businesses focusing mainly on Black and diverse-owned businesses, and those negatively affected by COVID-19. Read for more details:

On similar news, 500 black-owned small businesses received grants of $5,000 from the Coalition to Back Black Businesses (CBBB). 500 Black-Owned Small Businesses Get $5,000 Grants. And if you are a small business owner who applied for the Targeted EIDL Advance program and you were denied, the SBA is extending the date for submitting the Targeted Advance reevaluation requests until Feb. 15, 2022. Find out more here: Small Businesses Have Until Feb. 15 to Apply for Targeted EIDL Advance Re-evaluation.

Small Business News Roundup – February 04, 2022

Find out what else is going on in the world of small business news with the rest of the roundup:

Small businesses lost 144,000 jobs in January 2022, according to the ADP National Employment Report. Small businesses with fewer than 19 employees lost 106,000 jobs. Small businesses with 20-49 employees lost 36,000 jobs. The total job loss for all businesses (small, medium and large) was 301,000, but small businesses were hardest hit.

A brand-new funding partnership has been launched that aims to improve access to vital capital and business insurance resources for small business owners in the United States.

In a push to be more accommodating to small businesses, Ford is aiming to provide electric vehicles to the likes of plumbers and electricians.

In a bid to overcome pay inequity in the workplace, Trusaic, specialists in regulatory compliance software and pay equity analytics, has introduced the Equal Pay Estimator.

Keeping up with all available small business grant opportunities can be quite time-consuming. But if you’re looking for something to apply for right away, the following list includes opportunities with impending deadlines. Last Chance to Apply for These Small Business Grants with a February Deadline Read on for small business grants due in February.

Not everyone comes up with the best ideas for a new business. In fact, some business ideas are downright awful or they’re poorly executed. There’s been an ongoing discussion about some of the worst business ideas people have ever seen executed and the answers should serve as great reminders and lessons to current small business owners or people considering opening their own business.

What have been the best selling NFTs this week? Not every minted NFT is a top seller but some are clearly moving at a pace way ahead of the curve. Best Selling NFT Collections This Week He the top 10 NFT collections according to NonFungible, which lists total sales across all platforms. 1. Bored Ape Yacht Club Last 7 days: $96.

Small businesses can often find grant opportunities from their state and/or local government organizations. However, there are also some opportunities offered on a nationwide scale. Here are some national opportunities, along with a few targeted to specific geographical regions.

As a small business owner, you are probably always looking for ways to save money on your taxes. Well, look no further! This article will discuss the Top 25 Small Business Tax Deductions that you can take advantage of. In addition, we will also provide some helpful tips on how to keep track of your expenses and deductions throughout the year.