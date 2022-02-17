Applications are now open for the Tequila Don Julio Fund. The fund is aimed at supporting Hispanic entrepreneurs and is in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Tequila Don Julio Fund Offering Up to $100,000 in Small Business Grants

Inspired by the fund’s late founder Don Julio Gonzalez, who devoted his life to tequila making, the Tequila Don Julio Fund leads the way as the next generation of ‘Dons’ and ‘Doñas.’

This is the first grant program for the fund and will offer support to small businesses.

Business Resources to Nurture Success

Having sufficient funding in place and the right mentoring and support can make the difference between business success and failure. For Hispanic entrepreneurs running small businesses, it is important they are aware of the fund and that applications are now open.

For the grant program, the Tequila Don Julio Fund has teamed up with Rhuigi Villaseñor, Founder and Creative Director of luxury ready-to-wear brand Rhude. Like Don Julio Gonzalez himself, Rhuigi Villaseñor has been devoted to his craft, and is committed to mentoring industry newcomers.

Commenting on the fund, Rhuigi Villaseñor said: “My journey was made possible thanks to the devotion and passion I had for fashion design, and each milestone I achieved was always a moment to celebrate.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to team up with The Tequila Don Julio Fund to support the next generation of Hispanic entrepreneurs to help them achieve their business goals and look forward to toasting their milestones together with Tequila Don Julio,” he added.

In Partnership with the Association of Latino Professionals for America

The Tequila Don Julio Fund is also partnering with the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA), to assist with grant recipient selection, distribution, and support via membership in its organization.

ALPFA is committed to empowering and developing Latino men and women as leading figures in US commerce.

Small businesses can receive a $20,000 grant to put towards achieving business objectives and growth. A weekend getaway to Los Angeles to celebrate with Tequila Don Julio and other grant recipients is also available. During the weekend, small business entrepreneurs will get to learn more about Don Julio Gonzalez and his inspiring story.

National Visibility

Grant recipients will also earn national visibility by having exposure on the grant program’s website and on its social media channels and digital billboard advertisements.

Small business recipients will also benefit from a five-year membership to ALPFA where they will receive one-to-one guidance, networking and business resources.

Applications can be submitted until October 15, 2022. Grant recipients will be announced in early November.