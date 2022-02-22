The Latest Small Business Grants in Texas

Do you own a small business in Texas? If so, you may be pleased to learn about the many Texas small business grant opportunities that provide much needed funding. There are opportunities for restaurants, farmers, startups, and more.

Texas Small Business Grants

Read on to find the Texas small business grant opportunities that suit your business needs.

Skills for Small Business for Employers

The Texas Skills for Small Business for Employers program offers resources for businesses growing their teams. The Texas Workforce Commission facilitates the ongoing program. But training is offered through local community and technical colleges, as well as the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service. Businesses with fewer than 100 employees are eligible to apply for grants that cover the cost of training new workers or upgrading current workforce skills. TWC works directly with colleges to fund the specific courses that each business selects. The program may cover up to $1,800 for new employees and $900 for existing employees.

State of Texas Trade Expansion Program

The State of Texas Trade Expansion Program (STEP) provides grants up to $10,000 to support small businesses that export to foreign markets. Funds can cover participation in foreign trade shows, compliance testing, or translation services. Businesses must match at least 25 percent of the grant amount to cover these projects. Currently, STEP has given out all funds for 2021. But this is an ongoing grant program. The next application cycle is expected to open in Summer 2022.

Texas Enterprise Fund

Texas Enterprise Fund offers grants to businesses looking to start projects and hire in Texas. To be eligible, a business project must generate at least 75 full-time jobs in urban areas, or at least 25 in rural areas, with wages that meet or exceed the average in that county. Projects must also have the support of the local government and have a good chance of offering a solid return on investment for the local area. To apply, you must fill out a 20-page application and submit a $1,000 fee. There’s also a lengthy due diligence process.

Fort Bend County Small Business Emergency Grant Program

Fort Bend County runs an Emergency Grant Program to support small businesses harmed by the pandemic. Businesses can apply for up to $25,000. To qualify, you must have been in business since December 30, 2019 and prove a revenue decline of at least 25 percent from 2019 to 2020. Amounts are determined based on revenue and need. The online application portal is currently open and will accept applications until all funds are exhausted.

Southern Smoke Emergency Relief Program

The Southern Smoke Emergency Relief Program offers funds to restaurant and bar owners and their employees. Funds can cover unforeseen expenses due to disasters or medical emergencies. This is an ongoing program. And applicants must submit a statement of need detailing why funds are necessary and how they will be used. The nonprofit organization’s award committee then reviews the applications to determine the amount of each grant.

TX Restaurant Relief Fund

The Texas Restaurant Foundation runs the TX Restaurant Relief Fund to support food service businesses harmed by the pandemic. The program offers grants of up to $5,000 to help restaurants stay open and retain staff. The donation-based program aims to raise $10 million to distribute to independent restaurants throughout the state. The program is temporarily suspended to give the organization time to process current applications. But check back regularly to submit an application.

Texas Young Farmer Grant Program

The Texas Young Farmer Grant is an ongoing state program to support new and existing agriculture businesses in the state. As a matching grant program, farmers must provide their own funding for projects when applying for additional state funds. The program is open to farmers between the ages of 18 and 46. The state opens new application cycles and distributes matching funds each spring and fall.