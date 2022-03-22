Best Cash Boxes for Small Businesses

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If your business requires you to have petty cash or go on location to collect payments, a cash box can come in handy. Cash boxes are indispensable, especially at trade shows, farmers’ markets, or fairs.

If you do not have a cash register , cash boxes can help you keep your money and change organized while ensuring that large bills, checks, and other items like receipts be kept out of sight at the bottom of the cash box. Cash boxes not only help keep money safe, but they also help keep documents and other valuable items from theft.

Whether you need a high-volume cash box or a simple portable cash box, there are plenty of options on the market to meet your needs. Here are some cash boxes for your business to consider.

How Safe is a Money Cash Box?

Keep Your Money Safe With Cash Boxes to protect your business cash and valuables during the day, you need a safe. There are many different types of safes available on the market, but one of the most popular are electronic safes. Electronic safes use only electronic keypads to access their contents; no combination or key is required. These safes protect against fire, water, and even sticky fingers. Cash boxes are useful for businesses that do not have the infrastructure to accept credit cards or online payments and require a more hands-on register than a coin counter.

Benefits of Having a Money Holder Box

Safeguarding your valuables is a hassle, especially if you don’t know what to do with them. Where should you keep them? How can you afford to keep them safe? After all, hiding your valuables under the mattress won’t work forever. What you need is a safe place for everything from piggy banks to money, so figure out the best storage option for you. Below are reasons why you should use a cash box.

Managing cash flow

Reducing risks of money fraud

Increasing cash accountability

Increased cash mobility

With a cash box, you can make high-volume sales without worrying about miscalculations. The integrated cash box tracks the amount of money in every single real-time transaction which makes your work easier.

Since the cash box will only open for business purposes, no one can easily break into them. Thereby increasing the security of your cash and other valuables.

Some cash boxes are equipped with an alarm system that notifies the owner of the cash box if it is opened by a stranger.

With a cash box, carrying large amounts of cash is easier since they’re arranged in denominations.

Best Cash Box Options for the Office

Jssmst Cash Box with Combination Lock

Top Pick: Jssmst’s stainless steel cash box is 9.84 x 7.87 x 3.46 inches and weighs just 2.4 pounds making it easy to carry around. This easy-to-open cash box works well for meetings and sales while helping you to keep money organized.

This black metal cash box has a durable handle that is sturdy enough to carry anywhere. It features a three-number combination security code instead of a key. It also comes with a removable plastic cash tray that fits cash, coins, and other valuables. The company provides a 60-day money-back guarantee and an 18-month warranty.

Jssmst Large Cash Box with Combination Lock

Steelmaster Tiered Tray Cash Box

Runner Up: Steelmaster’s tiered tray cash box is 11.8 x 9.5 x 3.2 inches and weighs 4.3 pounds. This grey steel cash box has a five-coin tray compartment in addition to trays to store paper currency and other valuables.

This unit also has a push-button catch-and-release lid and security slot in the back of the box for adding an optional security cable to prevent theft.

Steelmaster Tiered Tray Cash Box

KYODOLED Cash Box

Best Value: KYODOLED’s metal cash box is 7.87 x 6.3 x 3.54 inches, weighs 1.7 pounds and comes with a key lock. This budget box offers a sturdy construction that allows you enough compartments to keep bills and other valuables safe and organized.

The cash box comes with two compartments. The upper layer has five coin compartments which you can remove if you don’t need them. The bottom tray is designed for checks, receipts, and other valuables documents. You can get the box in several different sizes and colors, including red, pink, and blue, in addition to black.

KYODOLED Cash Box with Money Tray,Storage Safe Lock Box

SentrySafe CB-12 Cash Box

SentrySafe’s steel cash box is 9.3 x 11.8 x 3.7 inches, weighs 5 pounds, and comes with a privacy lock. The interior cash tray has eight compartments for coins and bills. And the bottom layer is large enough for additional currency and other valuable items.

SentrySafe CB-12 Cash Box with Money Tray and Key Lock

WOTI Steel Cash Box

WOTI’s powder-coated heavy-duty steel cash box is 12.2 x 9.8 x 3.7 inches and weighs 4.4 pounds. The top coin tray has five compartments with a cover to keep your coins from falling out. It also includes another compartment underneath for more items.

The four bill slots have spring clips to keep them secure and in place even in windy outdoor conditions. In addition to the front lock, the box has a security slot so that you can use a computer cable lock.

WOT I Cash Box with Money Tray, Steel Money Box with Key Lock

OSAFE Metal Cash Box

This steel cash box is 11.8 x 9.5 x 3.5 inches and weighs 4.4 pounds, and it comes with some useful features. This includes a coin tray with five compartments that rises automatically with a cantilever mechanism. The tray also has a lid with a latch to ensure the coins are secure. And the same goes for the four compartments for the bills by using spring-loaded clips to keep them safe.

The company also offers a security cable and four keys for the lock without additional charge. And to make the deal even better, you get a 30-day money-back guarantee of total satisfaction.

Cash Box by OSAFE – Money Box with Lock & Security Cable

Royal Sovereign Cash Box

The Royal Sovereign steel cash box is 9.5 x 11.8 x 3.7 inches and weighs 2 pounds. And what makes this box different is it uses every available space for storage, including the lid. Speaking of the lid, you will find four spring-loaded clips to hold the bills.

On the bottom compartment, there are nine sections with different sizes to hold everything from coins to bills and other items. Another handy feature is a deposit slot, making it convenient to put in bills or documents if the box is locked.

Royal Sovereign Money Handling Security Box Cash Box

Honeywell Standard Steel Cash Box with Key Lock

The Honeywell cash management box is perfect for keeping your money and small valuables safe. It is considered to be one of the best larger cash boxes available. The black cash box comes with a key lock and 2 entry keys. There are 5 coin slots,1 bill slot, and more storage under the tray. You can find cash boxes of this quality and make only from HONEYWELL. There is a convenient carry handle on the lid and there is a scratch-resistant powder coat finish to keep everything protected while inside the box. The exterior dimensions are 4. 1 in H x 9. 9 in W x 7. 4 in D. LH Licensed.

HONEYWELL – 6112 Standard Steel Cash Box with Key Lock

INFUN Cash Box with Money Tray

This item is made of strong metal for strength, protection, and long-time use. Do not burst open even if dropped. Ideal cash box for small businesses. The steel material has a powder-coat finish to resist wear and corrosion, giving it a professional look.

The five-compartment cantilever coin tray automatically opens when the cash box is opened, and you can store your coins and some other small valuables on it. The extra space under the coin tray is a small compartment for “hiding” large bill denominations, storing additional bills, checks, receipts, and other valuables.

INFUN Cash Box with Money Tray, Durable Large Steel Money Boxes

Kyodoled Small Cash Box with Money Tray

The Kyodoled small cash box is made of durable steel which is solidly built and can prevent it from drops and impacts. It’s compact size and wide carrying handle, you can transport your locking cash box easily. When the business is closed, you can easily lock the key box by using the 2 keys to keep valuables safe.

Either the box or the key is durable material quality that could be employed for a long time. Suitable for indoor and outdoor small businesses (especially yard sales), commercial supermarkets, stores, cafes. Since it can be used as a cash drawer. This small cash box is perfect for storing paper money, checks, and receipts.

Kyodoled Cash Box with Money Tray,Small Safe Lock Box with Key

AmazonBasics Steel Security Safe and Lock Box with Electronic Keypad

This AmazonBasics safe features a factory-set electronic lock for convenient and secure storage of your valuables. The interior is carpeted to protect against scratches and damage, and it includes an adjustable/removable shelf for customized storage. The strong steel construction, concealed hinges, and pry-resistant door help protect against theft so you can easily hold bills and the width and height provide extra space for holding more valuables. Included are two emergency override keys to protect against forgotten passcodes or dead batteries.

Amazon Basics Steel Security Safe and Lock Box with Electronic Keypad

What to Look for in a Cash Box

Whether your business requires you to make transactions off location or transport cash for any reason, cash boxes can provide an easy way to safely store money, as well as keep it organized and protected.

Choosing the right cash box requires in-depth research and it’s dependent on what you want to use the cash box for. Some features to look for in cash boxes include:

Security: the most important feature to look for in a cash box is security. A cash box with a lock is a good idea. Privacy key locks and steel construction can help keep your money and documents safe. Also, look for cash boxes with security cable slots for additional security. Some cash boxes come with a combination lock, which is a good option if you are prone to losing keys.

the most important feature to look for in a cash box is security. A cash box with a lock is a good idea. Privacy key locks and steel construction can help keep your money and documents safe. Also, look for cash boxes with security cable slots for additional security. Some cash boxes come with a combination lock, which is a good option if you are prone to losing keys. Multiple compartments: Make sure that your cash box offer compartments and drawers and bill clips to ensure cash, coins, checks, and receipts stay organized.

Make sure that your cash box offer compartments and drawers and bill clips to ensure cash, coins, checks, and receipts stay organized. Portability: Besides being durable, your cash box should be lightweight and equipped with a handle for easy transportation. If your cash box requires you to move from one place to another continuously, make sure it comes with a carrying handle as well.

Besides being durable, your cash box should be lightweight and equipped with a handle for easy transportation. If your cash box requires you to move from one place to another continuously, make sure it comes with a carrying handle as well. Size: The size of your cash box will be determined based on how much cash you intend to keep in it; how many documents such as vouchers and receipts you will hold in it; where you plan to store the cash box; and other factors.

The size of your cash box will be determined based on how much cash you intend to keep in it; how many documents such as vouchers and receipts you will hold in it; where you plan to store the cash box; and other factors. Strength and Sturdiness: Most cash boxes in the market are made of steel, which is a good option for tamper-proof functionality. However, you should check to see if it is thick enough and is durable. If your locking cash box is not going to see much action, a cheaper, lighter type of box should be good enough.

Most cash boxes in the market are made of steel, which is a good option for tamper-proof functionality. However, you should check to see if it is thick enough and is durable. If your locking cash box is not going to see much action, a cheaper, lighter type of box should be good enough. Material: The ideal cash box is made with solid steel construction. They are durable and guarantee reliable protection.

Simply put, cash boxes offer ease of use and secure storage for your valuables. Besides functionality, cash boxes can be an essential asset if you need to transport money or make transactions off location.

Cash boxes are primarily designed to be quick and convenient money storage solutions that are easily transportable. Make sure to take some added security precautions when you carry your cash box with you outside of your place of business or home.