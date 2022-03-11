The Best Computer Soundbar for Your PC or Mac

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you are sick of your built-in computer speakers and don’t have space for the big subwoofer speaker setup anymore, it is time to embrace a computer soundbar. The best computer soundbar is a little more compact than the TV soundbars but still delivers big, powerful sound. You lose some of the stereo separation that you’d get with detached speakers since drivers are placed next to one another in a single horizontal setup, but you also don’t have to worry about stringing wires around your computer desk.

We have rounded up some of the best computer soundbars below for your home or office setup.

Best Computer Soundbar

Sound BlasterX Katana Gaming and Entertainment Soundbar

Top Pick: Check out the Sound BlasterX if you are looking for a gaming and entertainment soundbar. The flat slimline soundbar contains four drivers, which includes two mid-bass drivers, two high-excursion tweeters, and one long-throw driver in the subwoofer. Each driver is individually powered and chambered by a DSP-controlled amplifier to deliver ultra-precise audio. The Katana also offers a great selection of inputs including an optical cable, Bluetooth, and USB.

Sound BlasterX Katana Multi-Channel Surround Gaming and Entertainment Soundbar

RAZER Leviathan Soundbar and Subwoofer

Runner Up: Enjoy a rich, full-range 5.1 surround sound experience with the Razer Leviathan. The soundbar seamlessly fits under any desktop monitor and comes with 4 finely tuned drivers that are optimized for incredible virtual surround sound thanks to the cutting-edge Dolby technology and a dedicated subwoofer. With a fierce name and look, the Razer Leviathan is made to deliver chest-thumping, deep impact bass.

RAZER Leviathan: Dolby 5.1 Suround Sound – Bluetooth aptX Technology

Creative Stage Air 2.0 Compact Under-monitor Soundbar

Best Value: This is certainly one of the best soundbars in its price range. Creative has made its name for producing high-quality sound systems and this doesn’t disappoint either. The soundbar uses dual drivers that deliver crisp powerful sound, and the passive radiator reproduces impressive bass without the subwoofer. The soundbar also uses a built-in battery so you can enjoy music for about 6 hours without having to worry about connecting to a power source. A 3.5mm AUX jack allows for easy wire connection to some analog devices. This soundbar is designed to perfectly fit under a computer monitor and you can also bundle it up with the Creative subwoofer for a simulated three-dimensional sound intensity that’s made possible by Dolby Atmos surround technology.

Creative Stage Air Portable and Compact Under-Monitor USB-Powered Soundbar

YAMAHA SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar

While it is not limited to just computer use, the YAMAHA SR-C20A is certainly one of the best soundbars for computers. At just over 23 inches long and not more than 3 inches high, this compact soundbar easily fits within tight spaces. While it doesn’t have the snappiest of names either, this bar comes with a powerful built-in subwoofer and two passive radiators with an option to customize your sound with 4 sound modes. Bluetooth connectivity also allows for seamless streaming of your favorite music or podcasts. Connect multiple devices using HDMI ARC, optical cable, or AUX inputs.

YAMAHA SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth

Redragon GS560 Adiemus RGB Desktop Soundbar

Despite its affordability, the Redragon GS560 is a wonderful sound partner. It uses two 4W pro audio drivers that produce rich music, gaming, and video audio. Besides, the Redragon is also really beautiful to look at. It comes with a light show projection that syncs well with the playing music. It also features a simple and easy-to-operate volume knob for precise volume adjustments. Connect it to any device using the 3.5 mm jack or USB.

Redragon GS560 Adiemus RGB Desktop Soundbar

LG Ultragear GP9 Soundbar

Looking like a speaker that you would find in a Star Wars spaceship, the GP9 is a high-quality portable soundbar that is great for gaming enthusiasts. This LG soundbar delivers quality audio with Hi-Fi DAC and 3D gaming modes to keep you in the gaming zone. You can easily connect to other external devices via Bluetooth, USB-C, or optical inputs. About 5-hours battery life should keep you playing even when unplugged from a power source.

LG Ultragear GP9 – Portable Gaming Speaker with DTS Headphone:X

Bluedee Soundbar

If you are looking for a simple desktop soundbar with Hi-Fi sound quality then check out the Bluedee. This soundbar utilizes dual drivers and diaphragms that provide deep bass and perfect high-pitch performance. The colorful RGB dynamic lighting is also really beautiful to look at especially when you are playing music, but you can also easily turn it off by double-clicking the knob. This bar also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm jack pins. An 18-month warranty should keep your mind at ease.

Computer Speakers, Dynamic RGB Computer Sound Bar

What to Look for When Buying a Computer Soundbar

If you prefer listening to music or games through speakers, but don’t have a lot of space on your desk, a computer soundbar is a great option. They come in a variety of sizes, prices, and features. Here are some of the things that you should consider when looking for the best computer soundbar.

Size: One of the main reasons why many people prefer computer soundbars over TV soundbars and speakers is because of space. Computer soundbars typically easily fit beneath computer monitors, providing you with powerful sound while saving on space.

Connectivity: The best computer soundbar will connect to a variety of devices using either optical, Bluetooth, or via 3.5mm audio cable.

Compatibility and Battery Life: Make sure your preferred soundbar is also compatible with your PC or Mac. If you move around quite a lot, you need to find a portable soundbar with a battery that can still meet your sound needs even when unplugged, at least for a few hours.

Sound: Despite the size and compatibility, you need a soundbar that can offer you the best sound. Some high-end soundbars like the RAZER Leviathan will also come with a subwoofer, giving you an immersive 5.1 surround sound system.

Use: Think about how you will be using the soundbar. A budget-friendly soundbar might for instance meet your daily music playing needs, but if you are an ardent gamer, you need to go for the soundbars that can also match your gaming sound needs.

