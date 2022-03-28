What is the Best Font for Business Cards?

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

There are so many options available for entrepreneurs and professionals to create their own business cards, it can be hard to know where to begin. Where is the best place to get business cards? What design best suits your brand? What is the perfect font for business cards?

The font is one of the most important elements of business card design. The typeface does so much more than illustrate text. The type of font impacts the clarity and readability of a business card, and the business card font sets a tone for the brand, conveying characteristics such as professionalism, sophistication and fun.

How to Choose Your Business Card Font

How do you choose your business card font? Whether you’re customizing a template or designing business cards from scratch, thousands of fonts are available from the best font sites, though not all are created equal.

Choosing the wrong font can result in your brand delivering the wrong message to your target audience. Likewise, many fonts are not designed for the quick, clear communication required for an effective business card font.

Unsure how to choose good fonts for business cards? The following four tips should set you on the right path.

Choose business card fonts that emote proper mood.

The design of a font carries a message and a tone, and it conveys a mood that will be attached to your brand. When choosing a font for your business card, be sure and select a typeface that emotes the mood you want to represent. Is your small business classic and sophisticated, upscale and elegant or fun and adventurous? All of these can be communicated in a font.

Looks for business card fonts that are original with high readability.

To stand apart from the crowd, you want a business card design that’s as unique as your brand. Choosing an original font helps accomplish that objective. However, it’s better to take a conservative approach and not veer too far from traditional fonts or risk losing readability. If a business card isn’t readable, it won’t be effective.

Choose a combination of fonts that makes your business card design pop.

Amateur designers creating their own business yards might want to stick with a single font or a single font family to avoid mismatching their fonts. However, if you have an eye for design, mixing two contrasting fonts on your business card can make the design stand out and capture attention.

Understand various font families.

Different types of fonts convey different tones and even can deliver varying messages, so it’s important to understand the primary font categories when selecting the perfect business card font. Will you choose a classic sans serif font or a more sophisticated serif typeface? Creative professionals might even choose to add elements of a script font for a unique and original business card design.

Sans Serif Fonts for Business Cards

A simple sans serif typeface makes one of the best business card fonts because of the clean lines, classic style and clear readability. Common sans serifs are some of the most popular business card fonts because their simplicity allows a sans serif font to serve as the foundation for almost any design.

1. Myriad Pro

As its name implies, Adobe’s Myriad Pro font adds a flair of professionalism to business cards. The popular sans serif font has high readability and clearly conveys its message in a variety of font sizes and weights.

2. Source Code

Fonts like Adobe’s original Source Code typeface are perfect options for business card fonts thanks to their clarity, simplicity and readability. The Source Code font is particularly popular for business cards in the tech industry, where the lettering resembles common coded characters.

3. Futura

Emoting modernism for nearly a century, the Futura font, available from a variety of sources including Adobe, is a simple sans serif typeface that retains high readability on a business card design. The generous line spacing in Futura is enjoyed by designers, and it’s various available weights allow it to compliment a multitude of business card designs.

4. Ratio

Another great font for business cards, the Ratio sans serif font choice features smooth and sleek lines for a clear and professional appearance. The Ratio font, available from Adobe fonts and other popular sources, provides a modern feel for business cards in contemporary sectors.

5. Quicksand

The Quicksand font is another effective sans serif typeface suitable for business cards. Available from a variety of online sources including Adobe Fonts, Quicksand features ample spacing and quirky characters that provide a unique appearance to any business card design.

6. Gibson

Because it’s so easy to read, the Gibson font remains one of the most popular sans serif fonts for business cards. Available from Adobe and other resources, Gibson is considered a humanist font that shines in almost any design.

7. Xaviera

Looking or the perfect business card font? Why not select a typeface that was created just for that purpose? Xaviera is a professional sans serif font choice designs exclusively for business cards as well as display advertising and online print. The straightforward characters of the Xaviera font, available from Envato Elements and other popular sources, pair well with scripted or novelty anchors.

8. Dalton

Dalton is a modern business font perfect for making a statement on a business card. The sans serif Dalton font exudes professionalism and sends a clear message. The typeface is available from Envato Elements.

Serif Fonts for Business Cards

Serif fonts also make effective choices as business card typefaces thanks to their classic and professional appearance. In typography, a serif refers to small line or stroke that’s attached to the end of a larger stroke in a typed or written character. These tiny details can drastically alter the appearance of a font, and when used effectively they can spice up an otherwise plain and boring design.

9. Trajan

Trajan | Adobe Fonts

Inspired by classic Roman letterforms, Adobe’s Trajan font adds a touch of timeless style to a business card design. The serif font’s classic elegance emotes professionalism while still standing apart from the crowd.

10. Minion

Similar in style to the universally-popular Times New Roman, the Minion serif font was designed for body text over 30 years ago. The Minion font, an original typeface from Adobe Fonts, gives business cards a classic yet professional look.

11. Qanaya

Want to give your business card an air of elegance? The Qanaya font is a serif typeface that is available from Envato Elements and other sources in a variety of weights and font sizes.

12. Solomon

Another popular serif font choice for business cards available from Envato Elements, the Solomon font features a creative design that will add flair to an otherwise ordinary business card while retaining its elegance and readability.

13. Baskerville PT

Another beautiful font option for business cards, Baskerville PT is an elegant serif typeface that promises to provide an auro of professionalism. The versatile font is available in a variety of sizes and weights, holding its classic appearance in multiple formats.

Script Fonts for Business Cards

While script fonts, typefaces that resemble cursive handwriting, aren’t recommended as a primary business card font, they can add a creative flair when used sparingly. Consider capturing attention with your business card by choosing a script font for a title or company name. However, avoid script typefaces for the details because of reduced readability.

14. Bouquet

Sporty and exciting, the Bouquet typeface is a script font characterized by thick cursive lettering. The Bouquet font, available from Envato Elements and other sources, will make a strong statement with a readable message when used in a limited capacity on a business card.

15. Signature Cursive

Looking for a simple yet elegant script font to highlight your business card? The Signature Cursive font, available from Envato Elements, consists of a stylish characters drawn with graceful strokes.

16. Bright Daddy

TheBright Daddy typeface, available online from sources such as Envato Elements, features a natural, flowing design that could serve as an effective way to highlight major themes on an otherwise forgettable business card design.

What is the Best Font for Business Cards?

With so many options available, it can be hard to determine what is the best font for business cards. The best business card font is one that is clear and readable, while retaining professionalism and originality. Therefore, the best business card font is clearly Baskeville PT. The font is versatile and includes a variety of options while offering a flair of elegance and professionalism.

What is the best sans serif font for business cards?

For a variety of reasons, some people prefer sans serif fonts for their business cards. Sans serrif fonts are classic and provide clear readability in multiple sizes and formats. The best sans serif font for business cards is Xaviera. The crisp and clear characters promise to stand out and capture the recipients’ attention.

What is the standard size for business card fonts?

What are the best font sizes for business cards? The standard size for business card fonts is 10 pt. Bear in mind that when 10 pt is used for the primary font size, details like contact information will be better suited at a smaller 9 or 8 pt font size. Remember, don’t print any information on your business card in a font size smaller than 8 pt.