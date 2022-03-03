10 Best Green Screen Options

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As we continue to have meetings online, having the right virtual background is important! You don’t always want people to see what’s around, and you can maintain some privacy as you continue to do video calls. A green background is used to drop in images that you want into the background of your video. Using green screens as a backdrop for video calls enables you to remove your background and add images that you want. For this article, we’ll look at the best green screen backgrounds to help you accomplish this.

How to Choose the Best Green Screen Backdrop for Your Business

Choosing green screen backgrounds for your home office needs to consider several factors. Let’s look at some of the key ones below:

Budget: Green screens can get pricey, especially if you’re also getting add-on items for your green screen kit, so set your budget first before looking at options. Size: Green screens come in a variety of different sizes and might not all fit in your office or space, so make sure to look at the dimensions before choosing one. Peripherals: Green screen backgrounds also come up with lighting kits and other objects to help enhance backdrop support that could prove to be useful. Portability: Some green screen backdrops are so large that they can’t be moved around, while others might be smaller and more portable. Opt for collapsible backgrounds and portable green screens if you’re looking for more mobility.

10 Best Green Screen Background Options

If you’re looking for the best green screens, we have you covered. There are many options available if you’re looking for your own green screen, especially if you’re filming Youtube videos and streaming. We’ve selected solid background options that you can use for videos and background removal.

1. EMART Green Screen

EMART Green Screen is one of the most popular choices for those seeking out a green screen effect. It’s large enough to produce visual effects and constructed from professional wrinkle-resistant fabric. The shell is made from aluminum and dimensions are 77 x 92 inch (open)/ 4.7 x 3.9 x 92 inch (retracted).

Pros: A larger green screen that can be used for photo backdrops, video studio and live games streaming, collapsible,

Cons: Fragile, and perhaps too large for everyday office use, but it depends on your space.

2. Elgato Green Screen

Elgato Green Screen is another great option for office and video recording use. The green screen fabric is made from polyester and has a wrinkle-free surface that is perfect if you’re looking to recreate fantasy environments or for office use. Product dimensions are 64.76 x 4.53 x 4.13 inches and weigh 20.5 pounds.

Pros: Collapsible, sturdy, and very durable to use against a blank wall

Cons: Material may be very bright and reflective depending on the type of camera used, not easy to transport

3. Westcott Wrinkle-Resistant Photography and Video Backdrop

Westcott creates high-quality, wrinkle-resistant green screen backdrops perfect for studio photography, video recording, and teleworking. Instead of using muslin fabric, Westcott backdrops are made from matte polyester and are therefore sturdier. Dimensions are 9×10, and it weighs about a pound.

Pros: Great value for money, lightweight and easy to set up, wrinkle-free so easy to take down and put back up

Cons: Green color may not appear as bright as other green screens

4. Savage Universal

Savage Universal constructs high-quality chroma key green screen backdrops for home studio use and teleworking. It’s a good choice for full-body shots and headshots for photography and other uses. Dimensions are 5′ x 7′ chroma green photo backdrop, with additional kit items sold separately.

Pros: Budget option, lightweight, and wrinkle-resistant

Cons: Frame needs to be purchased separately, the material is not as high-quality as other options

5. Kodak Portable Collapsible Chroma Key Panel

The Kodak Portable Collapsible green screen is one of the best traditional green screens. Like other collapsible green screens, this one is best used for photography and home studio use, but you can also use it for other purposes with chroma key technology. Dimensions are Extra Large 80.5” x 60” Fabric Green Screen.

Pros: Comes with a built-in stand, larger than other options

Cons: May not be the highest-quality

6. ePhoto Muslin Green Screen Backdrop

The ePhoto muslin backdrop is one of the best options for those interested in chroma key photography. The backdrop is perfect for camera chroma-keying and chroma key compositing. In addition, the chroma key panel is useful for webcams and other uses. Dimensions are 37.3 x 14.6 x 13 inches, and it weighs 34.3 pounds.

Pros: Good quality for the price, easy to set up, and good for larger spaces

Cons: A muslin backdrop is not as durable as other fabrics, such as cotton material.

7. Webaround Big Shot

The webaround big shot is definitely one of the most popular green screen options out there and is still a fan favorite. It is made from wrinkle-resistant fabric and easily attaches to desk chairs, and is perfect for home offices. There are three sizes available, starting from a small green screen to large green screens depending on your needs.

Pros: Easy to set up, portable, and tested Chroma-Key Green Color

Cons: Pricier than other options, may not work with certain types of chairs

8. Neewer Chromakey Backdrops, Double-Sided Green Screen, and Blue Screen

If you’re looking for the best large green screen that gives you a bit more flexibility, the Neewer Chromakey screen blue and green is a top choice for many. It’s double-sided, so you can switch back and forth between green screens and blue screens, and it is collapsible as well for easy storage. Dimensions are 27.17 x 27.17 x 2.76 inches.

Pros: Reversible, durable, good quality

Cons: Not easy to fold and store

9. LimoStudio Green Background Screen

If you’re seeking a more budget-friendly option for green screens, the Limostudio Chromakey Background is an affordable option considering its size. It’s one of the best cheap green screens that’s also on the larger side, so it’s more value for money. Its dimensions are 13.5 x 7.5 x 41.4 inches.

Pros: Huge screen, sturdy, good value for money

Cons: May need more additional equipment like clips and tripods as a backdrop support stand.

10. EMART Portable Green Screen Backdrop

If you’re looking for something truly portable, EMART portable green screen backdrops are the best option. It’s definitely one of the best portable green screen options out there and is also a cheap green screen. Like the NEEWER green screen, it’s also a reversible green screen as it has a blue screen on the backside. Dimensions are 26 x 25.6 x 1.5 inches.

Pros: Portable, good value for money, best for home office use

Cons: May not always lay flat, difficult to fold up

Additional Kit for Green Screens

Green screens by themselves are great, but you can enhance the experience by adding additional items as well. Green screen kits have a variety of items to improve your surroundings and make using them easier.

Carry Bag

A green screen kit should ideally include a carrying bag, too, for ease. That way, you can quickly fold up the green screen and transport it as needed without any hassles.

Background Support Stand

A backdrop stand is an adjustable stand to help make the green screen more sturdy. Backdrop stands are also easy to transport and store. In addition, a backdrop stand helps keep the green screen upright and provides additional support.

Lighting Kit

If you’re using a green screen for photography and visual effects, you must have good light coming in using light stands. A lighting kit is useful since you can have more control over the overall look and feel of the background by adding a bright light which makes video editing easier in the post-production phase.

Office Chair

A good chair is essential if you’re live streaming, presenting, or even just for telework in general. Make sure your chair is not too high to block parts of the green screen and is compatible with the green screen size.

Which green screen is the best?

It’s hard to choose which green screen background is the best because there are so many great options! But one of the most popular choices tends to be the Elgato Green Screen due to its high-quality construction, good size, and it’s at an affordable price point.