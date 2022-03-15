If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Both audio and video podcasts have become quite popular in the last few years. Livestreaming your podcast sessions can certainly help you increase your audience reach and engagement. If you are thinking about live streaming your podcast sessions, then you should be thinking about finding the best livestream camera for podcasters.

The best podcasting cameras are easy to use and should have enough memory and a capacious battery. You also need to think about reliability and video quality. Make sure the camera you have chosen won’t let you down while you are in the middle of a recording. Here’s our list of the best livestream cameras for podcasters that you can pick up right now.

Best Livestream Camera

Panasonic X2000 4K Professional Camcorder

Top Pick: This is certainly a professional camera that packs all the features that you need for high-quality video live streaming. This highly portable camera uses high-quality 4K 60p recording and Panasonic’s exclusive high-precision AF provides accurate high-speed focusing. It also comes with a set of recording formats and with built-in Wi-Fi, you can now host your 4K live streams without a problem.

Panasonic X2000 4K Professional Camcorder

Logitech Mevo Start 3-Pack

Runner Up: Stream your podcast from multiple angles using the 3-Pack Mevo Start HD camera from Logitech. With three cameras, the Mevo allows you to live stream and record your podcasts in crisp and detailed 1080p resolution. The Mevo Multicam App allows you to wirelessly control your cameras so you can create stunning content with features like Auto-Director. The Mevo also comes with a strong in-built battery that can give you up to 6 hours of live stream or recording time. Start streaming on your favorite platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch with just a few taps.

Logitech Mevo Start 3-Pack Wireless Live Streaming Cameras

ORDRO AX65 UHD Camcorder

Best Value: For its price, the ORDRO AX65 certainly punches too well. The AX65 supports UHD 4K video recording and thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, you can stream directly to Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Skype. High-precision face detection technology helps you keep the focus on your main subject while the electronic image stabilization automatically detects and corrects camera shake. Connect a tripod, mic, and lighting to complete your podcasting needs.

4K Video Camera Camcorder ORDRO AX65 UHD Camcorder

Panasonic HC-V770 Camcorder

If you are looking for a high-quality, no-frills live streaming camera, go for the Panasonic HC-V770. This camera packs some advanced features that are hard to come by in some of its peers. It captures1080p clear shots with excellent detail in both dark and bright areas. It also comes with a range of impressive video filter effects such as the 8mm movie, silent movie, miniature effect, and time-lapse recording. This camera seamlessly connects to Wi-Fi, and you can control the camera using the Panasonic Image App.

Panasonic Full HD Video Camera Camcorder HC-V770

Sony FDRAX53/B 4K Camcorder

If you are looking for stunning video clarity, this Sony camera is a good option. It shoots in 4K quality, but you can also shoot in 1080p for smaller file sizes. This camera has an impressive recording time of about 150 minutes, which should be more than enough for most podcasting needs. The camera also boasts a 20x zoom, a wide-angle lens, and the unrivaled stability of Balanced Optical Steady Shot ensures you get the best shot every time. The camera is NFC and Wi-Fi enabled.

Sony FDRAX53/B 4K HD Video Recording Camcorder

Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera

Developed specifically with vloggers and content creators in mind, the Sony ZV-1 is one of the best digital cameras out there. It is packed with advanced imaging technology and easy-to-use functionality and thanks to its compact design you can easily take this camera with you almost everywhere you go. Its set of features includes the real-time eye autofocus that sticks firmly to the face and eyes without wandering to other subjects. A suite of creative styles and picture effects allow for near limitless visual possibilities. Connect the camera to your computer and instantly start to live stream and engage with your audience online.

Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera for Content Creators

Canon VIXIA HF G50 4K30P Camcorder

Canon is certainly well known in the camera game, and the company certainly takes video experience to the next level with the VIXIA. This camcorder delivers stunning 4K videos and utilizes Canon’s SuperRange Optical Image Stabilizer that corrects camera shakes, so even handheld video taken at long focal lengths can be sharp and steady. This camera also packs a powerful in-built battery that will give you a whopping six hours of battery life so you can capture entire episodes without a problem. Thanks to the HDMI output, you can easily turn the G50 into a live streaming camera for your podcasts without any extra gear.

Canon VIXIA HF G50 4K30P Camcorder, Black

What to Look for When Buying a Podcasting Camera

Buying livestream camera for podcasters typically requires a dizzying amount of research. We have done our best to highlight some of the best cameras, but here are some additional details that you need to consider before making a purchase.

Battery: You certainly do not want your livestreaming to end abruptly because of a sudden loss of power. Good battery life will keep you livestreaming even when your power connection is unstable. Go for a camera that offers you at least 3 hours of battery life. That should be enough for most of your podcasting needs.

You certainly do not want your livestreaming to end abruptly because of a sudden loss of power. Good battery life will keep you livestreaming even when your power connection is unstable. Go for a camera that offers you at least 3 hours of battery life. That should be enough for most of your podcasting needs. Livestreaming: Livestreams have become quite popular. They are certainly a great way of engaging with your audience. Some cameras can stream to your smartphone or computer via HDMI or over Wi-Fi.

Livestreams have become quite popular. They are certainly a great way of engaging with your audience. Some cameras can stream to your smartphone or computer via HDMI or over Wi-Fi. Resolution: Enhance your live streaming experience with high-resolution videos. 1080p is essential, but 4K is certainly better and rising in popularity.

Enhance your live streaming experience with high-resolution videos. 1080p is essential, but 4K is certainly better and rising in popularity. Face detection: High-precision face detection will certainly keep your audience focused on the speakers.

High-precision face detection will certainly keep your audience focused on the speakers. Audio: Just as important as the video quality, you need to make sure your camera has either internal or external mic support.

