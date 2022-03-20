Small business owners are increasingly using TikTok to promote their products or services. Why shouldn’t they? This ever-popular social media platform has been downloaded more than 1.5 billion times. If you’re thinking about using TikTok for business, just creating a TikTok account and posting videos at random won’t make the cut. You should also know the best time to post on TikTok to help you maximize your success.

Why Does the Best Time and Day to Post on TikTok Matter?

TokTok posting times matter. If you post your content when most of your TokTok audience is sleeping or doing something else other than TikToking, you will get lackluster engagement. So finding the best posting time on TikTok is critical for your success.

However, you should understand that only quality content has the potential to get maximum engagement if posted at the right time. Poor content will not move the needle, regardless of the publishing schedule.

When is the Best Day to Post on TikTok?

The best day to post on TikTok is Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, these days see high levels of engagement.

When is the Best Time to Post on TikTok Today?

The best time to post on TikTok today depends on what day today is. TikTok videos posted at the same time on different days drive different levels of engagement from the audience. So what day today is will determine the best time to publish content on TikTok.

When to Post on Tiktok

Whether you dream to be one of the TikTok influencers or you want to use it to promote your business, knowing when to post can make a big difference.

Our friends at Influencer Marketing Hub have analyzed 100,000 posts to figure out the best posting schedule for the highest engagement.

They have found the following TikTok posting times (all expressed in Eastern Standard Time, ignoring sectors) are more efficient to drive engagement:

Best Time to Post on TikTok on Monday

Morning posts perform better on Monday. The research has found that the best time to publish a post on TikTok on Monday is 6 AM, 10 AM, or 10 PM.

Best Time to Post on TikTok on Tuesday

If you want to know the best time to post on Tuesday, the answer is 9 AM. The other two time spots you can pick to post videos are 2 AM and 4 AM.

Best Time to Post on TikTok on Wednesday

The best time to post on TikTok on Wednesday is 7 AM, 8 AM, or 11 PM.

Best Time to Post on TikTok on Thursday

If you’re going to post content on Thursday, 12 AM is the best to post. Other time spots you can choose are 9 AM and 7 PM.

Best Time to Post on TikTok on Friday

For Friday, the best time to post on TikTok is 5 AM. And two other sweet time spots are 1 PM and 3 PM.

Best Time to Post on TikTok on Saturday

11 AM, 7 PM, or 8 PM is the best time to post on TikTok on Saturday.

Best Time to Post on TikTok on Sunday

The best time to post on TikTok on Sunday is 7 AM, 8 AM, or 4 PM.

Best Day for a TikTok Live

The best day for TikTok live is Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday.

Best Time for a TikTok Live

The best time for TikTok live can be between 10 AM and 2 PM ET. According to Business Insider, TikTok users tend to be most active during this time slot.

How to Find the Best Time to Post on TikTok for Your Business

TikTok is one of the leading social media platforms. And it has powerful TikTok Analytics to help you find the right time to post your content for better engagement.

Here are simple steps:

1. Change Your Account to a TikTok Pro Account

Tiktok Pro account offers many useful insights that are equally helpful to both aspiring creators and experienced ones. You can switch to a pro account in three simple steps:

Open Privacy & Setting Tab from your profile page

Click on Manage Your Account

Click on Switch to Pro Account

2. Find Out Where Your Global Audience is Based

Once you have a pro account, TikTok’s Analytics will help you know where your audience resides. Clicking on the Followers tab of TikTok’s Analytics section, you will know the top territories where your audience is located.

Based on your audience’s location, you can figure out the time duration you should avoid when people sleep or do other work-related activities.

If your audience lives in multiple time zones, you may have to find a few sweet time spots that overlap in all time zone to cater to your audience located in those time zones.

3. Find Out When Your Followers Are Online

Knowing when your followers are using TikTok is essential to fine-tune your TikTok business strategy. You can dive into your followers’ activity to know which time and day your followers are most active.

4. Track How Your Content Performs

You should look into the Content tab of Analytics to know how your posts perform because your success on TikTok largely depends on how good your content is. As this tab can tell you about how each post performs, which includes shares, views comments, and likes, you can learn a lot from here to create high-performing content.

Once you know what your audience likes most based on past interaction with your content, work on finding interesting ways to create engaging content to delight your audience.

5. Find Out What Times Will Work for Your Target Audience

Now you know what type of content works and when your audience is active, the next step is finding out what times will work for your target audience.

Ideally, for a test, you should publish quality content with relevant hashtags multiple times when your audience is active to figure out the sweet spots when content gets more engagement.

6. Make the Necessary Adjustments

Finding the best time to post on TikTok can take time, and you will know it only by trial and error. So you should get ready to make necessary adjustments if something is not working.

Schedule Your TikTok Videos Posts for the Right Time

Once you know the right time to publish your videos on TikTok, you can schedule videos for those time spots. With TikTok’s native tool, you can schedule videos from 15 minutes to 10 days in advance. You can also use third-party apps like Loomly or Social Pilot to do the job.