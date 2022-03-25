Bulk K-Cups and Coffee Pods for Your Office

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you are tired of the old rise and grind routine, buying bulk K cups might be the way to go. There are many different types of bulk coffee pods and K cups that can help you get the perfect morning quickly and easily.

We have researched a wide array of top k cups and coffee pods. The picks below will help you enjoy delicious coffee at the touch of a button.

Best Bulk K Cups

Starbucks Pike Place Roast K Cups – 96 Count

Top Pick: The Starbucks Pike Place Roast is a premium smooth well-rounded coffee blend of Latin American coffees. Each cup packs the subtly rich notes of toasted nuts and chocolate and you can as well enjoy your cup very well knowing that your coffee was ethically sourced. Make this Starbucks blend your own by adding personal touches of inspiration like syrup, cream, milk, and so much more.

Starbucks Pike Place Roast K Cups

Dunkin’ Best Sellers Coffee Variety Pack – 60 Count

Runner Up: Love Dunkin’ K-Cup pods but can’t get yourself to choose one type? No worries. Dunkin’s variety pack contains an assortment of the best Dunkin’ coffees to suit your craving. This pack of 60 K-Cups contains 2 boxes of 10 a hundred percent Columbian K Cup Pods, 2 boxes of 10 French Vanilla K Cup Pods, and 2 boxes of 10 Original Blend K Cup Pods. Enjoy the great variety of great-tasting coffee from your home or office.

Dunkin’ Best Sellers Coffee Variety Pack

Solimo Dark Roast K cups – 100 Count

Best Value: If you love dark roast coffee you will revere the Solimo 100 count K cups which are a blend of selected 100 percent Arabica coffee from Latin America, Africa, and Indonesia. The full-bodied coffee delivers a smooth finish and a hearty punch with mild acidity. The pods are compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers.

Solimo Dark Roast K cups

Trucup Stuck in the Middle Blend Coffee Pods – 48 Count

Mellow out each morning with a cup of smooth, low acid Trucup Stuck in the Middle blend. This well-balanced medium roast coffee is designed to be gentle on the stomach. The pods are made of premium coffee beans that retain and deliver a complex, harmonious flavor with no bitterness. The single-serve pods undergo a patented water and steam process to produce a cup that is less acidic than traditional coffees.

Trucup Stuck in the Middle Blend Coffee Pods

Day To Day Medium Roast K Cups – 120 Count

The Day To Day Medium Roast is a rich, full-flavored coffee that you can afford to drink on a daily. The Donut blend is smooth, balanced, with light acidity, and contains the signature aroma and flavor that you’d find at your local bakery, but pairs perfectly well with more than just donuts. Each pack contains 120 K Cups with a year’s shelf life. These K Cups perfectly fit the Keurig K cup brewers and satisfaction is guaranteed with the Kosher Certification.

Day To Day Medium Roast K Cups

The Original Donut Shop Dark Roast Coffee Pods – 96 Count

This dark roast blend from the Original Donut Shop is the wake-up call you’ve been looking for. Full-flavored and easy-going, the dark roast is an extra bold, delicious, and smooth blend that exemplifies one of the best things in life – simply great coffee. Each K Cup is filled with the freshest ground coffee that brews a well-rounded cup of coffee with hints of citrus and bittersweet chocolate. These recyclable K Cup pods are certified Orthodox Union Kosher and do not contain artificial ingredients.

The Original Donut Shop Dark Roast Coffee Pods

Folgers Medium Roast Coffee – 128 Count

Start your day with something special, all the way from South America. The Folgers Medium Roast Coffee is a delicious, 100 percent Arabica coffee from Colombia. This carefully crafted coffee delivers a rich and lively blend of flavors that are conveniently delivered in single-serve K-Cup pods that brew in minutes. The Folgers K-Cups are also available in dark, medium, and mild roast.

Folgers Medium Roast Coffee

What to Look for When Buying Bulk Coffee Pods

In the world of coffee, coffee pods and K cups are equivalent to tea bags. They are super easy to use and highly convenient. In just a few minutes, you can have a nice cup of joe ready to go. There’s also a whole variety of coffee pods that you can choose from ranging from decaf pods to vanilla and caramel pods. But before you buy bulk K cups, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Sourcing: You already know that the origin of coffee also has a significant impact on taste on quality. But that’s not the only reason as to why knowing the source is important. Traceability promotes ethicality ensuring that the farmers that grow the coffee are paid properly.

Recyclable: Since coffee pods are usually used once, you need to find a K Cup that can be recycled so as to limit the environmental impact. Luckily, a variety of brands now provide recyclable K-Cups.

Compatibility: K-Cups can be used in many single-serve coffee machines in addition to the ones made by Keurig, but you need to still make sure your preferred cups are compatible with your coffee maker.

Price: You can certainly save a lot of money when you buy bulk coffee pods. Some packs will feature a variety of blends, while others will just be a single type.

Coffee Type: There are four main types of coffee, but Arabica and Robusta tend to be the two most common types. Arabica beans are mellow and have a chocolatey taste and delicate sweetness. They are known for their low acidity. The Robusta coffee on the other hand is a lot harsher and bitter in taste and is mostly used for instant coffee. Some K-Cups use a mixture of both Robusta and Arabica beans to produce high caffeine content without ruining the flavor.

