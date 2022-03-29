Bulk Laundry Detergent for Your Business Needs

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Whether you run a hotel, a laundry business or you just need detergent for your regular home use, buying bulk laundry detergent is worth considering since it is among the most used essentials. There are tons of detergents in the market. Some come in liquid form, others in powder form, others are fragrance-free, while others are heavily scented. Most laundry detergents generally claim to be “new and improved” while some will even promise to remove stubborn stains. With so many bells and whistles to navigate, choosing the right laundry detergent can be stressful. To spare you the trouble we have curated a shortlist of some of the best detergents that you can buy in bulk.

Best Bulk Laundry Detergent

Top Pick: Tide Ultra Concentrated Original Liquid Laundry Detergent

Runner Up: Arm & Hammer Powder Laundry Detergent

Best Value: Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent

Tide Ultra Concentrated Original Liquid Laundry Detergent

Top Pick: When it comes to liquid detergents, it is hard to find one that can beat the Tide Ultra Concentrated liquid detergent. This original Tide detergent now packs more power per drop for better stain removal giving you the Tide clean you love and are used to every single time. The detergent is designed to cover a wide variety of laundry needs. It offers more freshness with reduced water per drop. With 165 Fl. Oz provides brilliant cleaning performance for up to 131 loads.

Tide Ultra Concentrated Original Liquid Laundry Detergent

Buy on Amazon

Arm & Hammer Powder Laundry Detergent

Runner Up: Confidently wash your sheets, uniforms, and linens with the fresh-scented Arm & Hammer. This 18 lb. detergent cleans gently leaving your clothes looking new and bright. It is safe for septic systems and can be used with standard or high-efficiency machines. It is designed to help remove grease, grass, and food stains and can clean around 290 medium loads. The activated baking soda deodorizer combines with the crisp clean fragrance to ensure your brights are brighter and whites whiter.

Arm & Hammer Powder Laundry Detergent

Buy on Amazon

Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent

Best Value: Tide PODS laundry detergent is super concentrated with 90 percent active ingredients that will rejuvenate even dingy clothes for whiter whites and brighter brights, wash after wash. The Spring Meadow scent is infused with fresh floral notes to keep your clothes smelling fresh for long. The 3-in-1 breakthrough laundry solution contains a color protector, stain remover, and a highly concentrated detergent, giving you more bang for your buck. The special film allows Pacs to easily dissolve in both hot and cold water.

Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent

Buy on Amazon

Arm & Hammer Liquid Laundry Detergent

Value matters when it comes to laundry wash detergent. This Arm & Hammer detergent cleans up to 340 loads and is concentrated with 2X powerful stain fighters in every drop. It works great on dirt, grime, and stains with a low-suds formula. It is designed to work well in both standard and high efficiency washing machines and with all temperatures. The clean burst of scented leaves will leave your laundry smelling clean and fresh all day long.

Arm & Hammer Liquid Laundry Detergent

Buy on Amazon

ECOS Hypoallergenic Laundry Detergent

The ECOS Hypoallergenic detergent is a powerful laundry detergent made from plant-derived cleaners. This coconut-based formula is gentle enough for all fabrics yet effective in stubborn stains. It is also dermatologist-tested, and U.S. EPA Safer Choice certified.

ECOS Hypoallergenic Laundry Detergent

Buy on Amazon

Persil PROCLEAN Original

Don’t let life’s messy moments kill your joy. As the name suggests, the Persil PROCLEAN is formulated to deliver pro-level cleaning and powerful freshness. It contains stain-fighting enzymes that are specially designed to break down stains. This detergent is optimized for great performance in all types of machines, including high efficiency. Each can will clean about 146 loads.

Persil PROCLEAN Original

Buy on Amazon

Gain Flings Liquid Laundry Detergent

Smell enchantingly well all day long by using the Gain Flings detergent. It uses a unique 3-in-1 formula of Febreze Freshness, Gain detergent and Oxi Boost for powerful stain fighting. The Gain Flings Pacs works will all machines and they also easily dissolve in both hot and cold water. The delightful Moonlight Breeze scent will keep you smelling fresh all day.

Gain Flings Liquid Laundry Detergent

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying Bulk Laundry Detergent

Laundry detergent is mainly available in three common forms, which include prepackaged single-use packets that are convenient and less messy, powder detergent that is typically less expensive than liquid detergents, and liquid detergent that is easy to measure. Buying bulk liquid laundry detergent or bulk laundry detergent powder will certainly save you time and money. Here are some additional factors that you need to consider when looking for bulk laundry detergent.

Sensitivity: Hypoallergenic laundry detergent, fragrance-free detergent, and dye-free detergent are some of the alternative bulk laundry detergent choices for people with allergic sensitivities. This is especially important to consider with baby laundry. There are special detergents that are specially designed not to irritate a baby’s skin.

Hypoallergenic laundry detergent, fragrance-free detergent, and dye-free detergent are some of the alternative bulk laundry detergent choices for people with allergic sensitivities. This is especially important to consider with baby laundry. There are special detergents that are specially designed not to irritate a baby’s skin. Stains : While most detergents will claim to be “new and improved,” they will probably not remove all types of stains. For stubborn stains, you need to find a detergent that contains activated enzymes that can perform a deep clean. For fabrics such as silk and wool, you can use products that use a mixture of bleach and enzymes. Ensure they do not contain harsh chemicals that can be harmful to natural materials.

: While most detergents will claim to be “new and improved,” they will probably not remove all types of stains. For stubborn stains, you need to find a detergent that contains activated enzymes that can perform a deep clean. For fabrics such as silk and wool, you can use products that use a mixture of bleach and enzymes. Ensure they do not contain harsh chemicals that can be harmful to natural materials. Water Temperature: Some detergents are designed to work best in certain water temperatures. For example, cold water detergents will work best in cold water cycles. Make sure you check your clothes to determine the recommended washing cycle and temperatures.

Some detergents are designed to work best in certain water temperatures. For example, cold water detergents will work best in cold water cycles. Make sure you check your clothes to determine the recommended washing cycle and temperatures. Type of Laundry Machine: Also closely related to the water temperature is the type of washing machine. For standard machines, it is safe to use regular laundry detergents, but when it comes to high-efficiency washing machines, make sure you use a compatible laundry detergent to avoid over-foaming that might damage your machine.

Also closely related to the water temperature is the type of washing machine. For standard machines, it is safe to use regular laundry detergents, but when it comes to high-efficiency washing machines, make sure you use a compatible laundry detergent to avoid over-foaming that might damage your machine. Scent: Some laundry detergents, especially the hypoallergenic types will be scent-free. Most of the regular ones however come in a variety of scents. Make sure you choose a scent that you like.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.