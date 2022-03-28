Bulk Paper Towels to Order for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Paper towels certainly play a central role in cleaning and sanitation both at home and in the office. They are among the highly used essentials you do not want to stay without. As an unavoidable purchase, buying bulk paper towels will not only save you money, but they can also help increase your customers and staff satisfaction as they can always have them handy when they need them.

There are plenty of bulk paper towels to choose from. Here are some of our top picks.

Best Bulk Paper Towels

Bounty Quick-Size Paper Towels

Top Pick: Don’t let spills get in your way. The Bounty bulk paper towels are two times more absorbent than ordinary paper towels. Each pack contains 16 family rolls of bulk Bounty paper towels which is equivalent to 40 regular rolls. The raw materials are from sources that are 3rd party certified for responsible sourcing principles and criteria.

Paper Towels, White

Viva Multi-Surface Cloth Paper Towels

Runner Up: The Viva Multi-Surface Cloth Paper Towels are designed with a unique texture that easily traps messes on bathroom surfaces, kitchen countertop, windows, and so on. This pack of bulk Viva paper towels contains 24 double rolls with 110 sheets per roll. The well-thought-out perforations allow you to choose the size of the sheet that you need to complete your cleaning task.

Viva Multi-Surface Cloth Paper Towels

Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towels

Best Value: The Flex-a-Size Paper Towels are strong and absorbent and that makes them great for cleaning tough messes. This pack contains 12 huge rolls, an equivalent of 38 regular rolls based on the regular rolls that have 49 sheets. The towels are also 75 percent more absorbent compared with many single-ply towels. Presto! Is an Amazon brand that’s also PEFC certified.

Amazon Brand – Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towels

Scott Essential Multifold Paper Towels

Whether you need commercial paper towels for your restroom or kitchen, the Scott Essential Multifold Paper Towels are an excellent choice. Each case contains 16 packs of 250 trifold paper towels. Each paper towel uses the signature Absorbency Pockets that absorb a lot of water fast. The towels are also designed to fit most universal multifold paper towel dispensers. Made with 60 percent recycled fiber content and 40 percent post-consumer waste, these folded paper towels meet EPA standards and are FSC and Eco Logo certified.

Scott Essential Multifold Paper Towels

Tork Perforated Paper Towels

Thanks to their high absorbency and spill holding ability, the Tork perforated paper towels are a perfect addition to restrooms, kitchens, restaurants, and medical offices. Each pack contains 30 rolls with each roll holding 129 sheets of 2 ply perforated paper towels. The Handi-size perforation allows for efficient use of towels by choosing a half sheet or full sheet. The towels are made from 100 percent recycled fibers, and they are also ECOLOGO Certified.

Tork Handi-Size Perforated Paper Towel

Brawny Tear-A-Square Paper Towels

Life doesn’t come in one size fits all and the Brawny Tear-A-Square paper towels don’t either. This well-thought-out 2-ply paper towel allows for easy tearing of the exact paper towel size that you need in either quarter, half, or full size. This pack contains 16 rolls, with each role boasting 128 sheets. Use the Tear-A-Square towels to wipe up small spills or as a coaster or napkin. The possibilities are endless.

16 Double Rolls, Paper Towels

Kleenex Multifold Paper Towels

Give your guests and employees a premium hand drying experience with the Kleenex Multifold Paper Towels. These paper towels use Kleenex’s exclusive Absorbency Pockets for excellent absorbency and hand drying performance. This case contains 16 packs of Kleenex towels and with each pack carrying 150 towels, you can rest easy knowing you have 2,400 hand paper towels at your disposal. These towels are compatible with universal multi-fold towel dispensers, and they are also FSC and Eco Logo certified.

Kleenex Multifold Paper Towels

What to Look for When Buying Bulk Paper Towels

Paper towels are among some of the most versatile cleaning products out there. They can be used for everyday cleaning of small spillages, drying hands, cleaning windows, and so on. Buying bulk paper towels for your restaurant, office, or business is certainly worth considering. But before you make a purchase, there are a few things that you need to put into consideration.

Environmental certifications: We live in an age where climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time. Since paper towels are made of paper, finding paper towels with environmental accreditations is important as we try to reduce the carbon footprint.

We live in an age where climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time. Since paper towels are made of paper, finding paper towels with environmental accreditations is important as we try to reduce the carbon footprint. Absorbency: This is of utmost importance whenever you have to clean up a spill. Generally, 2-ply towels outperform the single ply towels when it comes to spills. However, for simple hand cleaning purposes, single ply towels might be ideal.

This is of utmost importance whenever you have to clean up a spill. Generally, 2-ply towels outperform the single ply towels when it comes to spills. However, for simple hand cleaning purposes, single ply towels might be ideal. Durability: Just as important as the absorption power, you need to check the durability of the towel. Highly durable towels are great for spillage cleaning and can also be used for stains scrubbing.

Just as important as the absorption power, you need to check the durability of the towel. Highly durable towels are great for spillage cleaning and can also be used for stains scrubbing. Select-a-size Option: Some of the best paper towels also give you a lot of freedom in choosing just the right size of paper towel that you need. The additional perforations on the paper sheet allow you to tear a quarter, half, or full paper towel based on your needs. This is absolutely important as it means that each paper roll can last longer, especially in situations where people often just need a small square or napkin.

Some of the best paper towels also give you a lot of freedom in choosing just the right size of paper towel that you need. The additional perforations on the paper sheet allow you to tear a quarter, half, or full paper towel based on your needs. This is absolutely important as it means that each paper roll can last longer, especially in situations where people often just need a small square or napkin. Lint Free: These paper towels come in handy when cleaning windows and are also usually preferred in medical installations. Lint-free towels allow you to easily clean mirrors without streaking. These towels are usually heavy-duty and can stand up to rough and prolonged use in projects such as painting.

