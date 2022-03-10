The 10 Most Interesting Businesses for Sale in March

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Owning a business is a dream for many Americans but some may not know what type of business to start. For those folks, the possibility of buying an existing business is within reach. And there are a lot of interesting opportunities out there.

Right now, you can get the keys to a Vermont business established in the 18th Century! But if that’s not for you, there’s a business that claims to be Arkansas’ biggest yogurt and coffee shop.

The 10 businesses for sale on BizBuySell cover a range of industries. You’re bound to find something that suits your taste.

The Most Interesting Businesses for Sale in March

18th Century Vermont Tavern Up for Sale – Your Chance to Own a Piece of History

How often does a business established in 1790 come up for sale? You probably have to look long and hard to find one. If you want a place that will only keep getting better about its provenance, this is the place for you.

The Ye Olde Tavern property gives you the restaurant building, a post and beam barn, several outbuildings, a large off-street parking lot, and outdoor dining. And it is permitted for 90-seat dining with full support kitchen, bar, extensive storage, staff apartments, and management offices.

It is located in Manchester Center, VT and the asking price is $1.599 million. The gross revenue is $2 million with a $250,000 cash flow.

Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic is a gourmet cinnamon roll bakery that makes 100% vegan or dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free treats. This is a franchise, so you would be part of a recognizable brand with an established customer base.

This branch is located in Berkeley, CA and the asking price is $199,000. The gross revenue is $700,000 with a $240,000 cash flow.

Gas Station in Pennsylvania

This gas station is an established business with Good Neighborhood C-Store, branded gas station, branded fried chicken restaurant along with a planned restaurant liquor license and Dunkin Donut. It is owned by a DD Franchisee, and it is being sold because the seller/owner is retiring.

Located in Lancaster County, PA, the asking price is $375,000. It has gross revenue of $2,400,00 with a $125,000 cash flow.

Antique and Classic Cars Dealership

At 24 years, this family-owned business has grown to be a multi-million-dollar niche dealership business. This dealership specializes in selling classic and antique vehicles between 1920 and the 1980s. The average sales revenue is around $5 million a year coming in with an average annual net income of approximately $1,000,000.

Located on Old Historic Route 66 in the Midwest, the asking price is $3.6 million. It has gross revenue of $5 million with a $1.1 million cash flow.

Profitable Aquarium Supply Store

This is a strictly aquatic pet shop with fresh and saltwater offerings as well as filtration systems and custom cabinets to address the needs of its customers.

Located in the south suburb of Chicago, the asking price is $800,000. It has gross revenue of $1.25 million with a $249,000 cash flow.

Yogurt and Coffee – Arkansas’ Biggest and Best

This is an established and well-known yogurt and coffee shop in Central Arkansas with a great concept. It provides the largest self-serve selection of locally sourced frozen desserts (yogurt, ice cream/gelato, and sorbets), national award-winning – locally roasted espresso beans, and the best cinnamon rolls and baked goods in Little Rock, sourced by a local bakery.

Located in Little Rock, AR, the asking price is $265,000. It has gross revenue of $482,854 with a $97,413 cash flow.

Hawai’i Pool Construction Company

After fifty years in business, the owner of this pool construction company in Hawai’i wants to pass it on to the next entrepreneur. This is a successful business with contacted uncompleted backlog of $5 million as of December 2021, five times higher than it was in early 2020 and new orders continue to roll in.

Located in Hawaii, the asking price is $1.75 million. It has gross revenue of $5.326 million with a $939,500 cash flow.

Legendary Breakfast Joint

This sale includes both the landmark breakfast joint and property with tenants downstairs. The breakfast sales alone provide solid income.

It is located in downtown Manchester, VT and the asking price is $949,000. It has gross revenue of $800,000 with a $200,000 cash flow.

Certified Organic Craft Distillery

This is an award-winning certified organic California craft distillery with an established brand, existing sales, and a spirits club. Currently, the distillery produces classic vodka, lime vodka, gin, bourbon, specialty whiskies, absinthe, amaro, and agave spirit.

It is located in Sonoma County, CA and the asking price is $1.1 million. It has gross revenue of $500,000 with an $80,000 cash flow.

Auto Salvage/Self Picking/Scrap Metal Recycling With Property

With 15 years in business, this is an auto salvage that is a highly profitable scrap metal recycling/auto salvage/self-picking yard. This is one of the biggest self-picking yards in central Florida with over 1,200 vehicles on a 14-acre property.

Located in Citrus County, FL, the asking price is $1.7 million. It has gross revenue of $1.56 million with a $250,000 cash flow.

Buying a Business

The key to buying an established business is information. And more often than not, this also requires a well-informed broker that can answer all of your questions. Similarly, you should also take the initiative to learn everything you can on how to buy a business. After all, you are investing your hard-earned money in this purchase.

The more informed you are, the better decisions you can make.