Best Commercial Clothing Racks

If you own a clothing store or a boutique you probably know that the best clothing racks are important to showcase your merchandise.

While almost all garment racks provide the same essential function of showcasing clothes that are for sale, they are not all created equal. Garment racks come in a variety of designs and styles as well as price points. Whether you are looking for functionality or aesthetics, below are some of our seven best clothing racks for your business.

Best Clothing Racks

Econoco Garment Rack

Top Pick: Econoco directly serves the entire retail industry and the company has manufactured store fixtures and displays since 1925.

Econoco’s garment rack weighs 25.8 pounds and it is made of steel. It has a hang rail with 1-1/4? round tubing and measures 60 1/2? long, sturdy enough to hang as many t-shirts, coats, sweeters and garments as necessary . At 34 x 9 x 4.5 inches it also includes four casters and has a z-base with parts that bolt together for additional stability. Ideal for use in showrooms and warehouses this commercial garment rack is quite easy to assemble.

Commercial Garment Rack (Z Rack) – Rolling Clothes Rack

Simple Houseware Clothing Rack

Runner Up: this Simple Houseware steel clothing rack comes in a chrome finish, it is collapsible, and easy to move around. The sturdy horizontal rod can be extended from 42.5 inches to 66.75 inches and has four heavy duty 3-inch casters for easy mobility. The clothing rack comes in 42.5 x 18 x 62 inches and weighs just one pound. This rack is lightweight and is easily adjustable, so it can be used to hang shirts, ad coats one minute and then extended to display dresses the next. It is also easy to assemble and take apart. This rack features are ideal for any clothing retailer for displaying sweaters, jackets, skirts, shirts and much more.

Simple Houseware Heavy Duty Clothing Garment Rack

Whitmor Adjustable 2-Rod Garment Rack

Best Value: Whitmor rolling garment rack comes with adjustable heights and widths which is great for organizing the closet. Weighing 7.16 pounds it is coupled with double hanging space which gives eough storage space for hanging pants, sweaters and also has enough room for other items such as clothig assecories on bottom rack. It comes in 20.13 x 36.25 x 73 inches dimensions and can be assembled without tools. The black epoxy frame and chrome hanging bars can easily blend with your showroom.

Whitmor Adjustable 2-Rod Garment Rack – Rolling Clothes Organizer

AmazonBasics Expandable Hanging Metal Garment Rack

AmazonBasics’s expandable metal hanging wardrobe with shelves comes with plastic sleeves and weighs 39.74 pounds. This is a clothing shelf and rack hybrid that comes handy for displaying an assortment of garments. It is easy to adjust the rack to suit your particular needs.

It comes with 10 adjustable-height shelves, with five on each side. For added stability it has four extra-wide leveling feet. It can be expanded to adjustable-width hanging rods that can either be moved up or down in one -inch increments. The unit comes in 57 x 14 x 72 inches dimensions and is offered with a one-year limited warranty

Amazon Basics Expandable Metal Hanging Storage Organizer Rack

UDEAR Garment Rack

UDEAR garment rack comes with double-rod design to accommodate double the number of clothes to meet your display and storage needs. The bottom shelf can also hold multiple pairs of shoes while the top rack can hold clothing articles. Made with alloy steel this rack comes in at 43.3 x 21.2 x 59 inches and has a non-slip foot pad that makes the rack sturdier while protecting the floor from being scratched. Weighing 6.16 pounds it is easy to install and remove.

UDEAR Garment Rack Freestanding Hanger Double Pole Multi-functional Bedroom Clothing Rack

DecoBros Garment Rack

DecoBros garment rack comes in 51” L x 22” W x 60” H inches dimension with four inch casters. Weighing just 16 pounds it can holds up to 250 pounds of load. The horizontal rod can extend from 51 to 75 inches and the frames of the unit are made from industrial-strength steel.

DecoBros Supreme Commercial Grade Double Rail Garment Rolling Rack

Honey-Can-Do Height-Adjustable Clothing Rack

Honey-Can-Do’s adjustable rolling clothing rack comes with a steel frame that is sturdy and rust-resistant. This clothes rack has 2.25 x 34 x 6-inch dimension and the height can be adjusted from 40 to 65 inches. The locking swivel casters makes it easy to move around merchandise with ease.

Honey-Can-Do Adjustable Height Rolling Metal Clothes Rack

COOGOU Bamboo Wood Garment Rack Clothing Rack

Professional Clothes Rack at the most affordable prices,COOGOU provides the best quality clothing racks to customers. This Garment Rack is specially designed for daily usage and will help you organize your clothes, hats, bags and coats. Made of solid bamboo wood, this rack features 7 storage compartments that can be used to organize your clothes, hats, bags, and coats with ease. The shelf on top serves as extra storage which is your best bet for displaying items such as watches, wallets, and other accessories. Moreover, it has a compact design that allows space-saving a. You can store it anywhere in your houses such as your bedroom or office reception room.

COOGOU Bamboo Wood Garment Rack Clothing Rack

Simple Houseware Supreme Commercial Grade Clothing Garment Rack

Get the more space you need to display your wardrobe with this Supreme Commercial Grade Clothing Garment Rack from Simple Houseware. Made of heavy-duty steel, this garment rack is durable enough to hold up to 40lbs of clothing and other accessories. The clothes rack extends out horizontally with adjustable height and telescopic rod for a perfect fit. You can place this freestanding garment rack on the floor or mount it on a wall for stability (mounting hardware included) as an added bonus. Its collapsible design makes storage easy and hassle-free and can be used as a laundry drying rack.

Simple Houseware Supreme Commercial Grade Clothing Garment Rack

IRIS USA Clothing Rack

The Freestanding Coat Rack is a beautiful and functional solution to hanging clothes and dresses. The rack comes with a matte black finish with dark silver accents and a matching light wood shelf that easily blends with your wardrobe or closet space. The sturdy steel frame is designed to keep your clothes from touching the wall. The unit has a 22-pound load capacity which is your best bet for storing your coats and t-shirts. Also, the angled frame base ensures that it will remain steady on any type of flooring and provides added stability to the rack. The multiple shelves allow you to store your shoes, bags, hats, or even decor items. Even low-profile items like sandals and sneakers can fit on the bottom shelf with plenty of room to spare. The product is easy to assemble, but you may need some help from a friend who has put together furniture before. To begin, follow the manual carefully and make sure you read it all the way through before beginning. Once you have finished assembling the machine, its overall dimensions will be 39.6 inches long, 16.1 inches wide, and 59.8 inches high.

IRIS USA Clothing Rack, Clothes Rack with 3 Wood Shelves

Pamo Clothes Rail Industrial loft Design

The pamo clothes rail is made of durable water pipes in modern industrial New York loft style. The black clothes rack is a simple yet striking piece of furniture, which offers plenty of creative scopes and a durable design: the dimensions offer plenty of room for standard chests of drawers such as the Malm chest from Ikea beneath them. This turns your heavy-duty clothing rail into an open, walk-in wardrobe with lots of storage space. The solid steel tubes of this small clothing rack and malleable cast iron fittings are powder coated matt black and are therefore very scratch and rust-resistant. The strong metal tubes and the double rod design are extremely resilient, which prevents the clothes rails from bending.

pamo Clothes Rail Industrial loft Design

Simple Trending Double Rod Clothing Garment Rack

Simple Trending double rod clothing rack is the easiest way to organize and more space in your room or office. Extensible top horizontal double rod from 30.5” to 47.5”, top hanging rail for easy hanging clothes and bottom grid bottom shelf for shoes or boxes to create extra storage space, also it has four 360°wheels in the bottom for easy moving, and there are also four hooks to hang clothes, pants, hats, bags and other items.

Simple Trending Double Rod Clothing Garment Rack

Types of Garment Racks

Clothing racks are great for showcasing clothing and space-saving in a way that’s easy for both shopper and shopkeeper. They help keep garments catch the eye of customers without taking up a significant amount of space. Here are some of the types of clothing racks features to look out for.

Two Way and four-way racks: These racks help customers to see the entire front of the garment rather than just the shoulders. They help maximize storage and display area and are viewable from just about any side. They are designed in a Waterfall style where the arms allow multiple garments in different colors or styles to be easily seen on two sides. Allowing customers to easily compare how various color options of a given clothing stack against each other.

These racks help customers to see the entire front of the garment rather than just the shoulders. They help maximize storage and display area and are viewable from just about any side. They are designed in a Waterfall style where the arms allow multiple garments in different colors or styles to be easily seen on two sides. Allowing customers to easily compare how various color options of a given clothing stack against each other. Double Bar Racks: Double barracks are great for apparel retailers because they help to maximize the amount of inventory on the floor. These racks are designed to hold many garments on two sides. By providing easy and robust displaying options, these racks help you maximize your offerings’ availability without taking up much space.

Double barracks are great for apparel retailers because they help to maximize the amount of inventory on the floor. These racks are designed to hold many garments on two sides. By providing easy and robust displaying options, these racks help you maximize your offerings’ availability without taking up much space. Racks on Wheels: Provide for easy mobility within the store. Racks with caster can easily transport merchandise around the shop or from one place to another, making them perfect for stores that change layouts regularly. They also come in handy during fashion shows or trade fairs.

Provide for easy mobility within the store. Racks with caster can easily transport merchandise around the shop or from one place to another, making them perfect for stores that change layouts regularly. They also come in handy during fashion shows or trade fairs. Circle or spiral Racks: They help showcase as much merchandise on the sales floor and come in various sizes. These are ideal in retail to showcase garments elegantly with a bit more style than a regular straight barrack.

They help showcase as much merchandise on the sales floor and come in various sizes. These are ideal in retail to showcase garments elegantly with a bit more style than a regular straight barrack. Shelf-Rack Combo: These help to show customers a complete repertoire of outfits. They facilitate the sales of numerous products by making it easy for customers to put together an ensemble and by placing everything together.

Clothing Racks Benefits

Given that clothing racks come in various shapes and capacities, their primary purpose is to hold and display items. Their applications include sales, promotions, and creating experiences. Additional benefits of clothing racks include:

Add Dimension: Adding dimensions and volume to your store. Not all display racks should be the same height, size, or shape. Play with heights and widths to show the full range of your offerings. This will help create a visually appealing ambiance to attract interest and encourage sales.

Adding dimensions and volume to your store. Not all display racks should be the same height, size, or shape. Play with heights and widths to show the full range of your offerings. This will help create a visually appealing ambiance to attract interest and encourage sales. Create a great experience: Racks can play a role in how customers experience your store. By creating an experience, you can draw attention to foot traffic using your creativity.

Racks can play a role in how customers experience your store. By creating an experience, you can draw attention to foot traffic using your creativity. Increase product bundling: Clothing racks provide a sense of organization and are crucial for customer experiences. You can use them to display products that complement each other to boost sales further. Different racks allow different items to be displayed at the same time.

Clothing racks provide a sense of organization and crucial for customer experiences. You can use them to display products that complement each other to boost sales further. Different racks allow different items to be displayed at the same time. Promotions: Racks can play an important role in promotions. They can help feature items that you want to promote to stand out. You can also boost your promotions by incorporating signage on these racks for added effect.

Racks can play an important role in promotions. They can help feature items that you want to promote to stand out. You can also boost your promotions by incorporating signage on these racks for added effect. Set the Tone: Because of the image you want to portray for your business, there are different styles, colors, and sizes of racks that can align with your store’s needs. The clothing rack you choose to use can add to the ambiance that can resonate with your customers and consistently promote a recognizable brand. The primary purpose of a clothing rack is to hold and display items, but some racks do more than just that. They can display style and elegance to your shop”s entryway.

Because of the image you want to portray for your business, there are different styles, colors, and sizes of racks that can align with your store’s needs. The clothing rack you choose to use can add to the ambiance that can resonate with your customers and consistently promote a recognizable brand. The primary purpose of a clothing rack is to hold and display items, but some racks do more than just that. They can display style and elegance to your shop”s entryway. Compartmentalization: At a glance, garment racks are pretty simple — they are designed to hold and display items. However, they double up as extra clothing storage space solutions in a condition where ample space is available. In fact, they can be used to store all sorts of things even in small spaces, ranging from using them to store shoes, to clothes and accessories to books and stationery items.

At a glance, garment racks are pretty simple — they are designed to hold and display items. However, they double up as extra clothing storage space solutions in a condition where ample space is available. In fact, they can be used to store all sorts of things even in small spaces, ranging from using them to store shoes, to clothes and accessories to books and stationery items. Air drying rack: Save energy and dry your clothes naturally with a drying rack. You can dry clothes by hanging them on this garment rack to air dry. Whether you’re traveling or using a small apartment, this practical piece of furniture features will come in handy.

How much weight can a clothing rack hold?

The weight a clothing rack can hold is dependent on the material used to make the clothing rack. However, a standard clothes garment rack can hold about 120 pounds of weight. This is possible with the availability of a bottom shelf used to store shoes, hats, boxes, and other items you want to keep safe and arranged.