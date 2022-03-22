The Latest Colorado Small Business Grants

Colorado is an exciting state to start or run a small business. From emerging industries to tech to the arts, there are plenty of opportunities throughout the state. Colorado also offers a variety of small business grant programs to support entrepreneurs and communities. Here are some current options for Colorado businesses.

Colorado Community Revitalization Grant

The Colorado Community Revitalization Grant offers gap funding for creative projects throughout the state. To qualify, projects must impact the state’s creative districts, historic districts, main streets, or neighborhood commercial centers and support economic recovery and diversification. Eligible organizations can apply for funds any time, as grants are awarded on a rolling basis. Any funding over $100,000 may only cover up to half of the total costs of the project.

Advanced Industries Collaborative Infrastructure Grant

The Advanced Industries Collaborative Infrastructure Grant covers certain costs for large-scale technology projects. Projects must fill an unmet need within the state’s advanced industries. Up to $500,000 is available for each project, but companies must cover at least two-thirds of the cost with non-state funding. The Global Business Development (GBD) division administers this grant. The application for 2022 projects is due April 1.

Arts in Society Grant

The Arts in Society Grant provides between $5,000 and $35,000 for organizations and artists solving community problems. In addition to funding, the program provides educational and promotional resources, along with a community of other grantees from across the state. Matching funds are not required. But the state determines grant amounts based on need and available resources, so artists may receive less than their request. The next grant cycle is expected to open in summer 2022.

Advanced Industries Early-Stage Capital and Retention Grant

This grant aims to help early-stage companies in advanced industries like aerospace, bioscience, and electronics. A maximum of $250,000 can be used to develop and commercialize offerings that can be created or manufactured in Colorado. That maximum can be waived for projects that impact more than one industry. The Global Business Development division administers the program, along with industry trade organizations and the state’s Economic Development Commission. The next round is scheduled to open July 1.

Advanced Industries Export Grant

The Advanced Industries Export Grant offers reimbursement funds to help small businesses start or facilitate export programs. Eligible businesses can get up to $15,000 to cover international business development or marketing expenses. The state also offers consulting support for those looking to expand into international markets. This program is currently open and accepting applications until the funding is exhausted.

Advanced Industries Proof of Concept Grant

The Advanced Industries Proof of Concept Grant provides funding to speed up research and commercialization projects. Organizations can apply for up to $150,000 per project, or more for those that impact multiple advanced industries. To qualify, projects must accelerate commercialization for a specific offering in an advanced industry. The next application period will open July 1.

Colorado Creates Grants

Colorado Creates Grants support arts projects in communities throughout the state. Organizations and community leaders can apply for funding. Grants are distributed in a flat amount to cover operating expenses. The program is available throughout the state, but focuses especially on rural areas. Grants can range from $4,000 to $10,000. And the next application period opens March 31.

Cannabis Business Pilot Grant

The Cannabis Business Pilot Grant provides funds to social equity cannabis businesses in the state. To qualify, you must have or be actively pursuing a regulated business license from the Marijuana Enforcement Division. The program includes multiple rounds of funding throughout the year, with grants available to both new and existing companies. The current application period closes April 11.