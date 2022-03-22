With 2022 in full swing, it is imperative to ensure your business is functioning as efficiently and agile as possible through managing resource costs and increased production. If you are in the creative industry, you will need equipment and resources that guarantee peak performance, scalability, and reliability for you to continue to innovate.

To meet the growing demands of creative industries, Western Digital has a range of solutions that will help your business improve productivity and efficiency.

Each of the Western Digital brand portfolios is purpose-built to offer professionals across all industries a wide range of solutions for all of their digital storage needs. Below are some great options to help you easily create, edit, share and archive your mission-critical content with peace of mind.

SanDisk Professional Portfolio

Everyone from small businesses to professionals, freelancers, and influencers is creating large volumes of digital content. More than ever, being able to edit, share, and archive this content efficiently and reliably is critical. Western Digital’s SanDisk Professional portfolio addresses these very issues with a modular and scalable set of tools that don’t skimp on performance.

No matter what stage of your workflow process that you’re in, this portfolio has high-performance portable SSDs all the way to 144TB desktop RAID configurations offering superior capacity and faster data transfers so that you can quickly manage and store important projects. For creative professionals such as architects, cinematographers, and photographers, SanDisk Professional offers premium, pro-grade storage solutions built to flow with you, scalable to expand for any level of production, and the durability to help protect your content that matters most.

The portfolio gives you everything from high-performance memory cards, card readers, and dock, to ultra-rugged portable drives, enterprise-class desktop drives, and transportable enterprise-class Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) drives.

SanDisk Professional Products at a Glance

Whether you are working in a digital production company, outdoors or you’re a freelancing digital nomad, high-performance card readers are a must in today’s digital ecosystem. The ability to read and offload your content quickly and reliably is crucial for optimized workflow.

SanDisk Professional gives you multiple card reader options to address workloads of any size. If your team of photographers uses different cards, the PRO-READER Multi-Card reader lets you manage the content from Compact Flash (CF) cards, SD cards, or microSD cards, eliminating the need to buy different readers.

On the other hand, if you are a solopreneur/freelancer or a company with a standard format, it makes sense to buy readers with a single format. In that case, you can use the PRO-READER CFexpress and the PRO-READER CFast devices. And with super-fast USB-C transfer speeds of 10Gbps, they make it easy to offload large 4K and even 8K content from your cards.

What about a docking solution that brings the tools for digital professionals together in one place? The PRO-DOCK 4 Thunderbolt 3 reader docking station comes with four (4) PRO-READER slots for simultaneous card offloading which are sold separately from the cards and readers so you can customize the setup to suit your unique needs. It also lets you connect displays, charge phones, and daisy chain additional Thunderbolt 3 devices. The PRO-DOCK 4 device brings these devices along with additional connectivity together with a single cable to your computer’s Thunderbolt 3 port. This means simultaneous media offloading without stopping your workflow when you are transferring Terabytes of content.

Ultra-Rugged Portable Drives

High-volume content can now be created on the smallest of devices. Starting with smartphones capable of filming 8K content to cameras that scan items and locations for 3D rendering, there are now more options than ever. And for creators making this content, it means having rugged e portable storage designed with security in mind that they can take anywhere.

You can start your portable storage journey with the affordable G-DRIVE ArmorATD and G-DRIVE SSD drives.

Rugged portability is a requirement for all creators working on location. If you are filming sporting events and action-adventure, the G-DRIVE ArmorATD is just what you need. The G-DRIVE ArmorATD helps shield your photos, footage, and files from accidental drops with a premium aluminum enclosure, internal shock mounts, and an easy-grip rubber bumper for durability you can trust. The G-DRIVE SSD starts at 500GB and goes all the way to 4TB. With 4TB of storage, you can film up to 12 hours of 4K and still have some room left.

The G-DRIVE PRO SSD gives you 500GB to 2TB of storage. And it helps protect your data with shock-resistant storage in a durable case with up to 3-meter drop protection, a 1000lb crush-proof rating, and it is designed with handpicked components to sustain the rigors of travel. The drive lets you edit multi-stream 8K footage at full frame rate, quickly render VR projects and experience them at full resolution wherever you are.

What if you want to protect your content with additional security features? For accountants, health care workers, security specialists, and even creators, the G-DRIVE ArmorLock SSD provides up to 4TB of high-grade data storage packed with security features. Use the companion app to unlock and control who gets access to your drive – no password needed.

It is built with 256-bit AES-XTS hardware encryption and NIST P-256 elliptic curve-based key management. It means you can protect your data without compromising on speed. Another great feature is that the drive automatically locks when it is ejected – rendering all content inaccessible.

When you go back to the office, SanDisk Professional also has six enterprise-class desktop storage options that provide anywhere from 4 TB to 144 TB to reliably back up, edit, and archive massive amounts of content.

Pro Desktop Drives

Digital content is being created at a breakneck speed by individuals and professionals as well as the smallest of businesses and large enterprises. And the best place for this content to reside is in local drives, even if you have cloud storage.

For creators and small businesses just starting out, the G-DRIVE with USB-C connectivity and G-DRIVE PRO with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity can start you out at 4TB and give you up to 18TB enterprise-class hard drive storage. If you think 18TB can be a bit much, you have to remember 4K is becoming the standard for creators producing quality content. So, 18TB can go in the blink of an eye these days, especially if you are capturing the 8K content without really thinking about it.

Moving to the next tier, the G-RAID 2 offers gives you up to 36TB of storage and can be daisy-chained with up to five additional devices. This means you can stay connected to multiple drives, 4K displays, and more, with just a single connection to your computer.

Architectural and design firms as well as full production companies can go to the next level of SanDisk Professional desktop drives. Whether it is for archiving or temporary storage, G-RAID SHUTTLE 4 AND G-RAID SHUTTLE 8 give you up to 72TB to 144TB respectively. The Ultrastar enterprise-class hard drives inside mean you have a comprehensive solution capable of addressing virtually all your storage needs for demanding project workflows on location and in the studio. The Ultrastar drives give you 8TB to 10TB of storage with multiple interfaces, security, and sector format.

Bottom Line

The less time you spend worrying about the capability of your technology, the more time you will have to let your creativity soar. The technology you use should work seamlessly without thinking about it so you can be at your most creative self. This means quickly and efficiently storing, archiving, and accessing all your creations no matter where you are. Explore the latest storage options at www.westerndigital.com.

Note: 1GB – 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes and is based on RAID 0 mode. Actual user capacity may vary.