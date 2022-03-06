About Us   |   Advertise

Cookieless Tracking and Your Business Marketing Strategy

Published: Mar 6, 2022 by Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead In Marketing Tips 0
Cookieless tracking, also known as anonymized tracking, is gaining traction is today’s increasingly privacy-focused marketing environment.

It refers to the process of capturing information about visits to a website without the need to store user-identifiable data.

The cookieless tracking trend is being labeled as a ‘must have’ component for every business marketing strategy.

To explain the concept of cookieless tracking and why it should feature in every contemporary marketing strategy, InfoTrust, specialists in online measurement architecture for multi-brand companies, have composed an infographic on cookieless tracking and how it will optimize a business’s marketing analytics strategy.

Data Challenges for Businesses

The infographic looks at the data challenges for businesses, the biggest being that if too many users refuse data consent, businesses will struggle to gather sufficient data.

Subsequently, analytics are rendered useless when websites do not know the proportion of consenting users, what cohort is reflected in collected data, and if a sufficient sample is present to make accurate optimizations.

The research also points to the heavy fines businesses can receive for non-compliance with privacy and data regulations. Since the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) came into effect in May 2018, the EU has issued more than 800 fined across the EEA and the UK.

Privacy-Centric Measurement Methodology

InfoTrust has developed a three-pronged approach to complying with online privacy laws and helping businesses get the mot out of their data.

One solution is anonymous data without cookies, which collect pure interaction data, such as button clicks, page loads and completed transactions.

Another methodology is to optimize the proportion of ‘named’ users and assign value to registration as a conversion event.

The third method is to develop cookieless measurement capabilities, with regression-based attribution, incrementality measurement with geo-testing, and A/B test strategies using named user cohorts.

As InfoTrust notes in its infographic: “Businesses need to invest in robust solutions that will protect user privacy without sacrificing data quality.”

By utilizing cookieless data attribution platforms, businesses can track the entire customer journey while also protecting visitor privacy.

Data Collection in a Post Cookie World

