These are the Best Digital Drawing Tablets for Artists

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

In this digital era, digital drawing tablets have become quite popular as they seamlessly merge the physical creative world with the digital one. Thanks to advanced tech, drawing on digital tablets feels a lot like drawing on paper and this is particularly important for artists, graphic designers, Photoshop geeks, and presenters who greatly benefit from the tactile response and pinpoint precision of a pen. Whether you are an amateur dabbling in the craft for fun or you are a professional artist, using a drawing tablet is a great way to practice and perfect your skill.

In this post, we highlight some of the best drawing tablets that can suit a variety of skill levels as well as some things that you need to consider before buying your digital drawing tablets. But first things first, here are our top picks.

Best Digital Drawing Tablets

Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16

Top Pick: Push your creative boundaries with the Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16. With enhanced computing power, a precise pen, an awesome display, and a long-lasting battery, this mobile studio will help you bring your projects to life whenever and wherever without disrupting your creative flow. This tablet can be used as a standalone pen computer, or you can connect it to your studio Mac/PC and use it as a pen display only. The Intel Core i7-8559U quad-core processor and NVIDIA Quadro P1000 graphic card should also easily meet your high-performance demands. Thunderbolt 3 connectivity also allows for high-speed data transfers. The world-class stylus provides extraordinary precision which is complemented with the impressive clarity of a high-resolution 4K display.

Wacom Mobile Studio Pro 16″ Windows 10

Buy on Amazon

Wacom Cintiq Pro 32

Runner Up: If you need a lot more creative space, the Wacom Cintiq Pro 32 is your go-to tablet. Not only does this tablet offer a large creative space, but it also features a premium 4K resolution and virtually no parallax. This tablet also comes with a state-of-the-art Pro Pen 2 with tilt recognition and 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity so you are sure that every stroke will be followed with unerring accuracy.

Wacom Cintiq Pro 32 Creative Pen and Touch Display

Buy on Amazon

GAOMON PD2200 Drawing Tablet

Best Value: If you are looking for an affordable drawing tablet, the GAOMON PD2200 is certainly a good option. This 21.5-inch tablet comes with a fully laminated screen that effectively reduces the screen glare and a battery-free pen that works just like a real pen with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and 60 levels of tilt. You also get 8 keys that you can fully customize according to your preferences. This tablet is compatible with Windows 7 or later and macOS 10.12 or later.

Element Lux LED Open Sign

Buy on Amazon

XP-PEN Artist24 Drawing Tablet

Whether you like painting, designing, creating 3D models, editing, sketching, drawing, or retouching photos, the XP-PEN Artist24 is certainly a good choice. This tablet offers a splendid 23.8-inch IPS screen which is seamlessly complemented with anti-glare glass that minimizes parallax. The highly pressure-sensitive pen supports up to 60 degrees of tilt function and has 8,192 pressure sensitivity levels. It is also compatible with several operating systems including Windows, Chrome OS, macOS, and Linux.

XP-PEN Artist24 Drawing Tablet with Screen

Buy on Amazon

HUION Kamvas Pro 24

Enjoy pro-level artistry with the HUION Kamvas Pro 24. Besides the large 23.8-inch screen, this pro-level tablet also offers precise color expression thanks to the 4K technology. It also comes with an integrated 20 degrees metal stand and a VESA hole at the back for easy mounting. The anti-glare etched glass also offers a specially treated glass surface that is wear and corrosion-resistant. You can also conveniently listen to some music as you draw thanks to the 3.5mm headphone jack.

HUION Kamvas Pro 24 4K UHD Graphics Drawing Tablet

Buy on Amazon

Wacom Cintiq Pro 24

If you are looking for a Wacom drawing tablet that’s a little less expensive than the Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 and the Wacom Cintiq Pro 32 but still packs all the amazing features that Wacom tablets are known for then you should consider the Cintiq Pro 24. This Wacom tablet features a stunning 23.6″ touchscreen display with 4K resolution. It also comes with the Wacom Pro Pen 2 which has 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity with tilt recognition that mimics the precision and feel of pen and paper.

Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 Creative Pen and Touch Display

Buy on Amazon

HUION Kamvas 24 Plus

Despite its affordable pricing, the Kamvas 24 plus delivers stunning, life-like image quality on a large 23.8 screen. It comes with anti-glare glass, QHD resolution, and an advanced battery-free stylus with 8,192 levels of pen pressure, and 60 degrees of tilt function. This tablet is compatible with macOS 10.12 or later and a variety of Windows operating systems.

HUION Kamvas 24 Plus QHD Graphic Drawing Tablet

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying Digital Drawing Tablets

Digital drawing tablets have become a necessary tool for many artists. As already highlighted, not all tablets are created equal. They come in a variety of sizes, prices, with varying functionalities and quality, so how do you find the right one? Here are a few things to consider.

Resolution: This is by far the most important feature to consider when buying a digital drawing tablet. The higher the resolution, the finer the detail will be. If you just need a drawing tablet for a simple logo design, then you can get away with more affordable tablets with lower resolutions. However, for your fine art drawings, high resolution is important.

This is by far the most important feature to consider when buying a digital drawing tablet. The higher the resolution, the finer the detail will be. If you just need a drawing tablet for a simple logo design, then you can get away with more affordable tablets with lower resolutions. However, for your fine art drawings, high resolution is important. Size: A larger screen size is certainly more appropriate if you are constantly making presentations, but you might also prefer a small screen size if you are regularly traveling and need to take your tablet with you.

A larger screen size is certainly more appropriate if you are constantly making presentations, but you might also prefer a small screen size if you are regularly traveling and need to take your tablet with you. Pressure Sensitivity: This determines how much you can vary the depth and width of your painting based on the amount of pressure that you apply to the pen/stylus. Some of the best tablets offer 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, which should be more than enough for most creatives.

This determines how much you can vary the depth and width of your painting based on the amount of pressure that you apply to the pen/stylus. Some of the best tablets offer 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, which should be more than enough for most creatives. Package Deals: A digital drawing tablet can be a hefty investment so sometimes manufacturers will bundle up a tablet with top software which can end up saving you some money.

A digital drawing tablet can be a hefty investment so sometimes manufacturers will bundle up a tablet with top software which can end up saving you some money. Compatibility: This might sound like a no-brainer, but still very important. Some major brands might support a wide variety of operating systems, but some of the budget-friendly options might only offer support for one or two operating systems.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: