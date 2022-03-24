Best Display Signage for Small Businesses

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Digital signage displays can broadcast your content in many different types of settings. Whether it is at your kiosk, app, or other locations, this is a great way to increase the recognition of brands.

With the available digital signage technology now, you can broadcast a range of content in real-time. This includes everything from a text to live feed, web page, video, image, and even an emergency alert sign. This type of signage gives your business visibility and opportunities to engage with your clients. You can also use it within your company to keep your employees informed at all times.

Digital signage screens have multiple applications, and as such, you should choose the display that best suits your use carefully.

Here are some of the best digital signage products you can get right now to start broadcasting your message and registered trademarks.

What is Commercial Digital Signage?

As technology advances, digital signage has become a crucial element of our lives. From airports navigation projectors to providing shopping list screens for grocery stores. It also helps businesses and registered trademarks connect with their clients in new, and more efficient ways.

Commercial signage is an important component of any business be it retail or wholesale. These displays can be both digital or non-digital, from traditional billboards and poster ads to electronic paper displays, LCD video walls, and online banner ads. Commercial signage displays are effective solutions to contact your target audiences, whether it’s a high school student looking for a new phone in kiosks or an adult in search of the right vehicle to transport their family.

Digital signage products is an important marketing strategy for businesses to keep themselves in the public eye. Digital displays can be found practically anywhere and are often very noticeable, as they are meant to catch the eye of those who need information on a product or solutions to an issue. Digital displays are commonly found in places such as Malls, Airports, Supermarkets, Bus stops, City centers, Sports stadiums, Movie theatres, banks, Museums.

Benefits of Using Digital Signage Displays for Your Business

Digital signage displays are a great way for businesses to catch the attention of potential customers, giving a direct view into the solutions they offer, and engage them. Digital signage is a unique medium that offers amazing advantages over traditional print media such as posters, billboards, and banners. In fact, contrary to popular belief, digital signage such as LCD video walls are actually more effective than traditional print media at getting a viewer interested in learning more about your brand, shop, app, trade show, or casual events.

The benefits of digital signage displays go beyond just providing your customers with important information, they include;

Enhanced Engagement

Digital signage helps you create dynamic, interactive displays that enhance customer engagement by giving them what they want when they want it. Digital signage displays has the ability to engage customers with pictures and messages as soon as they walk in the door. When a customer or employee sees your business’s professional, attractive digital signage display it builds a relatable and memorable connection to that brand, app, kiosks, or event – all at the moment of sale.

Greater Satisfaction

One of the main benefits of digital signage displays is that they can greatly increase a business’s customers’ satisfaction. Digital signage displays allow businesses to provide a user-friendly and engaging experience for their customers by providing other services such as internet access, smartphone charge points, and local information which i turn has a big impact o the usiess, be it retail or wholesaale.

More Impulse Purchases

One of the unique challenges faced by businesses is finding ways to increase impulse buying and impulse purchases. Fortunately, Digital signage displays are proven to increase impulse sales by creating a visual experience for your customers. They can help businesses to create a more direct view impulse purchases by having a better point of purchase (POP) display.

Higher Growth

In today’s world where customers have become choosy and demanding in their buying habits, digital signage showcases effective ways of product promotion. Also known as electronic signage displays, interactive kiosk, or information kiosks, it contributes to higher growth and gains in your business by providing better customer engagement and brand awareness.

Additional Opportunities

Digital Signage Displays are a cheap way of delivering your marketing messages and sharing valuable content ad contacts with customers and prospects. This strong medium can help increase the awareness of your brand, app, or evet, capture the attention of your audience, change the perception of your brand, reinforce the value proposition, motivate prospects to take action, and ultimately increase sales.

Best Commercial Digital Signage Displays

Samsung 49″ Direct-Lit LED Commercial TV for Digital Signage

Top Pick: Across all different form factors, Samsung has made a name for itself in display technologies. So, it is not surprising the top pick on our list is this 49″ commercial TV for digital signage. The screens are a full HD (1920×1080) resolution with 300 nits to deliver clear images.

The unit also includes an integrated tuner and speakers to broadcast any sound you might have with your images on the screens. This means you won’t have to buy external speakers after installation. And when it comes to connectivity, this Samsung 49″ features include USB, DVI, HDMI, RS-232C, and RJ45. The MagicINFO Lite content management software allows you to monitor, manage and schedule your content remotely through ypour MagicInfo Server accout. You can access display account informations, content playback schedules, contact details, and more.

Samsung 49 Inch BE49R FHD 1920×1080 Direct-Lit LED Commercial TV

HUSHIDA 55″ Commercial Floor-Standing Digital Signage

Runner Up: Floor-standing digital signage enables users deliver your content within the eyesight of most people. The HUSHIDA 55″ unit has a full HD 1920x1080P LCD panel so you can show your ads, logo sign, contact, or other content.

With a 178-degree vertical/horizontal view, your audience can see what you display from top to bottom o this video wall. This includes pictures, signs, videos, pdfs, texts, web pages, live streams, and local resources. The platform supports the most popular video formats, including MP4, AVI, DIVA, XVID, VOB, DAT, MPG, RM, RMVB, MKB, MOV, HDMOV, M4V, PMP, AVC, and FLV.

The hardware company provides a 1-year warranty and 60,000 hours of operations for the display. And it has a 4mm tempered glass to protect it from falls or accidental run-ins. The security also extends to an anti-theft lock function to prevent theft of the machine or storage.

HUSHIDA 55inch Commercial Floor-Standing Digital Signage

Planar 43? Display for Digital Signage

Best Value: Planar is supported globally ad recognized as a brand in digital signage, and the company delivers excellent value for the price. The Simplicity Series SL4351 43? display is no different. You get a Full HD (1920 x 1080) native resolution with a 60Hz Refresh Rate and a 3000:1 contrast ratio.

It includes built-in Ethernet connectivity and supports HDMI, DVI, VGA, component video, and USB sources. The support also comprises LAN and mobile device content sharing, so you can manage your content no matter where you are. Two built-in 10W means you don’t have to buy another peripheral upon installation.

Planar Simplicity Series SL4351 43″ Screen Ultra Slim FHD LED LCD Display

LG 65″ Display

This 65″ LG digital signage has many installation possibilities because of its size and high-end features. With native resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD, RGB), 700 nits (brightness) and 1,100:1 contrast ratio your clients won’t miss your message, app, or events, and wont also have to go search to far.

With 24 hrs. of operation and 50,000 hours of lifetime, this is an excellent investment from a leading brand in exhibition technology. Additional features include HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, and USB 2.0 USB connectivity along with the SuperSign CMS content management software.

LG 65” Display, Black (65UH7F-B)

MultiSync 86 Class Digital Signage

At 86″ the MultiSync 4K UHD (2160P) 3840 X 2160 NEC display is impressive. A 1200:1 contrast ratio, 60HZ refresh rate, and 8ms response time ensure your content will be displayed quickly and clearly.

The connectivity includes built-In Ethernet ports (2), Type A and B USB ports, HDMI (3), DisplayPort (2), and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Standout features include a 24/7 duty cycle, scalable computing power, wireless data function, multi-picture mode, input labeling, and more.

The NaViSet Administrator 2 software is a management system with an all-in-one remote support solution. The software provides monitoring, asset management, and control functionality of many NEC devices and Windows computers. With these features, you can deploy multi-device installations over arrays.

Perfect for sports arenas and restaurants, or any situation where large format 4K show screens are needed, this NEC MultiSync commercial-grade large-format exhibit utilizes LCD technology to deliver a powerful presentation with rich and vibrant colors. It features a wide viewing angle and Full High Definition resolution, while integrated 10-watt speakers produce clear stereo sound. The multi-touch screen provides an intuitive user experience through modern gesturing by responding to up to six simultaneous touch points via the bare finger, gloved hand, or stylus-based inputs.

NEC C861Q – MultiSync 86 Class LED Display

SEEYOO TDS5010H 50? Interactive Display Totem

Unlike the HUSHIDA standing display, the SEEYOO is an interactive unit. This allows your customers to scroll through the screen and see additional products or services.

The screen is a 49″ LG IPS 6points touch panel with 450 nits capable of working with any outlets player using an HDMI and USB ports. The unit includes wheels in the bottom to easily change the location or lock it up after store hours.

The SEEYOO TDS5010H is a 50” interactive display totem, offering brands sleek and interactive solutions that make a big impact in retail, hospitality, and educational environments. Multi-touch in either single or dual user mode is supported, giving visitors the ability to interact with the exhibit technologies by touch. This helps raise engagement and improves the user experience. With its stylish appearance, professional signage displays can be created to suit any environment.

SEEYOO TDS5010H 50″ Interactive Display Totem

Samsung Business 75″ Commercial Signage LED Displays.

This other entry from Samsung is the 75″ commercial signage LED display with a 4K UHD (3840×2160) native resolution screen. A 4000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10, and HDR10+ compatibility, along with built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, makes this unit a standout. It also features a non-glare panel, IP5X rating, 24/7 operation, and a 3-year warranty from Samsung.

This all-in-one signage solution has a system-on-chip (SoC) technology and embedded channels player. And it includes the Cisco WebEx room kit, which makes it compatible with a powerful conferencing solution. When it comes to signage functionality, it runs on the Samsung SMART Signage Platform 6.0 and embedded MagicINFO Player S6. This is all backed by the powerful Tizen OS, so you can easily manage your content and playback without external boxes or PCs.

Samsung Business QM75R 75 inch 4K UHD 3840×2160 24/7 Commercial Signage LED Display

Sungale CPF1909 19″ Wall-Hanging Commercial Digital Signage.

The CPF1909 commercial digital signage player is a super easy yet feature-rich platform to promote your business or organization. The Sungale CPF1909 19“ LCD video walls Digital Signage is perfect for advertising and displaying information at your retail stores. It has a large 19″ screen with an attractive and slim design.

You can install it at arenas, retail lobbies, and where it is needed most. It will help you to promote your company, products, brands, service, or organization with the necessary site signage to help clients navigate smoothly. The commercial digital signage displays a standard TV signal in HD resolution with a contrast ratio of 500:1 and a 5ms response time.

Sungale CPF1909 19″ Wall-Hanging Commercial Digital Signage

Nixplay Signage 24″ Digital Signage

The Nixplay Signage 24″ exhibition brings your business to life. Designed to be convenient and easy to use right out of the box, our 24″ digital signage solution comes preloaded with remote content management software.

Nixplay Signage is the simplest way for businesses to create digital displays, no matter how big or small. Simply plugin and play to engage your users from anywhere, at any time. You can remotely control your screen from any location using our web-based content management system.

Our user-friendly next-generation interface means that you can publish content in seconds, delivering powerful and persuasive messages to your audience via this next-generation hardware. Remotely manage one screen or a hundred, with multiple users at once so everyone gets to the content they need. With tailored subscriptions plans created to suit your needs, we have a price point with the ability to fits any budget and allow remote monitoring.

Nixplay Signage 24″- Stunning Digital Signage

Nixplay 13 Inch Digital Signage

Take your digital signage business to the next level with this easy-to-use, all-in-one, portable digital signage solution. The Nixplay Signage solution gives you full control of your content, allowing you to update and change it remotely in real-time and multiple ways – simply upload necessary brand graphics, add text boxes and widgets to create professional-looking menus, slideshows, and infographics. With additional cloud storage available for only $9.99 per month (optional), you can also upload files from your computer or use Google Drive or Dropbox for remote monitoring and access.

Nixplay Signage 13 Inch – Stunning Digital Signage

LG Digital Signage Display with Anti-Glare Display Monitor

The LG Commercial LFD 55UH5F is a 55-inch LCD screen that can be mounted to the back of a monitor stand or used as a freestanding screen. It has built-in support for Ultra HD 4K resolution, so it can communicate contents at an aspect ratio of 21:9 and with a resolution of 3840×2160. The 4K resolution means it can show four times more detail than conventional full HD screens, allowing you to see more clearly fine details such as the lines on people’s faces and the strands in their hair. The LG Commercial LFD 55UH5F also comes with wireless connectivity. It allows you to stream content from your mobile devices onto the TV screen wirelessly.

LG COMMERCIAL LFD 55UH5F-H 500NIT HDMI DP Digital Signage Display

Samsung Business 55 inch 4K UHD LED Commercial Signage Display

Work smarter, not harder. From small businesses to large enterprises, Samsung’s 55-inch 4K UHD LED commercial signage display for business – SB55R – is the perfect solution for all your digital signage needs. Whether you’re a small business owner who wants to promote your product or services to the local community, or a large corporation that wants to keep your employees informed about upcoming events and meetings, this high-performance digital signage seamlessly integrates into corporate communications systems and can be used as a content hub for smartphones and tablets.

Samsung Business QB55R 55 inch 4K UHD LED Commercial Signage

How to Choose the Best Digital Signage for Your Business

Built-in media player: A digital display with a built-in display has many options. This is because the screen is effectively a computer. This includes internal memory, web browser support, GPU, and remote support, to name a few. A built-in media player eliminates the need to add external peripherals to operate your content fully.Designed with the power to deliver crystal clear video. The digital signage player’s sleek design and super-wide-angle IPS display provide a clear and wide viewing experience in Full HD and 4K ultra-high definition. The digital signage player is ready for your business, whether you are in a conference room or gaming.

An external player does everything for the display a unit with a built-in player would do. An external player can perform all the tasks, but it is inconvenient, especially for remote deployments. Boot on screen: A boot on-screen feature will automatically resume your content’s playback when you turn on your display. This allows your employees to turn on the exhibit signage to run without any additional input.

A boot on-screen feature will automatically resume your content’s playback when you turn on your display. This allows your employees to turn on the exhibit signage to run without any additional input. Cloud-based software: By getting the software from the cloud, it will ensure your apps are always up to date, and you can always access it. This is ideal if you have your signage in a remote or secondary location from your business.

By getting the software from the cloud, it will ensure your apps are always up to date, and you can always access it. This is ideal if you have your signage in a remote or secondary location from your business. LAN-based software: If your business serves schools, hospitals, or other public institutions that require LAN connectivity, you will need this option. A LAN-based software delivery system is more secure, and for organizations with higher priority on security, this is the only way to go.

If your business serves schools, hospitals, or other public institutions that require LAN connectivity, you will need this option. A LAN-based software delivery system is more secure, and for organizations with higher priority on security, this is the only way to go. Security: Because digital signage exhibitions are left unattended, the displays are vulnerable to physical and digital security threats. A screen with a lock on USB device inputs is a great feature so no one can put their content on your display.

Because digital signage exhibitions are left unattended, the displays are vulnerable to physical and digital security threats. A screen with a lock on USB device inputs is a great feature so no one can put their content on your display. Customer support: Until you learn how to use your signage displays, you will need good customer support to help you. Make sure to buy your device or service from a company with a reliable customer service department.

Commercial Digital Signage Vs. Consumer Displays

At first glance, a commercial and consumer display will look alike, but a closer look reveals they are much different. Granted, you can use your consumer digital (TV or monitor) for your signage display, but it won’t have the same durability and quality.

Consumer displays are not designed to run 24/7 with maximum brightness. This doesn’t mean you can’t use them for this purpose. However, their lifespan will be much shorter under this type of wear and tear.

On the other hand, commercial displays allow you to broadcast your content with high-resolution for an extended amount of time. And the quality of the display and images will not degrade as fast as a consumer version of the device.

No rule says you must use a commercial-grade display, but you will get more bang for your buck by using one.

All-in-one Digital Signage Display

If you don’t want to deal with the added task of connecting your display to external components, an all-in-one display is for you. With these devices, a System on Chip (SoC) chipset inside takes care of what an external media player would.

This means the SoC can decode the video, process high-resolution media content, and accept wireless signals. Essentially it is like having a computer inside the display. And this means lower installation cost, faster deployment, and fewer components to deal with.

While the all-in-one signage might be a bit more expensive, it also means fewer peripherals and more reliability in the long run.

Digital Signage Software

Managing your displays effectively requires robust device management software. And with this software, you can run your digital signage network manage everything from uploading to data collection, content distribution, and remote management.

Once you have your management software in place, you will be able to download and playback your media assets, check on the status of the media player, capture screenshots of what is playing, make software and firmware updates, and remote functionality, to name a few.

It is important to note that the device management software is extremely important to fully optimize the functionality of your digital signage.

The best digital signage software is any piece of software that gives you complete control over your digital sign using a highly visual drag-and-drop interface. It allows you to select how and what appears on your screen by dragging content to widgets (with your mouse or touch screen) on the screen. Adding content can be in the form of files, photos, web pages, tweets, and more. The software runs on any Windows PC and allows unlimited users to design content and deploy it to as many screens as they wish, anywhere they wish.

Some of the best digital signage software for epic digital signage applications include:

OnSign TV Software : OnSign TV is a cutting-edge cloud-based digital signage solution. They offer an intuitive timeline that allows users to easily drag and drop the content to their screens. A great example of what this software can offer is the user’s remote monitoring of their screens through the internet.

: OnSign TV is a cutting-edge cloud-based digital signage solution. They offer an intuitive timeline that allows users to easily drag and drop the content to their screens. A great example of what this software can offer is the user’s remote monitoring of their screens through the internet. Hexnode UEM Software : Hexnode MDM is a hybrid mobile device management solution that can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud. this software provides powerful features to monitor and manage devices across all industry verticals, an effective way to streamline operations on commercial displays.

Hexnode MDM is a hybrid mobile device management solution that can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud. this software provides powerful features to monitor and manage devices across all industry verticals, an effective way to streamline operations on commercial displays. Yodeck Software: Yodeck is the 21st-century digital signage platform for small and mid-sized businesses commercial displays. They can upload photos, videos, PDFs, and more to monitors from a web browser app. The platform offers features like scheduling, unattended mode, and single sign-on.

Digital Signage Applications

Digital signage has been growing at an astounding rate as businesses see the value in this new technology. Digital signage, with its ability to interact with consumers, can be a valuable tool for advertisers in any marketing campaign. Though print is still a major staple in most marketing initiatives, the best digital signage software goes a step beyond by giving brands the chance to interact more with consumers through the digital signage player.

with digital signage applications ranging from the Largest Augmented Reality (AR) Screen in the world, to the longest continuous LED ribbon display in professional sports arenas, and to the sign that dispenses a coupon for a free smoothie when smiled at, digital signage software has proved on several account of sales analytics to boost clients purchase and interactions by creating a direct view.

