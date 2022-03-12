10 Tips for Navigating the Early Days of Your New Small Business

The early days of running a business are full of new ideas and growth in tons of areas. You need to consider your industry, education, team, and marketing plans. So insights from members of the online small business community can help you navigate these various areas. Read on for tips.

Use the SMART Principle to Start Your Small Business

Every small business is different. But a few key factors contribute to the success of ventures in various industries. To start on the right foot, read the tips in this Small Biz Tipster post by Lisa Sicard. Then see what members of the BizSugar community are saying about the concept here.

Find Inspiration for Your Business Journey

Starting a business requires motivation. And you’ll need it throughout the rest of your business journey as well. In this Strella Social Media post, Rachel Strella discusses how she strives to constantly improve. And she offers inspiration and insights for other entrepreneurs as well.

Create a Unique and Memorable Brand Identity

Your brand identity includes the design elements and features that customers will closely associate with your company. Building this from the start means providing consistent exposure and a positive experience. Learn how in this Crowdspring post by Ross Kimbarovsky.

Consider Your Reasons for Searching for a Franchise Business

Buying a franchise can be one of the quickest ways to get a new business up and running quickly. However, it’s easy to lose sight of your initial goals once you get into the daily grind. Considering your reasons for starting may benefit your operations over the long term. Joel Libava of The Franchise King shares more here.

Learn About Inbound Marketing

Once you get your new business off the ground, the next step is to bring in customers. Inbound marketing can help you continuously reach new members of your target audience. If you’re a beginner in this area, read this guide by Adam Connell of Startup Bonsai.

Recruit New Talent for Your Small Business

If you want to grow your new business quickly, you need a team. So how can you recruit top talent in your industry? This Biz Epic post by Ivan Widjaya includes five tips for building your team.

Find Startup Success with Minimal Invention

Some new businesses require you to invent a completely new product or service. However, you can start a successful business simply by improving something that’s already on the market. Marty Zwilling of Startup Professionals Musings offers startup model options with minimal invention in this post.

Consider the Best Web Tool for Your ECommerce Store

The platform you choose for your website is one of the most important decisions when building an ecommerce business. Magento and WordPress are two of the most popular options. Both have pros and cons, so it comes down you your business’s specific needs. Read this post by Vikrant Bhalodia to see a comparison of the two choices.

Create a Competitive Landscape Analysis

When starting a new business, it’s important to understand your industry completely. That includes creating a clear picture of your competitors. In this post, Eyal Katz of Oktopost goes over the steps involved in creating a competitive analysis.

Improve Your Business Knowledge with These Books

Learning from other entrepreneurs and experts in your industry can be valuable no matter where you are in your business journey. In this 99signals post, Sandeep Mallya offers ten top titles. And the BizSugar community discussed business books further here.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.