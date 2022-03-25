Over the course of our lifetimes, Americans spend, on average, 13.2 years working and just 328 days socializing.

These surprising statistics were unveiled by research compiled by Book Outdoors, specialists in helping people plan and book outdoor adventures.

Explore the Outdoors to Prevent Business Burnout

In its Outdoor Exploration for All infographic, Book Outdoors confirms the importance of taking vacations and getting outdoors but, despite the benefits, we spend too much time working and staring at screens.

The research shows that a whopping 5.3 hours per week are spent checking work emails at home. 4 hours a week is spent scrolling social media.

55% Do Not Use All Their Paid Time Off

According to the infographic, 28 million Americans do not get any paid vacation or paid holidays. For those who do, 55% of workers do not use all their paid time off (PTO). The average number of PTO days for private sector employees in the US is ten. This compares to Finland, which offers an average 30 paid vacation days every year.

The main reason employees are reluctant to take days off is through fear of appearing replaceable at work. Other key reasons include a heavy workload and/or lack of coverage, pets being unable to travel, the stress of planning and travel logistics, concerns about safety and security, and the cost of taking a vacation.

When Americans do take vacation days, less than half are used for travel.

Benefits of Spending Time Outdoors

The infographic maps out the benefits of spending just 20 minutes outdoors three days a week. The benefits include reducing stress, improving memory, boosting cognitive function, and enhancing overall wellbeing.

For employers, the infographic provides important insight in providing employees with sufficient PTO, and encouraging, not only for workers to take time off, but to get outdoors so they can reap the benefits wellbeing and cognitive benefits of being outside. Failing to spend time away from work commitments and screens can result in burnout and jobs not being performed to the best of standards.