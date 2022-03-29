In an expanded list of equipment and services that pose a security threat, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has included Kaspersky Lab.

Kaspersky Lab is a Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider, which is headquartered in Moscow.

FCC Lists Kaspersky Lab as a National Security Threat

As well as the addition of Kaspersky Lab to the list, the Federal Communications Commission’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau placed China Telecom (Americas) Corp, and China Mobile International USA Inc. to the expanded inventory of communications equipment and services that have been deemed a threat to national security.

Impact on Small Businesses

The adding of Kaspersky Lab is relevant to small businesses which may use the cybersecurity company for anti-virus and other cyber services. Any businesses that rely on the services of the Russian cybersecurity specialist should therefore act immediately in securing new anti-virus and cybersecurity solutions to ensure their networks, devices and data are kept safe.

The listing of Kaspersky Lab as a national security threat is consistent with requirements in the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019. The Act requires the Commission to publish and maintain a list of communications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to national security.

Latest FCC Action to Protect National Security

Jessica Rosenworcel, Chairwoman of FCC, commented on the move: “Last year, for the first time, the FCC published a list of communications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to national security, and we have been working closely with our national security partners to review and update this list.

“Today’s action is the latest in the FCC’s ongoing efforts, as part of the greater whole-of-government approach, to strengthen America’s communications networks against national security threats, including examining the foreign ownership of telecommunications companies providing service in the United States and revoking the authorization to operate where necessary. Our work in this area continues,” Rosenworcel continued.

The announcement is important for small businesses which utilize any of Kaspersky Labs’ cybersecurity solutions and services. It also reiterates the importance for small businesses to remain up to date with announcements and changes to cybersecurity framework during these precarious times when threats to national security remain high.

FCC Photo via Shutterstock