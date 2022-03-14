If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As we continue to hold meetings online, what’s in the background of videos has come more into focus. As businesses continue to run virtual meetings and create video content, tools like green screen software can be incredibly helpful.

Many use green screens as a virtual background as a backdrop for video calls, video content, and more. We’ll go through some of the best green screen software options currently available for businesses and individuals to use.

12 Green Screen Software Options

Green screen software is useful for editing and adding effects to green screen footage. The common reason for using a green screen is that it makes it easier to add images and layer backgrounds as needed.

What is Green Screen Software?

With green screen software, video editing becomes easier and more dynamic, making the resulting video look much more professional. You can use green screen video editors to add elements to your video, remove and replace backgrounds, fix sound quality and more. Chroma key software is used to isolate specific colors or remove them altogether to create a more professional look. Green screen software also enables users to replace colors in the video as well, using blue screens or green screens.

Why You Should Consider Green Screen Software for Your Business

So how does green screen software work for businesses? Let’s look at some of the top reasons you should consider using green screen software:

Better video quality: A green screen software helps make video content look more engaging and professional No worrying about suitable backgrounds: Green screen software helps eliminate the stress of having to find an appropriate background for videos. Easy to use: Most green screen editors have a drag and drop interface that allows you to create professional-looking videos with just a few clicks.

How to Choose the Best Green Screen Software

Choosing the right green screen programs is about identifying all the features you need to create high-quality videos and simplify the editing process. There a few different factors to consider when evaluating the best green screen software.

Advanced Features:

Look for programs that offer basic video editing alongside more advanced features to help you enhance and improve the green screen effect. This can include adding visual effects, background layers, motion tracking, slow motion, and others.

Cross platform support

It’s crucial to ensure that your green screen editor is compatible with the devices and media files you’ll be using. Ideally, the video editing software should work on Mac and Windows at a minimum.

Control over details

A dedicated green screen software should offer you a lot of control to edit videos as needed and helpful green screen features to add more detail and depth to your video content. Many software platforms offer easy editing for green screen or blue screen videos, and the right green screen software should be able to give you more power over editing.

12 Best Green Screen Software Options

To help with the selection process, we’ve rounded some of the best green screen software options, including a green screen editor and the best chroma key software to help you create amazing videos.

1. WeVideo Video Editing Software

WeVideo is a green screen editing software for green screen video production. Using chroma key effects, video editors can create virtual settings and add effects by simply uploading their videos directly onto the platform.

Pricing: Billed annually, with plans starting at $4 a month for 30 minutes of video content up to $36 a month. Monthly plans are available starting at $9.99, with a free trial.

2. VSDC Free Video Editor

VSDC Free Video Editor is a free video editing software that has includes basic editing tools and more advanced video editing tools. In addition, VSDC Free Video Editor is a free chroma key software that supports popular video formats, green background removal, video effects, tools, and export options. The pro version has some additional functionalities that could prove to be useful, but the free version also offers a lot for videos.

Pricing: Free, pro version is a one-time purchase for $19.99

3. Adobe Premiere Chroma Key Features

Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the most popular choices for editing green screen videos because of the powerful features it offers. The Ultra Key feature is designed specifically as a green screen feature, and there are plenty of other tools to help elevate video content. Adobe Premiere and the suite of programs can also be used as a green screen photo software, and to add other kinds of visual effects.

Pricing: Monthly pricing starting at $20.99

4.Wondershare Filmora

Wondershare Filmora is a great video editing tool to use for green screen background video editing because it doesn’t have a steep learning curve. It’s available for Macs and PCs and is packed with a lot of video editing features, including tools, effects, access to royalty-free images, video clips to help you make creative videos with green screen effects. With Wondershare Filmora, video content can be greatly enhanced while also making the essential edits to make the video look more professional overall.

Pricing: Lifetime pricing is $146, annual plans are $106.96

5.iMovie

iMovie is useful for creating green screen videos for Mac users. It’s a free green screen editor available on Apple products. It is useful for general video editing, chroma keying, and creating a green screen clip alongside other green screens for video.

Pricing: Free on Mac products

6.Camtasia

Camtasia enables users to create a professional video recording quickly and easily or edit videos as needed. It doesn’t have a steep learning curve and includes premade templates, chroma key tools, and other features to make it easier to edit video. It’s best used as a live streaming software to edit videos via screen recording. The free version is for a limited time, and will have most of the features available.

Pricing: Free trial available. Pricing is in GBP, £267.47, so please factor in conversion rates.

8.Hitfilm Express

Hitfilm Express is a great free green screen tool as well as a video editing tool for visual effects and more. Hitfilm Express is an easy to use video editor with an intuitive interface, and it also includes professional-grade VFX tools, enabling users to create amazing video content. Hitfilm Express has a variety of features to make editing video clips simple and effective, with add-ons available as needed.

Pricing: Free, add-ons are individually priced

9.Openshot

Openshot is an award-winning open-source video editor for both beginners and more advanced video editors. It’s a cross platform video editor that works on Linux, Mac, and Windows. Openshot features unlimited tracks for backgrounds, powerful editing tools, chroma key tool effects, and other valuable features for video editors. It can be used with a green or blue screen for chroma keying, as well as basic video editing as needed.

Pricing: Free, but accept donations via PayPal

10.Manycam

For live video streaming and a virtual camera, Manycam is the best option. It allows for virtual backgrounds, has a whiteboard feature, and users can also add video effects. It’s not a traditional video editor like some of the other tools mentioned, but better used for making live videos more engaging. Manycam has a lot of great features to make live stream videos more interactive and fun.

Pricing: Starts at $39 per year, up to $99 per year

11.Movavi Video Editor

Movavi Video Editor is a video editing tool for Mac and Windows users that helps them create powerful video content. Movavi features essential editing tools alongside more advanced effects such as chroma keying, green screen video editing, slow motion features, and other tools to help make video content more dynamic.

Pricing: Annual subscriptions start at £115.95. Please note that the pricing is in GBP, so make sure to factor in conversion rates.

12.OBS Studio

OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) is a free and open source software that can be used for video recording and as a live streaming software across many platforms. OBS Studio is a free green screen software with a lot of great features, making it great value. It includes dynamic video editing features, chroma key options, an audio mixer, and a host of tools to make your green screen video look even better.

Pricing: Free

What program is best for green screen?

The best program for green screen video is Wondershare Filmora. It has an easy to use interface, lots of powerful tools to make video content look even better, and it’s easy to upload videos directly and start editing.

What is the best free green screen software to use?

The best free green screen software is Open Broadcaster Software (OBS). It includes options to make editing green screens easier, as well as live streams and other types of video content entirely for free. OBS also provides audio/video mixing options as well to improve sound quality and production value for videos.

What green screen apps do Youtubers use?

YouTubers have a wide range of options available when it comes to using a green screen app. Some of the best green screen apps include:

Camtasia

Wondershare Filmora

Manycam

Openshot