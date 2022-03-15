how to buy cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies are fast making a name for themselves as the new currency of choice in the digital age. Among the touted benefits of cryptocurrencies is that they are un-hackable, offer anonymity meaning guaranteeing privacy; are decentralized meaning there is no interference from government or influence from monetary policy, and most importantly there is a potential for a quick profit. On that latter note for example the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, in a relatively short period of time has made significant gains in value thanks to its popularity among cryptocurrency users. If you’re a newbie to the world of crypto, deciding on how to buy a cryptocurrency or which particular cryptocurrency to buy might be confusing here is our guide to buying cryptocurrencies.

What is the Best Way to Purchase Cryptocurrency?

So you want to buy your first cryptocurrency, but don’t know where and how to start? Buying cryptocurrencies is relatively easy and usually involves three steps:

Researching before buying: It’s important that you get yourself up to speed with the world of cryptocurrency. You will need to do extensive research before investing your money in a cryptocurrency this entails reading reviews and market news in regards to how other cryptocurrencies are fairing. Sometimes a certain coin can get a lot of hype and fizzle out of the market, make sure you look into long terms trends of your particular cryptocurrency. There are thousands of cryptocurrencies in the market and including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and others. Some are universally accepted and can be traded across several cryptocurrency exchanges while others function in niche markets. It is important that you settle on what purpose you want your cryptocurrency.

Get a compatible wallet for your coins: Once you decided on a particular cryptocurrency you will need a digital wallet to store your cryptocurrency in. Essentially wallets are programs where you store your cryptocurrencies that are installed on your computer or mobile phone. While each cryptocurrency needs a different type of wallet, most wallets can store multiple crypto coin types. It is prudent to have a wallet that can accommodate various currencies just in case.

Start buying: Once you have your wallet, you can start buying any listed coin from the various cryptocurrency exchanges. If you’re looking to buy several cryptocurrencies, it is best to choose an exchange that already supports all of your desired coins.

Exactly How to Buy Cryptocurrency

Below is our step-by-step guide on how to start investing in crypto currencies and on how to generate some passive income and some interest with it.

1. Choose Between Crypto Exchanges and Cryptocurrency Brokers

Your journey into crypto currency trading starts with choosing a crypto exchange, payment services, or crypto broker. These act as intermediaries for purchasing cryptocurrencies including cryptocurrency exchanges, payment services, and brokerages. Cryptocurrency exchanges relatively speaking are a convenient option because they offer a wide range of features for users and include the likes of Coinbase, Gemini, and Binance. Essentially they are platforms designed specifically for crypto trading offering lower fess, advanced analytics, and tools.

2. Choose a Platform

The best cryptocurrency exchanges are specifically designed for crypto trading we advise you use a crypto platform. Look for one a platform that comes with robust security features; offers easy sign-up and management of your account(s), lets you manage several cryptocurrencies, and also allows you to trade across cryptocurrencies.

3. Create a Cryptocurrency Exchange Account

Though most cryptocurrency markets’ setup is similar, there is a general registration process that tends to be rather similar at each crypto trading platform. TO create an account you will need to first sign up you requiring you to provide some personal information like your name, driver’s license and an email address. The exchange will then send you an email to confirm that you are in control of the associated address. Then you will need to add a payment method that could be a bank account or a credit/debit card that can be used as a mechanism for deposits and withdrawals for your crypto account.

4. Deposit Money into Your New Account

After opening an account for you to buy a cryptocurrency, you’ll need to make sure you have funds in your account. You will need to deposit money into your crypto account by linking your bank account, authorizing a wire transfer, or even making a payment through your debit or credit card.

5. Purchase Your Cryptocurrency

Once you have sufficient funds in your crypto account then you can go on to purchase Bitcoin Dogecoin, Ethereum, or any other crypto.

6. Decide How You Will Store and Research Crypto Wallets

As part of your cryptocurrency purchase you willneed a digital wallet to store your crypto currencies. Crypto currencies generally come two forms:

Cold Wallet: this is a physical, hardware-wallet for storing cryptocurrency that isn’t connected to the internet. This type of wallet offers an additional tier of protection as it is more difficult to hack than an internet-connected wallet.

Hot Wallet: This is a software-based digital wallet that is connected to the internet and often comes in the form of an application.

7. Manage Your Cryptocurrency Investment

Once you have your crypto funds in your wallet you can then go about the business of managing your Crypto assets. This entails speculating on the cryptocurrency market like selling bitcoin, buying and selling NFTs, or using your cryptocurrency to buy products and services.

More Ways to Purchase Crypto

Additional ways to make purchase crypto include:

Cryptocurrency ATMs: Cryptocurrency ATMs let you convert your cash to cryptos. With them, users can insert cash into a machine and use it to purchase cryptocurrencies and have it transferred into their online cryptocurrency wallets.

Peer to Peer exchanges: P2P cryptocurrency exchanges allow individuals to buy and sell digital currency without a third party, such as a bank. The peer-to-peer exchange works through a network of computers with programs that approve cryptocurrency trade to prevent duplicating transactions.

Cryptocurrency broker: A cryptocurrency broker is a firm or an individual that acts as an intermediary between the cryptocurrency markets to facilitate buying and selling of cryptocurrencies they often charge higher fees compared to crypto apps.

Payment services: Another option is to buy your cryptocurrencies is through payment services such as PayPal though continent payment services offer a limited selection of crypt coins and trading tools.

Buying Cryptocurrency Tips

To succeed in your endeavor in cryptocurrency investments here are some tips:

Manage risks: never invest any amount in cryptocurrency that you can’t afford to lose. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and extremely risky, even the more established ones. And always remember to not share your wallet’s private key with anyone.

Research before investing: look at reviews and trends of cryptocurrencies and what issues users face with them. Always be cautious and make purchases only when you are certain of the information.

Strategize your crypto trading: When investing in cryptocurrencies you will need to take a critical look into your investment and have a strategy. Especially when selecting your crypto exchange and investments make sure that they are vetted and not to be tricked by the hype. See how many users does it have? What solutions does it offer? Is it insured?

Diversify your crypto portfolio: trends indicate that it doesn’t pay to have too much invested in one single cryptocurrency. Like the age-old adage ‘don’t put all your eggs in one basket’ it is wise to spread your money out among different digital currencies.

Is it easy to buy and sell cryptocurrency?

If they already have a digital wallet set up, the process is relatively easy. You have a good selection of platforms or venues where you can trade in cryptocurrencies most exchanges offer tutorials, analytics, and support. For additional insights check out our article on how to accept crypto payments.

What is the cheapest way to buy crypto?

Besides buying cryptocurrencies, some exchanges offer free crypto rewards upon signing on to their platform. You can also get here are several ways to get cryptocurrencies for free through rewards from purchases; charging your services in cryptocurrencies; crypto mining; completing surveys and being an affiliate marketer.

Is cryptocurrency a good investment?

Due to the fact that cryptocurrencies are relatively new a certain amount of risk is involved. However, despite the risks crypto assets on occasion have proved to be extremely profitable. Cryptocurrency can be a good investment if you want to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on the potential of the new digital economy. If you want to know more about crypto and taxes read our article do you have to pay taxes on cryptocurrency?