How to Retain Your Employees in the New World of Work

How do you compete in a post COVID world where retaining employees are everything, but you still struggle to keep your teams together? How to you run your small business so your team wants to stay at your company?

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Keith Ferrazzi is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, speaker, entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist who helps executive teams harness “Radical Adaptability and Co-Elevation” to transform enterprises in an unpredictable work world. As Founder and Chairman of Ferrazzi Greenlight and its Go Forward to Work applied research institute, he works with top organizations to maximize team performance and achieve transformative outcomes. He formerly served as CMO and Head of Sales at Deloitte and Starwood Hotels. His new book is called “Competing in the New World of Work”.

Keith says that this is not the “Great Resignation” but the “Great Exploration” for your team members to see if they want to stay with your company go to another business or switch careers.

We discussed:

How to “co-elevate” team interdependence so everyone is committed to each other’s success from the start. How to make strategic decisions inclusive so everyone feels a part of them. How to “team out” and reach beyond team boundaries to co-create solutions with outsiders. How to achieve extraordinary goals by leading through agile sprints. How to share accountability for team resilience and diagnose stressors with empathy, energy-level check-ins and “candor breaks”. How to develop active foresight to help teams “see around corners”. How to reinvent your business model by experimenting with “exponential technologies”. How to design the optimal workforce using”6 Decision Dials” to determine if tasks should be done remotely or in person, and by whom.

Listen to the entire interview on how to retain your team on The Small Business Radio Show.