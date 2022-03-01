IHOP Giving Away Free Pancakes on National Pancake Day

Today is National Pancake Day, and IHOP is celebrating by giving away a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. At the same time, it is helping fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services at local children’s hospitals.

National Pancake Day

International House of Pancakes is going to welcome customers back to dining rooms on March 1, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate National Pancake Day. This is welcomed news for all restaurants as cities and states across the country continue to remove COVID-19 related mandates.

The drive to raise money for local healthcare charities started on February 1 and it will end on March 1 to coincide with National Pancake Day. Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP, said “Our Month of Giving event has an important purpose as every dollar raised during IHOP’s National Pancake Day campaign stays local and supports the nearest children’s hospital associated with the charity partners.”

Since IHOP started its National Pancake Day fundraising efforts, it has raised more than $30 million for several charities across the country. This includes Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and other local charities.

During the month, IHOP encouraged its guest to donate in restaurants on-check by rounding up to the nearest dollar with the change going to the charity. Customers could also purchase wall tags in restaurants for a $1 donation, or by adding a donation while ordering online via ihop.com.

Celebrating National Days to Promote Your Small Business

From National Pancake Day to Cheese Lovers Day, Margarita Day, or Insurance Awareness Day there are many days a small business can take advantage of to market its brand. And your business doesn’t have to be in the industry the day is celebrating.

The goal is to make your community aware of your business with each celebration. If anything, customers will know you for a business that likes to celebrate all these days. And who doesn’t love a good celebration, even if it is High Five Day.

There are many occasions to celebrate, so take a look at the national days calendar for 2022 and start celebrating the many days left in 2022.