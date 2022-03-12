Kroger Supports Black-Owned Businesses in Ohio, Plus More Small Business Grants

Kroger is supporting Black-owned businesses in its home state of Ohio through its Changemaker grant program. Their funding directly supports organizations that provide essential services to entrepreneurs in the state. And at least one of the organizations is launching a grant program of its own to directly fund diverse businesses in the Cincinnati area. Read about these small business grant programs and more opportunities throughout Ohio and the rest of the country below.

The Racial Equity Fund Changemaker Grant from Kroger

Kroger is funding a series of grant programs and organizations aimed at supporting Black-owned businesses in Ohio. The company’s Racial Equity Fund offers support through its Changemaker Grant Program. This round of funding includes grants to The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, and FundNOIRE. Each of these programs then provides funding, education, and opportunities to black entrepreneurs throughout the state.

FundNoire

FundNoire is one of the Ohio programs supported by Kroger’s latest round of funding. This program features a $1.5 million fund for Black small business owners in the Cincinnati area. Founded by local entrepreneur Rico Grant, the organization is expected to support dozens of startups and early-stage companies throughout the area.

More Small Business Grants in Ohio and Throughout the U.S.

Columbus Recovery Grant

The Columbus-Franklin County Small Business Recovery Fund supports small businesses affected by the pandemic. The program offers $8 million, focusing on companies owned by minorities, women, and veterans. Funds can be used to maintain safe working conditions, hire new employees, or take advantage of new growth opportunities. Self-employed individuals can apply for $5,000 grants, employers can apply for $10,000 grants, and those who have lost employees can apply for even more funding to re-hire. The current round is closed. But the program will accept future applications between April 11 and 25.

Greensville County COVID-19 ARPA Grant

Greensville County, Virginia is allocating $50,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to a small business grant program. County businesses with 25 or fewer employees and no affiliation with national brands can apply. Grants are meant to cover expenses or lost revenue related to the pandemic, not including payroll. The amount of each grant will be determined based on need and number of employees, up to $7,500. Applications will be accepted until funds run out.

Beverly ARPA Small Business Grants

Beverly, Massachusetts recently extended the deadline of its small business grant program. The city expects to allocate at least $1 million of its $12.6 American Rescue Plan Act funds to the program. And businesses can apply for grants of up to $50,000. The program focuses specifically on industries that were hit hard during the pandemic, including hospitality, tourism, arts, entertainment, recreation, retail, and child care. The new deadline to apply is March 16 at 5 p.m.

Nebraska Small Business Emergency Grants

Nebraska lawmakers approved a measure that would provide emergency small business grants throughout the state. Inspired by COVID recovery grants, the program would support businesses hit by natural disasters, pandemics, or any emergency beyond their control. This was a preliminary vote. So no details about the program are yet available. And the program won’t officially be funded until next year. However, the initial measure included $20 million for the program. So that is likely what business groups in the state are pushing for.