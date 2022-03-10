The Latest Android Smartwatches for Small Business Owners

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Gone are the days when fitness tracking was only a preserve of the athletes. Today, small business owners, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts can all take advantage of most of the activity-tracking functions presented by smartwatch technology. If you are an Android phone user, you need to get an Android smartwatch, but even so, not all Android smartwatches are made the same. Some are designed to make the ultimate fashion statement while others are sophisticated fitness trackers. A few of these smartwatches even support LTE, so you can communicate from your wrist untethered from your smartphone. These smartwatches will also greatly vary in price and style. We have done our homework and rounded up some of the best Android smartwatches at Amazon. Here are our top picks.

Best Android Smartwatches

Garmin Fenix 7X

Top Pick: Meet any fitness challenge with the rugged Garmin Fenix 7X. This has to be one of the most efficient smartwatches out there. It uses a built-in LED flashlight to keep you going after dark and utilizes solar power to extend battery life that powers sports apps, training features, and wellness monitoring sensors. This watch also allows you to navigate the outdoors with higher positioning accuracy thanks to the new multi-band frequency and GNSS network support (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo). It also comes with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and preloaded TopoActive maps that ensure you get the freedom you need for your adventures.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, Larger Adventure smartwatch

Fitbit Versa 2

Runner Up: Meet the Versa 2, the smartwatch that packs the firepower that Fitbit has become popular for. It comes with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to set bedtime reminders, create alarms or check the weather. Its versatile design also means you can easily rock this watch to the gym and later to the office, however you prefer. The Versa 2 also allows you to track workouts in real-time with 20 plus goal-based exercise modes. This watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters so you can easily track your swimming progress. The robust sleep tracker will keep you updated on your sleep quality so you can make adjustments for better sleep. The larger display means you can always get your stats with a quick glance.

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini

Best Value: Despite its affordable pricing, the Amazfit GTS 2 packs some of the most advanced features that you need in a smartwatch. It comes with built-in Amazon Alexa and integrated GPS that offers precise tracking of steps, distance traveled, and calories burned. The GTS 2 also comes with 70 plus sports modes and 5 ATM water-resistance so you can comfortably wear it while swimming. A powerful 220mAh battery will keep you going for up to 2 weeks on a single charge. This smartwatch works seamlessly with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and higher smartphones.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch GPS Fitness Tracker for Men Women

Garmin Venu 2

Get in tune with your body and mind with the Garmin Venu 2. This GPS smartwatch features a bright AMOLED display and comes with extensive health monitoring features including sleep and stress tracking, fitness age, body battery energy levels, and a general health snapshot that will better help you understand what’s going on inside your body. The Venu 2 can store up to 650 songs so you can feed your soul with your favorite music as you go about your day.

Garmin Venu 2, GPS SmartwatchGarmin Venu 2, GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring and Fitness Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Push your fitness to the next level with the Galaxy Watch 4. This watch draws on some classic features such as a rotating bezel. It also features ambitious workout sessions tracking a huge range of activities walking, swimming, leg curls, aerobics, weights, running, squats, stretches, ellipticals, and more. The Watch 4 also comes with advanced sleep-tracking and besides keeping your sleep score, this watch will also track your blood pressure and oxygen levels.

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch

Michael Kors Access Gen 5 Bradshaw Smartwatch

Running the most advanced technology, the beautiful Michael Kors Access Gen 5 smartwatch focuses on a better overall performance. With the Bradshaw 2, you can now play music directly from your smartwatch, get sound alerts for notifications, and talk with your Google Assistant. This watch also has countless faces so you can change your watch face as often as you want. Measure your cardio fitness levels with the VO2 Max, set your sleep goals, track your sleep quality, and see real-time data for calories, steps, distance, heart rate, and pace.

Michael Kors Access Gen 5 Bradshaw Smartwatch, Powered with Wear OS by Google with Speaker

Amazfit GTS 2 Smart Watch

While not as costly as some of its peers, the GTS 2 is a great watch. It comes with Amazon Alexa built-in so you can use your voice to control your smart devices, set alarms, and check the weather. You can also answer calls right from your smartwatch by connecting it to your phone via Bluetooth. This smartwatch also features 90 built-in sports modes and is waterproof to a depth of up to 50 meters. A powerful 246mah battery will keep you tracking for almost a week of typical use.

Amazfit GTS 2 Smart Watch for Android iPhone, Bluetooth Phone Calls, Alexa GPS Built-in

What to Look for When Buying Android Smartwatches

Finding the best Android smartwatch can be a daunting task especially since there are tons in the market with dozens of features. Here are a few things that can help you see through the bells and whistles.

Compatibility: Make sure your smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone. For example, iPhones will only work with Apple Watches and the same applies for Android smartwatches. A couple of watches will however work with a variety of operating systems.

This is a bit subjective but very important. Think about the features that you really need. Is it sleep tracking, blood pressure, or oxygen tracking? GPS? Calorie count? What are some of the features that you really need? Make sure your Android smartwatch offers your preferred features. App Selection: There are lots of apps available for both Android smartwatch for men and Android smartwatch for women. You can find sports apps, WhatsApp, and Uber apps that are customized for smartwatches. Make sure your preferred smartwatch offers support for the apps that you use most.

There are lots of apps available for both Android smartwatch for men and Android smartwatch for women. You can find sports apps, WhatsApp, and Uber apps that are customized for smartwatches. Make sure your preferred smartwatch offers support for the apps that you use most. Build: A good Android smartwatch ought to be hardy. It needs to put up with a variety of uses including swimming. Make sure your watch can at least stay waterproof underwater up to 50 meters.

