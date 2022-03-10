The Latest Florida Small Business Grant Opportunities

Florida is one of the top states for small businesses. There are several major metropolitan areas with busy business districts. And it’s also a popular spot for home-based businesses and startups. There are Florida small business grant opportunities to support a huge variety of companies.

The Latest Florida Small Business Grants

Here are some options for Florida businesses to consider.

SEE MORE: Small Business Grants

Florida High Tech Corridor Research Grants

Florida High Tech Corridor Grants support tech research and development projects through funding and university partnerships. Amounts vary from about $10,000 to $150,000, depending on the project scope. High tech startups and early-stage companies planning innovative projects are welcome to apply throughout the year.

Enterprise Florida Virtual Business Matchmaking Grants

Enterprise Florida offers Virtual Business Matchmaking grants for companies interested in expanding overseas. Small and medium sized companies that do not want to travel to set up an export program can participate in the program. The program includes virtual introductions with pre-screened overseas partners and distributors via teleconference or videoconference. The program also includes a grant that covers the full cost of matchmaker service, whether it is provided by EFI or U.S. Commercial. Funding can be up to $2,500. Companies are welcome to apply year round; but grants must be approved before the first day of virtual matchmaking appointments.

Florida Target Sector Trade Show

Enterprise Florida also offers grants for companies interested in expanding through international trade shows. Small and medium-sized manufacturers and professional services providers are eligible. The grant can cover up to 75 percent of trade show booth costs at any event in which EFI participates or those run by partner organizations like Reed Exhibitions, Kallman Worldwide, and Messe Frankfurt. The maximum amount is $7,500. And grants must be approved before the event begins.

Florida Export Marketing Plan Grants

Enterprise Florida, the Florida SBDC Network, and U.S. Commercial Service provide help with small business export marketing plans. And eligible businesses can apply for grants to cover nearly all the costs associated with this service. Specifically, grants can cover $4,500 of this $5,000 service. Manufacturers and service providers interested in exporting can apply to get a customized view of overseas growth strategies.

Prospera Small Business Grants

Prospera provides grants to cover professional business development services for Hispanic-owned businesses. Prospera determines grant amounts based on individual needs and opportunities. The organization vets service providers to ensure clients receive quality assistance. Eligible services include accounting, legal, business planning, and marketing. Prospera provides grant funding on an as-needed basis. Clients can work with a representative directly to discuss opportunities.

Orlando Business Assistance Program

Orlando’s Business Assistance Program provides matching grants that encourage small businesses to locate or expand in Orlando. Funds can assist with development fees, permitting, or other costs associated with relocation. The city’s Economic Development Department administers grants and determines applicant eligibility. Businesses must pay half the related costs, up to $20,000.

Miami Mom and Pop Small Business Grants

Miami’s Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program offers grants for independent businesses looking to grow. Grants can be used for various expenses, including equipment, supplies, insurance, marketing, or minor renovations. To qualify, businesses must be located in specific districts and not be part of national chains. Both commercial spaces and home-based businesses can apply, as long as a physical address is provided.