If you run a small business in Pennsylvania, there are several grant opportunities that may help your operations. The commonwealth, local governments, and nonprofit organizations provide funding opportunities for various types of businesses.

The Latest Pennsylvania Small Business Grants

Here are some small business grant opportunities for Pennsylvania entrepreneurs.

Small Business Advantage Grant

Pennsylvania’s Small Business Advantage Grant program offers funding for improvements that make companies more energy efficient. To qualify, businesses must have 100 or fewer full-time employees. And the improvements must save companies at least $500 and 25 percent annually in energy consumption or pollution prevention. Grant applications are considered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Clean Energy Workforce Development Grant

The Clean Energy Workforce Development Grant provides $2,500,000 to support businesses and job creation in the clean energy sector. The state sees the industry as an opportunity for massive job growth, innovation, and environmental improvement. The program will award up to $500,000 to five organizations in the industry to support growth and training programs. The deadline to apply is March 14.

Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program

Originally established in 1992, the AFIG Program aims to promote energy security and new alternative fuel markets in the state. Businesses and organizations planning projects that involve alternative fuels, alternative fuel vehicles, and technology surrounding this industry can apply for these grants. The 2021 funding round has closed. But a new round is expected to open in spring 2022.

Philadelphia Empowerment Zone Grants

Philadelphia Empowerment Zone grants provide funding to businesses in targeted areas. The city originally established this program with federal backing in 1994. Though the federal designation no longer exists, the city still provides a Neighborhood Funding Stream to businesses in underserved areas. Grants are available for businesses and economic development projects in the American Street, North Central, and West Philadelphia neighborhoods. Each neighborhood has specific improvement projects that are eligible for funding. The city’s Department of commerce manages the various grant opportunities.

Philadelphia Storefront Improvement Program

Philadelphia offers grant funding for eligible storefront improvements like exterior painting, windows and doors, lighting, and signage. The reimbursement program may cover up to 50 percent of the cost of these projects, with a maximum of $10,000 for each property. Commercial developments with multiple businesses may apply for up to $15,000. This is an ongoing program. And the city provides counselors to help with the application project. Businesses must have written approval to receive funding before starting new projects.

Pittsburgh Avenues of Hope Storefront Facade Grant Program

Avenues of Hope provides $12,000 in grant funding for commercial building facade improvements. There are specific neighborhoods that are eligible for these grants. And businesses must invest at least 10 percent of the project cost. Funds are distributed quarterly, with the next deadline falling on July 31.

Schools-to-Work Program Grants

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry is offering $2,500,000 in funding businesses that create workforce development opportunities for students. Applicants must offer apprenticeships or similar opportunities and partner with at least one school in the commonwealth. March 15 is the application deadline for this round of funding.

Very Small Meat Processor Grants

The Very Small Meat Processor Federal Inspection Reimbursement grant program is designed to help new and early stage food businesses. The reimbursement grant may cover a portion of the costs of meeting federal inspection and certification requirements. The program is open to all new and early-stage meat processing businesses throughout the commonwealth. And the maximum grant amount is $50,000, or no more than 50 percent of an eligible inspection or equipment-related expense.