10 Tips for Making the Most of Social Media Platforms and Tools

There’s an ever-growing list of social media platforms and tools that businesses can use for marketing. But signing up for accounts is just the beginning. You also need to be able to make the most of the tools and features available to you. Read tips from members of the online small business community below.

Learn What Twitter Users Want from Your Content

Twitter can be a bit perplexing for some brands. You may not know exactly how to engage with followers using limited characters and media. So it helps to look at research about what people expect on the platform. This Social Media Today post by Andrew Hutchinson includes research straight from Twitter.

Convert Instagram Followers into Paying Customers

An active social media following can be an asset – but only if you’re able to actually convert them into customers. A few extra steps can help you close sales once you build a following. Learn more in this Startup Bonsai post by Christopher Benitez. Then visit the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Boost Your Twitter Engagement

Twitter is an ideal spot for quick conversations and responding to customer service inquiries. But many brands struggle to foster a consistently high level of engagement. For more on this topic, read this Social Media HQ by Christian Zilles.

Consider Using Facebook Video Ads

Facebook offers a variety of ad styles to connect businesses with customers. Video ads can be especially powerful for communicating a message. This Sprout Social post by Chloe West includes a guide to Facebook video ads for small businesses.

Use Social Media for Workplace Marketing

Social media isn’t just for communicating with customers. It can also be an effective method for workplace communication. Learn how to spread messages to employees on social media in this Pixel Productions post by Karen Anthony.

Save Time Publishing New Social Media Content

With so many social platforms and post types, posting on social media can take quite a bit of time. However, there are tools available to make posting more efficient. Lyn Wildwood reviews one option in this Blogging Wizard post.

Use These Social Media Tools for Freelance Content Writers

Social media is ideal for content writers looking to promote their services. But some platforms and tools are better suited for this niche than others. Elijah Shoesmith compares two social media tools for freelance content creators in this Inspire to Thrive post.

Learn the Hottest Marketing Trends of 2022

Social media is definitely a major part of the marketing landscape in 2022. But it’s not the only trend that marketers should focus on this year. Rizza DC goes over 12 trends for this year. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Run Social Media Contests Using These Giveaway Apps

Giveaways can increase engagement and help you reach more people on social media. However, organizing all the entries can be a challenge. In this post, Adam Connell lists several apps available to help you run successful social giveaways.

Master the Art of Marketing Yourself

Social media isn’t just about marketing your business. It can also help you position yourself as an expert in your industry, which may open more opportunities in the future. Marty Zwilling of Startup Professionals Musings shares tips for marketing yourself in this post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.