The Most Popular and Best Selling NFT Collections This Week

While cryptocurrencies have been going down dramatically over the past month, NFTs are still chugging along. Granted it is not at the same pace that delivered almost $5 billion in January of 2022, but the market doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Most Popular and Best Selling NFTs of the Last Week – March 04, 2022

These are the top collections over the last 7 days according to NonFungible.

1. CryptoPunks

Last 7 days: $37,013,216

Number of Sales: 57

Highest Price: $606,676

All Time: $2,074,561

10,000 unique collectible characters with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain. The project that inspired the modern CryptoArt movement. Inspiration for the Ethereum ERC-721 standard that powers most digital art and collectibles.

2. Bored Ape Yacht Club

Last 7 days: $36,822,967

Number of Sales: 467

Highest Price: $874,829

All Time: $2,557,914

BAYC is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs—unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Ape doubles as your Yacht Club membership card and grants access to members-only benefits.

3. Doodles

Last 7 days: $6,809,293

Number of Sales: 211

Highest Price: $108,288

All Time: $287,005,855

Doodles come in a joyful range of colors, traits, and sizes with a collection size of 10,000. Doodles are a funky bunch that like to role play or transmogrify themselves into delicious treats. Some are not Doodle-sapiens at all! Holding a Doodle allows you to participate in coordinating the Doodles Community Treasury.

4. Cool Cats

Last 7 days: $3,822,838

Number of Sales: 167

Highest Price: $64,952

All Time: $266,677,579

Cool Cats are a collection of programmatically, randomly generated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The 1st generation consists of 10,000 randomly assembled cats from over 300k total options. Cool Cats that have a variety of outfits, faces and colors – all cats are cool, but completed outfit cats are the coolest.

5. CyberKongz

Last 7 days: $2,196,606

Number of Sales: 266

Highest Price: $243,553

All Time: $279,386,689

Welcome to an alternate reality, where evolution took a different route and weird apes roam the earth. Some appear normal. Some look weird. And some are just cool! A few CyberKongz are super rare and even animated! Maybe some of them look familiar!

6. FLUF World

Last 7 days: $1,416,626

Number of Sales: 223

Highest Price: $35,002

All Time: $131,019,914

FLUFs have been programmatically generated from 270 attributes across 14 categories to be entirely unique by at least three degrees of separation. This also excludes their expression, dance, scene, and soundtrack. FLUFs are stored as ERC721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

7. DeadFellaz

Last 7 days: $1,385,862

Number of Sales: 207

Highest Price: $14,588

All Time: $73,611,962

Each unique Deadfella is randomly generated from a combination of over 400 individually drawn traits, including over 50 different outfits. Deadfellaz each have different eyes, noses, mouths, heads, and bodies – with no traits explicitly gendered to allow all genders to find representation.

8. VeeFriends

Last 7 days: $1,135,566

Number of Sales: 32

Highest Price: $331,069

All Time: $182,518216

10,255 token NFT project consisting of 9400 admission tokens, 555 gift goats, and 300 access tokens; including many one-of-ones. The main ambition of this project is to create meaningful intellectual property and create an extraordinary community.

9. Meebits

Last 7 days: $582,809

Number of Sales: 81

Highest Price: $55,495

All Time: $344,023,967

Meebits comes from the creators of CryptoPunks. The next-gen “OG”, 3D voxel avatars ready for any metaverse applications. Building upon the success of CryptoPunks and Autoglyphs to supply provably scarce and fairly distributed 3D character avatars.

10. Lazy Lions

Last 7 days: $572,042

Number of Sales: 158

Highest Price: $22,622

All Time: $84,994,112

Lazy Lions is a limited collection of unique, programmatically generated NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. Each Lazy Lion is unique – just like you and programmatically generated from over 160 possible traits, including clothing, mane, expression, and more.

