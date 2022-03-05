The Most Popular and Best Selling NFT Collections This Week

While cryptocurrencies have been going down dramatically over the past month, NFTs are still chugging along. Granted it is not at the same pace that delivered almost $5 billion in January of 2022, but the market doesn’t seem to be slowing down.
Most Popular and Best Selling NFTs of the Last Week – March 04, 2022
These are the top collections over the last 7 days according to NonFungible.
1. CryptoPunks
- Last 7 days: $37,013,216
- Number of Sales: 57
- Highest Price: $606,676
- All Time: $2,074,561
10,000 unique collectible characters with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain. The project that inspired the modern CryptoArt movement. Inspiration for the Ethereum ERC-721 standard that powers most digital art and collectibles.
2. Bored Ape Yacht Club
- Last 7 days: $36,822,967
- Number of Sales: 467
- Highest Price: $874,829
- All Time: $2,557,914
BAYC is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs—unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Ape doubles as your Yacht Club membership card and grants access to members-only benefits.
3. Doodles
- Last 7 days: $6,809,293
- Number of Sales: 211
- Highest Price: $108,288
- All Time: $287,005,855
Doodles come in a joyful range of colors, traits, and sizes with a collection size of 10,000. Doodles are a funky bunch that like to role play or transmogrify themselves into delicious treats. Some are not Doodle-sapiens at all! Holding a Doodle allows you to participate in coordinating the Doodles Community Treasury.
4. Cool Cats
- Last 7 days: $3,822,838
- Number of Sales: 167
- Highest Price: $64,952
- All Time: $266,677,579
Cool Cats are a collection of programmatically, randomly generated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The 1st generation consists of 10,000 randomly assembled cats from over 300k total options. Cool Cats that have a variety of outfits, faces and colors – all cats are cool, but completed outfit cats are the coolest.
5. CyberKongz
- Last 7 days: $2,196,606
- Number of Sales: 266
- Highest Price: $243,553
- All Time: $279,386,689
Welcome to an alternate reality, where evolution took a different route and weird apes roam the earth. Some appear normal. Some look weird. And some are just cool! A few CyberKongz are super rare and even animated! Maybe some of them look familiar!
6. FLUF World
- Last 7 days: $1,416,626
- Number of Sales: 223
- Highest Price: $35,002
- All Time: $131,019,914
FLUFs have been programmatically generated from 270 attributes across 14 categories to be entirely unique by at least three degrees of separation. This also excludes their expression, dance, scene, and soundtrack. FLUFs are stored as ERC721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.
7. DeadFellaz
- Last 7 days: $1,385,862
- Number of Sales: 207
- Highest Price: $14,588
- All Time: $73,611,962
Each unique Deadfella is randomly generated from a combination of over 400 individually drawn traits, including over 50 different outfits. Deadfellaz each have different eyes, noses, mouths, heads, and bodies – with no traits explicitly gendered to allow all genders to find representation.
8. VeeFriends
- Last 7 days: $1,135,566
- Number of Sales: 32
- Highest Price: $331,069
- All Time: $182,518216
10,255 token NFT project consisting of 9400 admission tokens, 555 gift goats, and 300 access tokens; including many one-of-ones. The main ambition of this project is to create meaningful intellectual property and create an extraordinary community.
9. Meebits
- Last 7 days: $582,809
- Number of Sales: 81
- Highest Price: $55,495
- All Time: $344,023,967
Meebits comes from the creators of CryptoPunks. The next-gen “OG”, 3D voxel avatars ready for any metaverse applications. Building upon the success of CryptoPunks and Autoglyphs to supply provably scarce and fairly distributed 3D character avatars.
10. Lazy Lions
- Last 7 days: $572,042
- Number of Sales: 158
- Highest Price: $22,622
- All Time: $84,994,112
Lazy Lions is a limited collection of unique, programmatically generated NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. Each Lazy Lion is unique – just like you and programmatically generated from over 160 possible traits, including clothing, mane, expression, and more.
