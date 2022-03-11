The Most Popular and Best Selling NFT Collections This Week

In this week’s round-up of the most popular and best-selling NFT collections, we look at the overall market as well as a different platform. Rarible is one of the largest marketplaces in the NFT space and knowing about the top collections on this and all platforms can be an indicator of coming trends.

Top 10 Collections Over the Last 7 Days on Rarible

CyberBrokers BoredApeYachtClub CloneX MutantApeYachtClub Dippies Invisible Friends Dour Darcels Azuki Meebits VeeFriends

Most Popular and Best Selling NFTs of the Last Week – March 11, 2022

According to NonFungible, these are the top collections in the past 7 days:

1. Bored Ape Yacht Club

Last 7 days: $33,471,107

Number of Sales: 497

Highest Price: $637,000

All Time: $2,584,902,156

BAYC is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs—unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Ape doubles as your Yacht Club membership card and grants access to members-only benefits.

2. CryptoPunks

Last 7 days: $8,598,395

Number of Sales: 48

Highest Price: $291,000

All Time: $2,108,772,176

10,000 unique collectible characters with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain. The project that inspired the modern CryptoArt movement. Inspiration for the Ethereum ERC-721 standard that powers most digital art and collectibles.

3. The Sandbox

Last 7 days: $7,603,532

Number of Sales: 851

Highest Price: $25,000

All Time: $442,736,029

The Sandbox is a community-driven UGC-voxel platform where users own their LAND and host their creative magic. Users may buy, sell, and trade their voxel creations on secondary markets and truly become a part of this user-built world where everything you see is built by and for the community.

4. VeeFriends

Last 7 days: $6,386,018

Number of Sales: 147

Highest Price: $129,000

All Time: $188,392,285

10,255 token NFT project consisting of 9400 admission tokens, 555 gift goats, and 300 access tokens; including many one-of-ones. The main ambition of this project is to create meaningful intellectual property and create an extraordinary community.

5. Doodles

Last 7 days: $3,887,129

Number of Sales: 159

Highest Price: $78,000

All Time: $290,211,109

Doodles come in a joyful range of colors, traits, and sizes with a collection size of 10,000. Doodles are a funky bunch that like to role play or transmogrify themselves into delicious treats. Some are not Doodle-sapiens at all! Holding a Doodle allows you to participate in coordinating the Doodles Community Treasury.

6. Cool Cats

Last 7 days: $2,784,633

Number of Sales: 132

Highest Price: $69,000

All Time: $268,693,111

Cool Cats are a collection of programmatically, randomly generated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The 1st generation consists of 10,000 randomly assembled cats from over 300k total options. Cool Cats that have a variety of outfits, faces and colors – all cats are cool, but completed outfit cats are the coolest.

7. Decentraland

Last 7 days: $2,748,808

Number of Sales: 504

Highest Price: $710,000

All Time: $200,532,647

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. LAND in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive experiences such as games.

8. Art Blocks

Last 7 days: $2,281,597

Number of Sales: 1308

Highest Price: $293,930

All Time: $1,404,437,687

Storefront for genuinely programmable and on-demand generative artwork that is stored directly on the Ethereum blockchain. Pick your style and mint! Each piece is randomly generated by an algorithm defined by the artist, there are endless possibilities to what your unique generation could look like.

9. CyberKongz

Last 7 days: $1,815,639

Number of Sales: 216

Highest Price: $174,000

All Time: $280,458,133

Welcome to an alternate reality, where evolution took a different route and weird apes roam the earth. Some appear normal. Some look weird. And some are just cool! A few CyberKongz are super rare and even animated! Maybe some of them look familiar!

10. SuperRare

Last 7 days: $1,424,977

Number of Sales: 81

Highest Price: $446

All Time: $242,437,417

SuperRare makes it easy to create, sell, and collect rare digital art by artists around the world. Our smart contract platform allows artists to release limited-edition digital artwork tracked on the blockchain, making the art rare, verified and collectible. Artists are provided with a new revenue stream, helping to fund new creative projects.

