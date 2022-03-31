For business owners and entrepreneurs on the market for a new phone that doesn’t break the bank, then may be be pleased to learn that Apple has released a new budget-friendly iPhone SE.

Apple Releases a New Budget-Friendly iPhone SE

Starting at $429 or from $17.87 a month on a 24-month contract, the new iPhone SE could be the perfect phone for business owners on tight budgets.

With the cost of energy, fuel and many products rising, purchasing an affordable phone that promises the quality we have come to expect from iPhone, the new SE could be a good option for entrepreneurs or small business owners who don’t want to be burdened with the expense of a high-end phone.

Features that are Suitable for Business Users

Asides being an affordable option of iPhone for business users, the new SE boasts many features that make it a suitable model for entrepreneurs and business owners. This includes an improved battery life, better durability, a new camera system that contains advanced features, including Deep Fusion, Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4.

In today’s fast-paced digital world, businesses simply can’t be left waiting for important information to download and upload on their devices. Having access to fast downloads and uploads is another desirable trait for business owners, something which the new iPhone SE provides.

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, commented on the features that would make the new model a sensible choice for business users. “With 5G, iPhone SE gives users faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, real-time interactivity in apps, and much more. Delivering the latest generation of technology and performance at this price is something only Apple can do,” Drance said.

New Camera Experience

Taking quality snaps in an instance to use for marketing purposes is synonymous with modern business practices and success. Put simply, the better the photos, the more desirable products will seem.

Featuring an all-new camera system powered by A15 Bionic, with a 12-megaixel with ƒ/1.8 aperture wide camera, the new SE offers computational photography benefits that will help businesses and entrepreneurs showcase their products with maximum impact.

Learn more about the iPhone SE spec and benefits on the Apple website.