21 Resin Crafts to Sell

Epoxy resin is a polymer that can easily be poured or molded into various shapes. This makes it an incredibly versatile material for making tons of cool things. If you’re interested in small craft business ideas or earning extra money on the side, making resin crafts to sell may provide the perfect opportunity.

What are Resin Crafts?

Resin crafting includes any project that is made with epoxy resin. You generally pour resin into a mold and allow it to harden. But some resin projects involve extra steps like inserting photos, dye, or decorative elements.

21 Resin Craft Ideas

Because epoxy resin is so versatile, there’s a nearly endless list of resin craft ideas to sell. The following list includes some of the best-selling resin crafts to consider.

1. Epoxy Resin Jewelry

Resin bracelets, resin earrings, and necklace charms are all popular handmade crafts. You can craft small charms and string them together or add other elements like beads, dye, or glitter to make pieces stand out.

2. DIY Resin Coasters

Resin coasters can fit in nearly any home, and are durable enough to protect furniture. From marbled resin wood coasters to ocean inspired resin coasters, the style options are nearly endless.

3. Mosaic Resin Tray

Create a DIY resin tray by adding small tiles or colorful pieces to a mold and then filling the rest in with clear resin.

4. Resin Bookmarks

For those looking for smaller resin ideas, use a thin, flat mold to create solid bookmarks. Add acrylic paint, book pages, or glitter to decorate each one.

5. Epoxy Resin Coffee Table

If you want a larger project, start with a blank tabletop, add decorative elements like glass tiles, and fill in the rest with epoxy resin for a durable finish.

6. Resin Wall Art

Resin adds a unique finish to various wall art. Create a painting or lay out several photos in a frame mold. Then fill in resin to create a solid, clear layer over the top.

7. Pressed Flowers

Resin is the perfect medium for displaying pressed flowers. Add the petals and leaves to a frame or mold. Then allow the clear resin to hold them in place for display purposes.

8. Hair Accessories

Resin mix can help you create the perfect accessory, like hair clips, combs, or barrettes. Use specialized molds to get the proper shape. And add beads or sequins to make the final project stand out.

9. Paper Weight

Resin creates a clear, solid medium that works well as a paper weight. Add unique items like fresh flowers or wood pieces that will shine through and help these practical items double as amazing art.

10. Buttons

With a small mold, you can create durable buttons using epoxy resin. Add extras like gold leaf or dried flowers to make clothing really stand out.

11. Napkin Rings

Napkin rings can serve as easy resin crafts. Use casting resin in a circular mold, or add small resin pieces shaped like flowers or hearts to decorate existing products that you can then make and sell.

12. Lamps

Use a large resin kit to set decorative elements in a lamp base. Colorful resin may work on its own – or use clear resin to set decorative items like flowers or gold pieces inside.

13. Ornaments

Ornaments are another decorative item you can make with resin. There are tons of cool projects to try, from basic bulbs that you can then paint to custom shapes made with specialized molds.

14. Candle Holders

Resin is the perfect medium for candle holders, from small tealights to decorative candlesticks.

15. Game Boards

Create custom shapes for a chess set or similar game pieces that you can make and sell at craft fairs or gift shops.

16. Personalized Name Plates

For those interested in selling custom resin items, use a simple mold along with letters or painted details to display names. These can work on a desk or even as nameplates for weddings.

17. Resin Keychains

Resin keychains can be made in various shapes. These small items are perfect for someone just getting started with this crafting hobby.

18. Resin Bowls

Resin bowls can be used for decorative purposes, though it is not recommended for actual serving dishes.

19. Resin Letters

There are tons of letter molds you can use with colorful resin. This fun resin project can help kids learn their letters through magnets or small toys.

20. Building Blocks

Similarly, building blocks can be made using small molds.

21. Picture Frame

Create a frame shape and add small painted details to offer these practical home decor items.

Where to Sell Resin Art and Creations

Once you’ve mastered any of these resin projects, it’s time to find customers. The following places may be of interest to those selling resin crafts.

Etsy store: Etsy is the largest online marketplace for handmade items. There are tons of categories that the resin crafts above may fit into.

Tips on Selling Your Resin Projects

If you’re ready to make resin crafts into a business, the following tips can help you earn a profit:

Find a specific niche: Resin can make nearly anything, but your shop should focus on one type of item. This simplifies your process and makes marketing easier. Research competitors and decide what you enjoy making to decide.

Is selling resin products profitable?

Yes, selling resin crafts can be profitable. You can make multiple items with the same materials, and find buyers online or in person. However, the exact profits depend on your pricing and expenses.

What do you need to start a resin business?

Exact materials vary depending on what crafts you make. However, the following are required for many types of resin art:

Resin

Mixing cups

Stir stick

Safety gear

Molds

Decorative elements

How do you price resin crafts?

First, add up the cost of materials and other business expenses like your website and marketing. Divide monthly expenses by the amount you intend to sell each month to at least break even. Then factor in an hourly rate for yourself. Additionally, compare similar products online to see what customers are used to paying. However, you don’t have to go lower than other sellers – standing out as a quality option at a higher price can also provide value.