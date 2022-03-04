SBA Hosting 2022 Women’s Business Summit Later in March

The US Small Business Administration (SBA) is to host its 2022 Women’s Business Summit on March 28 – 30.

The summit is in honor of Women’s History Month. It will comprise of a number of “Ask an Expert” workshops, virtual panels, and fireside chats, designed to assist women-owned small businesses and to nurture growth. Local and regional hosts will put on in-person salon/listening sessions.

The event is being held by the SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership in co-sponsorship with the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, a non-profit that aims to improve inclusion, access and knowledge in entrepreneurship.

Women Entrepreneurs Face Challenges

More women are starting businesses. According to the US Census Bureau’s Annual Business Survey, there were 6,861 more women-owned firms in 2018 than in 2017, up 0.6% to 1.1 million. Despite more women becoming entrepreneurs, female-owned businesses face a number of challenges.

Some of the leading challenges facing women starting businesses is a fear of failure, balancing running a business with other responsibilities such as childcare, and not receiving adequate support.

It is therefore important that women involved in running their own business are aware of the support and resources available to help them succeed.

Aimed at Helping Women-Owned Businesses Grow

The 2022 Women’s Business Summit is one such resource, aimed at providing women entrepreneurs with knowledge and tools to help them build, scale and grow.

Describing the objectives of the Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO), the SBA’s statement about the Summit notes: “The OWBO’s mission is to enable and empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. Since it was established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, OWBO has provided training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities to women.”

Presenting the Summit will be Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator of the SBA, Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator of the Office of Women’s Business Ownership, SBA, a representative from the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, and other speakers and notable business leaders that have yet to be confirmed.

Businesses can register for the event here.