SBA Launches Building a Better America, a Small Business Resource Community

The US Small Business Association (SBA) has announced the launch of a new engagement series known as ‘Building a Better America: A Small Business Resource Community.’

Working in collaboration with the Public Private Strategies Institute, the new virtual series is aimed at connecting small businesses with SBA resources and networks as the US economy returns to normalcy.

Building a Better America: A Small Business Resource Community

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly altered the way small businesses operate. As the economy opens, it is more important than ever that small businesses are aware of the resources, tools and support available to help them succeed in a radically changed small business environment.

Providing free briefings and trainings to help small businesses access tools and resources, Building a Better America, a Small Business Resource Community, is one such resource small business should be aware of.

Ensuring Small Businesses Have the Resources They Need

Commenting on the new initiative for small businesses, Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA Administrator, said: “Small businesses are at the heart of the Biden-Harris Administration’s economic agenda as we know they power our nation’s historic economic growth and job creation. The SBA is proud to launch Building a Better America: A Small Business Resource Community, to help highlight opportunities on the horizon thanks to President Biden’s commitment to increasing competition, rebuilding our supply chains, and investing in American ingenuity.

“The BBA Resource Community will be an important tool to help enhance the Small Business Administration’s larger effort to ensure that entrepreneurs in rural and urban communities across America have the resources they need to capitalize on this historic moment for economic development and generate growth for their businesses, communities, and families for generations to come,” the SBA Administrator continued.

Learning About New Opportunities

The program involves leaders from small businesses, economic development, and other sectors, headlining the briefings and training. The initiative will also feature a number of events dedicated to helping small businesses learn about new opportunities available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law).

Additionally, the BBA Resource Community will offer opportunities for small business owners to expand their networks and connect with key stakeholders crucial for business success.

Small business owners can reserve a place on the Building a Better America: A Small Business Resource Community series here.