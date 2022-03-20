Small Business Grant Opportunities Funded Through ARPA

The federal American Rescue Plan Act provides economic stimulus and recovery funds to communities around the country. So those counties and local communities are gradually determining how to effectively allocate their funds. Many are creating their own small business grant programs to support companies that have struggled over the past few years. Read about some of the newest small business grant opportunities funded through the American Rescue Plan Act below.

Clackamas County Small Business and Nonprofit Recovery Assistance

Clackamas County, Oregon has dedicated $3 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to support small businesses. The funding will go to support a combination of grants and technical assistance programs. To qualify for grant support, local businesses must be able to demonstrate loss due to the pandemic. And the deadline to apply is March 28.

Long Beach Recovery Act Grants

Long Beach, California is launching several small business grant opportunities to support struggling industries. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the programs include grants of between $5,000 and $25,000 for restaurants and food service businesses, personal service and fitness establishments, and nonprofits. Businesses that were affected by the pandemic but don’t fit into those categories can also apply for grants of between $2,500 to $10,000. Small businesses can apply now through May 15. The review process starts April 15, and funds may start going out shortly after.

SLO County COVID-19 Relief Grants

California’s San Luis Obispo County is offering $500,000 in grants to local small businesses. The funding comes from the County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis. Businesses with 10 or fewer employees can apply for $5,00 grants. And those with up to 25 employees can apply for $10,000. Eligible businesses can apply online starting April 1. And applications are due by April 30.

Lubbock County Small Business Grant Program

Lubbock County, Texas is reopening the application period for its small business grant program. The online application is also changing to make it easier for businesses to apply. The county set aside $5 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funding for the program. So small businesses that have experienced financial hardships due to COVID can apply. The new application period closes May 15.

Falls Church Small Business and Nonprofit Grant Program

Falls Church, Virginia is supporting local small businesses and nonprofit organizations with a new grant program. Eligible organizations can apply for $5,000 grants to cover various expenses. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, grants are intended for businesses that struggled due to the pandemic. Applications are due by March 25. And grant recipients must use their funds by July 25, providing a report of how all funds were allocated.

Kenmore Urgent Small Business Assistance Program

The city of Kenmore, Washington recently launched its Urgent Small Business Assistance program to support businesses at risk of closing. Eligible brick and mortar businesses can apply for a one-time grant of $10,000 to $15,000. The city approved $75,000 in initial funding for the program, which will likely come from its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The deadline to apply is March 18.