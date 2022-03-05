General Motors Funds Small Business Grants for Flint Businesses

Two years into the pandemic, many communities and small businesses are still struggling. There have been plenty of small business grant programs to support independent companies during this time. But many are now offering additional rounds of funding to support even more businesses. General Motors is funding a new program, and many communities are using federal funds to do the same. Read about these small business grant opportunities below.

GM Grant for Flint, Michigan Businesses

General Motors has provided an additional $210,000 in funding for the Moving Flint Forward grant program. Organized by the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance, the joint grant program is now in its third round, which will provide 15 grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses in Flint during this grant cycle. To qualify, businesses must operate within the city of Flint, have 20 or fewer employees, and not have a franchise business or be a recipient of other Moving Flint Forward grants. Priority will be given to diverse-owned businesses. The Deadline to apply is March 18.

Growing MI Business

The new Growing MI Business grant program will deliver $409 million in funding to businesses across the state. To qualify for grants of up to $5 million, businesses must be in operation before October 1, 2019 and fit into one of several predetermined categories. These include entertainment venues, gyms, hotels, barbers, and restaurants, among others. Businesses that began operating between October 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 can also receive smaller grants to cover up to 25 percent of certain costs accrued during the pandemic. Applications will be accepted through March 31.

Maui County Small Business Grant Program

The Maui County Small Business Grant Program is now open to all businesses throughout the county. The program initially launched in early January, providing funding specifically for restaurants, bars, and gyms. Starting March 1, the program widened its application pool to support more small businesses. Maui County organizes the program with financial support from several local credit unions and American Rescue Plan Act funds. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of $5,000. And the program will continue until funds are distributed.

Miami County Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program

Miami County, Ohio is offering at least $750,000 in federal recovery funds to a new small business grant program. The Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program uses some of the county’s first $10 million American Recovery Plan Act allocation. Brick-and-mortar businesses that were negatively affected by the pandemic can apply for up to $25,000 to reimburse pandemic-related expenses. At-home businesses are also eligible to apply for grants of up to $10,000 to reimburse expenses incurred after March 3, 2021. The application deadline is May 31.

Shawnee Economic Recovery Assistance Program

The city of Shawnee, Kansas and the Community Capital Fund of Kansas City are launching a new round of small business grants. This is the second round of funding for the Shawnee Economic Recovery Assistance program. Local businesses can apply for a $5,000, one-time grant, which can be used to cover up to three months of rent or mortgage payments for a commercial space. Eligible businesses must have a location in Shawnee as of July 1, 2021 and have between 1 and 50 employees. Online applications are due March 25.

EDGE Grant

The Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) Grant is a program of Delaware’s Division of Small Business. The program supports early-stage businesses throughout the state with up to 10 employees and less than five years in business. The program will award up to $100,000 to five STEM companies and up to $50,000 to five non-STEM businesses. Eligible businesses can apply online through March 31.