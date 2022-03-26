American Express Funds Grants for Historic Restaurants

Restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic and subsequent labor and supply shortages. So grant funding has been necessary to support many small businesses in this industry. A program funded through American Express is supporting historically significant food businesses throughout the country. And other small business grants are also available to support marketing campaigns, Hispanic owned businesses, and companies affected by COVID-19. Find the opportunities that suit your business’s needs below.

Backing Historic Restaurants with Small Business Grants

The deadline is approaching for a grant program that supports small, historic restaurants. American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation host the Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant program. Now in its second year, the program will award 25 grants of $40,000 to historic restaurants throughout the country. Funding can be used to improve or preserve their facilities or recover from pandemic-related hardships. April 4 is the deadline to apply for the current funding round.

Phoenix Micro and Small Business Grants

The city of Phoenix is offering recovery grants to local businesses hit hard by the pandemic. To qualify, companies must have 25 employees or less and under $3 million in gross sales. Businesses must also have been in business in Phoenix for at least a year and lost at least a quarter of their revenue during the pandemic. Grants range from $3,000 to $15,000 depending on the size of each business. Businesses can apply through April 15 or until funds have been given out.

Alhambra Small Business Assistance Grant

The city of Alhambra, California recently passed a small business assistance grant program. The city allocated $150,000 to the program. Small businesses may apply for $5,000 each, which can be used to cover overhead or daily operating expenses. To quality for funds, businesses must meet HUD’s definition of low-income, among other criteria. The deadline to submit applications is April 14.

Santa Clara County Microbusiness Grant Portal

The grant portal for microbusinesses to apply for COVID relief grants in Santa Clara County, California is now open. The grant program includes $2.4 million from the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. So each business can apply for grants of $2,500 to cover pandemic-related expenses. The Enterprise Foundation will facilitate the program, which is now accepting online applications. The portal will remain open until funds are exhausted.

Louisiana Hispanic Owned Business Grant

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently launched a new grant program to support Hispanic owned businesses. Sponsored by Entergy, the program aims to help these businesses overcome challenges related to the pandemic and natural disasters. Each business can apply for a grant of $2,500, which can be used for operating expenses like rent and payroll. The application period is now open, and will close when funds are no longer available.

Jamestown Small Business Marketing Grants

Small businesses in the Jamestown, New York area can apply for grants to support their marketing efforts. The initiative, which was announced in February, is open to businesses with 50 employees or less, with each eligible for up to $10,000 in reimbursable marketing funds. Eligible uses include website upgrades, social media, branding, and unique marketing campaigns. The ongoing program is run by a partnership of local business groups and colleges.