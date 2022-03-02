Small Business Grants with a March Deadline

Looking for extra money for your small business? Applying for small business grants may help. There are currently opportunities for minority-owned companies, agriculture businesses, startups, and businesses affected by COVID-19. The following small business grant opportunities have a March deadline, so check them out right away.

Grants with a March Deadline to Apply

The clock’s ticking on these business grant opportunities:

American Express and Main Street American Inclusive Backing

American Express and Main Street America offer a $1.65 million grant program called Inclusive Backing. The program offers more than 250 grants of $5,000 throughout the year in four cycles. Businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and those owned by underrepresented groups are given preference. And each cycle has a specific focus to serve as many different types of businesses as possible. The second cycle offers grants for personal service businesses like dry cleaners, tailors, and spas. The application portal is open now through March 1.

Caress Dreams to Reality Fund

Caress is hosting its 2022 grant program through iFundWomen of Color. The Dreams To Reality Fund specifically supports women of color-founded businesses, offering 150 grants to those who launched businesses over the past year. Grants may be worth between $1,000 and $5,000, and also come with one-on-one intensive coaching scholarships. Applications are due March 4.

South Dakota FAST Launch Grants

The FAST program supports startups in South Dakota through grant funding. Part of a nationwide initiative from the U.S. Small Business Administration, FAST provides grants between $1,500 and $10,000. The program also includes educational components like a startup boot camp and business plan development assistance. The deadline to apply is March 4.

Chicago Recovery Plan

The Chicago Recovery Plan offers community development grants to entrepreneurs, small businesses, and developers. The citywide program includes a total $1.2 billion in funding, distributed throughout several rounds and to various types of businesses and organizations. Small business grant funding can be used for various renovation and construction expenses, and may cover up to 75% of total project costs. Applications for the current round are due March 10.

Capital One Business Grant Program

Capital One and the Association for Enterprise Opportunity support Black-owned businesses through the Capital One Business Grant Program. The program provides $10,000 grants to 150 Black-owned businesses, along with an online business hub full of free resources. The program launches March 10. You can also sign up for updates online to apply as soon as the portal opens.

Mississippi Power Minority-Owned Small Business Grant Program

Mississippi Power is funding small business grants for local minority-owned companies. Organized in cooperation with the Jones County Chamber of Commerce, the Minority-Owned Small Business Grant Program is open to local chamber members in good standing who are also Mississippi Power customers. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $3,000, which may cover any project or improvement. Businesses must also have fewer than 50 employees and be at least 51 percent minority-owned to be considered. The deadline to apply is March 25.

Midwest Dairy Business Innovation Alliance

The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance provides grants to support dairy farms in several Midwest states. There are multiple funding rounds throughout the year for dairy businesses in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and South Dakota looking to expand or offer extra value. The spring 2022 round is accepting applications now through March 31.

Elkhart Small Business Continuity Program

Elkhart, Indiana is offering $400,000 in grants to local businesses. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the program targets companies that were forced to close and/or experienced unexpected pandemic-related expenses. Eligible businesses with 25 or fewer employees can apply for up to $25,000. This is part of a multi-round program. Applications for the current round are due March 31.

Somers COVID-19 Small Business and Nonprofit Organization Grant Program

The town of Somers, Connecticut is supporting its local small businesses and nonprofits through a new grant program. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the program aims to support entities that were financially harmed by the pandemic. Applicants must have fewer than 25 employees to qualify for grants of up to $10,000. Applications are due March 31.